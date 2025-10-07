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Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Plata AIDD™

Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Plata AIDD™

WD22VV2S6BR
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Plata AIDD™ WD22VV2S6BR
Lavadora LG tanque interior puerta abierta WD22VV2S6BR
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista izquierda superior.
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista frontal baja.
Dispensador de jabón LG WD22VV2S6BR frontal.
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista izquierda completa.
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista derecha completa.
Vista baja derecha Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR.
Consumo energético LG Lavadora WD22VV2S6BR.
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 22Kg/13Kg Plata AIDD™ WD22VV2S6BR
Lavadora LG tanque interior puerta abierta WD22VV2S6BR
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista izquierda superior.
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista frontal baja.
Dispensador de jabón LG WD22VV2S6BR frontal.
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista izquierda completa.
Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR vista derecha completa.
Vista baja derecha Lavadora LG WD22VV2S6BR.
Consumo energético LG Lavadora WD22VV2S6BR.

Características principales:

  • Cuidado inteligente con tecnología AI DD™
  • Todo en uno
  • TurboWash™
  • Steam™
  • 6Motion DD
  • Puerta de Vidrio Templado: Mayor Durabilidad
Más

Características destacadas

  • AIDD: Identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado
  • TurboWash: Prendas limpias hasta en 29 minutos
  • Steam: viste tus prendas con confianza
  • Vidrio templado: Puerta lavadora con mayor seguridad
  • Motor Direct Drive : Mayor eficiencia energética

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG 2 en 1 lava y seca tus prendas en una sola máquina, sin necesidad de ocupar más espacio en tu cuarto de lavado puedes lavar más cargas de ropa ahorrando tiempo para ti y dedicándolo a lo verdaderamente es importante, no te preocupes decidiendo el mejor programa de lavado, con la inteligencia artificial (AIDD) de LG que puede determinar el ciclo más adecuado para cada tipo de prenda brindando un cuidado inteligente hasta un 10% más de protección, Viste tus prendas con confianza sabiendo que el 99.9% de los alérgenos se eliminan con la función LG Steam, monitorea la lavadora y descargue nuevos ciclos desde su dispositivo móvil solo descargando la App LG ThinQ. ¡Compra Ahora!

Protege tus prendas con cuidado inteligente y 10 % extra de protección.


Cuidado inteligente con 10% más protección de tejidos

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximiza el desempeño de limpieza y prolonga la vida útil de tus prendas.
Lavado y secado mejorados gracias a la tecnología LG.
Todo en Uno

Lavadora y Secadora en Uno

La lavadora y secadora todo en uno LG es otra de las principales tecnologías de electrodomésticos. Ahorra espacio en tu hogar para la comodidad de tu familia.
Mujer y niña disfrutando de un momento sobre la cama, más tiempo para disfrutar
Todo en Uno

Ahorra tiempo en el lavado, más tiempo para ti

Con la lavadora y secadora todo en uno LG, disfruta los momentos en familia sin preocupaciones.
Camisa gris siendo rociada por la función TurboWash de la lavadora LG.
TurboWash™

¡Lavado Limpio y Rápido en 29 Minutos!

La tecnología TurboWash™ lava tu ropa en 29 minutos. Ahorra tiempo, energía y agua de manera eficiente mientras ofrece el mismo rendimiento de lavado. ¡Pasa menos tiempo lavando ropa y más tiempo viviendo!

*Probado por Intertek en noviembre de 2019. Ciclo normal + opción TurboWash™ (predeterminado) con carga IEC de 8 lbs. Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según el entorno.

Steam™

Más Higiénico

La tecnología LG Steam™ elimina el 99.9% de los alérgenos, como los ácaros del polvo que pueden causar alergias o problemas respiratorios.
LG Steam™ elimina 99,9 % de alérgenos, protegiendo contra ácaros y problemas respiratorios.

*El ciclo Cuidado de Alergias certificado por BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduce el 99.9% de los ácaros del polvo domésticos.

Lavado óptimo con 6Motion DD y sus seis movimientos de tambor.
6Motion DD

Lavado óptimo para las prendas

Selecciona un programa de lavado y la función 6Motion Direct Drive generará seis diferentes tipos de movimientos de la tina para un cuidado óptimo de la ropa y una limpieza más profunda.
Menos ruido, menos vibración y mayor durabilidad con Inverter Direct Drive.
Inverter Direct Drive

Menos Ruido, Menos Vibración

El motor Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento del lavado y tiene más durabilidad, con menos ruido y menos vibración. Además, el motor disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad.

* 10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del motor Inverter Direct Drive (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra

Lavadora LG: puerta de cristal templado para resistencia y larga vida útil.

Mayor Durabilidad

La puerta de cristal templado asegura mayor durabilidad en el equipo.
Función Agregar Prendas permite pausar y añadir ropa con facilidad.
Agregar Prendas

Pausa y Agrega Prendas

La lavadora de Carga Frontal LG permite "Pausar" el ciclo de lavado para "Agregar Prendas". Simplemente presiona el botón "Agregar Prendas" o mantén presionado el botón "Inicio/Pausa" durante 3 segundos para agregar prendas que olvidaste incluir, las puedes agregar desde el ciclo de lavado hasta el ciclo de centrifugado. *

*Dependiendo de la cantidad de ropa y el tipo de tela, la puerta puede no abrirse. Si la temperatura del agua es superior a 40 ℃, la puerta no se abre por seguridad.

Lavadora LG: pantalla amplia y selector metálico que destacan por su diseño.
Diseño

Más Visible y Elegante

Panel de control más visible y perilla de mayor tamaño con acabado metálico.
Compatibilidad TWINWash™ Mini con Lava-Secadora LG.
Compatibilidad

Disponible con TWINWash™ Mini

Utiliza TWINWash™ Mini según tus preferencias. Se adapta a tu estilo de vida y encaja perfecto con el diseño de interiores. Ahorra tiempo y dinero en tu ocupada vida.

*TWINWash™ mini podría no estar disponible en todos los países o todos los almacenes de cadena.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WD22VV2S6BR
Capacidad máxima de lavado/secado (kg)
22kg/13kg
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
99 x 70 x 77
LG ThinQ
Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de Secadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD™

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado

    22kg/48lbs

  • Capacidad de secado

    13kg/29lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Silver "Acabado Tipo Acero Inoxidable"

  • Panel LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Programa Allergiene™

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología ThinQ

PROGRAMAS

  • Programas

    14 Programas de Lavado “7 Programas con Steam™

OPCIONES

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción Vapor Tecnología SPA Steam™

PESO

  • Neto

    92Kg

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto

    99

  • Profundo

    77

  • Ancho

    70

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Calificación

    A

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 año general

  • Garantía motor

    10 años

NIVELES

  • Niveles de temperatura

    5

CONSUMO

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

    4,3

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