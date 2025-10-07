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Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Negro AIDD™

Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Negro AIDD™

WD22BV2S6BR
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Negro AIDD™ WD22BV2S6BR
Vista frontal con tapa abierta Lavadora Carga Frontal LG WD22BV2S6BR
LG Lavasecadora 2 en 1 de carga frontal, WD22BV2S6BR, Door Open
Lava-secadora LG vista interna del tambor.
Lava-secadora LG vista desde abajo.
Dispensador de jabón LG lava-secadora.
Tanque de jabón abierto en lava-secadora LG.
Vista panel de control LG a la izquierda.
"Lava-secadora LG vista superior frontal.
Lava-secadora LG puerta abierta desde lejos.
Lava-secadora LG vista superior izquierda.
Lava-secadora LG vista lateral izquierda.
Lava-secadora LG vista lateral derecha.
Vista trasera de la lava-secadora LG.
Etiqueta de consumo energético de lavadora LG
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Negro AIDD™ WD22BV2S6BR
Vista frontal con tapa abierta Lavadora Carga Frontal LG WD22BV2S6BR
LG Lavasecadora 2 en 1 de carga frontal, WD22BV2S6BR, Door Open
Lava-secadora LG vista interna del tambor.
Lava-secadora LG vista desde abajo.
Dispensador de jabón LG lava-secadora.
Tanque de jabón abierto en lava-secadora LG.
Vista panel de control LG a la izquierda.
"Lava-secadora LG vista superior frontal.
Lava-secadora LG puerta abierta desde lejos.
Lava-secadora LG vista superior izquierda.
Lava-secadora LG vista lateral izquierda.
Lava-secadora LG vista lateral derecha.
Vista trasera de la lava-secadora LG.
Etiqueta de consumo energético de lavadora LG

Características principales:

  • Cuidado inteligente con tecnología AI DD™
  • Todo en uno
  • TurboWash™
  • Steam™
  • 6Motion DD
  • Puerta de Vidrio Templado: Mayor Durabilidad
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • AIDD: Identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado
  • TurboWash: Prendas limpias hasta en 29 minutos
  • Steam: viste tus prendas con confianza
  • Vidrio templado: Puerta lavadora con mayor seguridad
  • Motor Direct Drive : Mayor eficiencia energética

Descubre más sobre este producto

Lavadora LG 2 en 1 lava y seca tus prendas en una sola maquina, sin necesidad de ocupar mas espacio en tu cuarto de lavado puedes lavar mas cargas de ropa ahorrando tiempo para ti y dedicandolo a lo verdaderamente es importante, no te preocupes decidiendo el mejor programa de lavado, con la inteligencia artificial (AIDD) de LG que puede determinar el ciclo mas adecuado para cada tipo de prenda brindando un cuidado inteligente hasta un 10% más de protección, Viste tus prendas con confianza sabiendo que el 99.9% de los alérgenos se eliminan con la funcion LG Steam, monitorea la lavadora y descargue nuevos ciclos desde su dispositivo movil solo descargando la App LG ThinQ. ¡Compra Ahora!

Cuidado inteligente con 10% más protección de tejidos.


Cuidado inteligente con 10% más protección de tejidos

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximiza el desempeño de limpieza y prolonga la vida útil de tus prendas.
Lavado y secado mejorados gracias a la tecnología LG.
Todo en Uno

Lavadora y Secadora en Uno

La lavadora y secadora todo en uno LG es otra de las principales tecnologías de electrodomésticos. Ahorra espacio en tu hogar para la comodidad de tu familia.
Mujer y una niña felices, para ahorrar tiempo en el lavado, más tiempo para ellas.
Todo en Uno

Ahorra tiempo en el lavado, más tiempo para ti

Con la lavadora y secadora todo en uno LG, disfruta los momentos en familia sin preocupaciones.
Lavadora LG con función TurboWash rociando camisa gris.
TurboWash™

Lavado rápido con TurboWash™

Deja tu ropa reluciente en solo 32 minutos con TurboWash™.

*Probado por Intertek en noviembre de 2019. Ciclo normal + opción TurboWash™ (predeterminado) con carga IEC de 8 lbs. Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según el entorno.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

6Motion DD: Lavado óptimo con seis movimientos de tambor.
Sistema 6MotionDD

Lavado óptimo para todo tipo de telas.

Ninguna carga de lavado tiene un solo tipo de tela en específico, por eso, con el sistema 6MotionDD obtienes 6 diferentes movimientos de lavado, que se adaptan a la carga, los cuales son ideales para todo tipo de prendas.
Inverter Direct Drive: Menos ruido, vibración y mayor durabilidad.
Inverter Direct Drive

Menos Ruido, Menos Vibración

El motor Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento del lavado y tiene más durabilidad, con menos ruido y menos vibración. Además, el motor disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad.

* 10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del motor Inverter Direct Drive (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra.

Puerta de cristal templado para mayor durabilidad en lavadora LG.

Mayor Durabilidad

La puerta de cristal templado asegura mayor durabilidad en el equipo.

Tecnología Steam™

 

Elimina el 99.9% de los alérgenos de tus prendas

Usa tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que el 99.9% de los alérgenos se eliminan con LG Steam™.

Toma de manta suave y peluche siendo rociados con vapor en la lavadora.

*El ciclo Allergy Care certificado por la BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduce en un 99.9% el alérgeno de los ácaros del polvo doméstico.

Pausa el ciclo y añade prendas fácilmente con la función Agregar Prendas.
Agregar Prendas

Pausa y Agrega Prendas

La lavadora de Carga Frontal LG permite "Pausar" el ciclo de lavado para "Agregar Prendas". Simplemente presiona el botón "Agregar Prendas" o mantén presionado el botón "Inicio/Pausa" durante 3 segundos para agregar prendas que olvidaste incluir, las puedes agregar desde el ciclo de lavado hasta el ciclo de centrifugado. *

*Dependiendo de la cantidad de ropa y el tipo de tela, la puerta puede no abrirse. Si la temperatura del agua es superior a 40℃, la puerta no se abre por seguridad.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavadora LG: pantalla amplia y selector metálico que destacan por su diseño.
Diseño

Visiblemente mejorado y mayor tamaño

Rediseñado con una perilla de metal más grande que mejora el control y con un panel más fácil de leer.
Compatibilidad TWINWash™ Mini para Lava-Secadora LG.
Compatible con lavadora TWINWash™ Mini

Compatible con la lavadora pedestal TWINWashTM Mini para que puedas lavar dos cargas a la vez.

Agrega TWINWash™ Mini a tu nueva lavadora LG para lavar dos cargas de ropa al mismo tiempo.

*La lavadora pedestal TWINWash™ mini puede no estar disponible en todos los países o en tiendas minoristas locales.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WD22BV2S6BR
Capacidad máxima de lavado/secado (kg)
Lavado 22kg / Secado 13kg
DIMENSIONES (ALTO X ANCHO X PROFUNDO)
99 x 70 x 77
LG ThinQ
Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de Secadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD™

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado

    22kg/48lbs

  • Capacidad de secado

    13kg/29lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Black Steel “Negro Acabado Tipo Acero Inox”

  • Panel LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Programa Allergiene™

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología SmartThinQ

PROGRAMAS

  • Programas

    14 Programas de Lavado “7 Programas con Steam™

OPCIONES

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción Vapor Tecnología SPA Steam™

PESO

  • Neto

    92Kg

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto

    99

  • Profundo

    77

  • Ancho

    70

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Calificación

    A

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 año general

  • Garantía motor

    10 años

NIVELES

  • Niveles de temperatura

    5

CONSUMO

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

    4,3

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.