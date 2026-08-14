Monitor QHD para juegos UltraGear™ OLED de 27" - frecuencia de actualización de 240 Hz Tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms

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La Tecnología
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Deja el retraso atrás y gana toda tus batallas
Disfruta de escenas más fluidas con menos retraso o fantasmas gracias al tiempo de respuesta casi instantáneo de 03 ms (GtG) de LG UltraGear OLED.
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Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
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*Imagen simulada.
**DCI-P3 Típico 98.5%, Mínimo 90%.
**DCI-P3 Típico 98.5%, Mínimo 90%.
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Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
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*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede haber desviaciones en el uso real.
*DCI-P3: Típico: 98.5%, mínimo: 90%.
*DCI-P3: Típico: 98.5%, mínimo: 90%.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
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*Dramatización solo con fines ilustrativos.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
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*Imagen simulada.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
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*Dramatización solo con fines ilustrativos.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Alt text
*Dramatización solo con fines ilustrativos.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
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*Imagen simulada.
**Se requiere una tarjeta gráfica compatible con DisplayPort 1.4 o HDMI 2.1 para lograr una frecuencia de actualización de hasta 240Hz. La tarjeta gráfica se vende por separado.
**Se requiere una tarjeta gráfica compatible con DisplayPort 1.4 o HDMI 2.1 para lograr una frecuencia de actualización de hasta 240Hz. La tarjeta gráfica se vende por separado.
Tecnología enfocada en juegos fluidos
Tecnología enfocada en juegos fluidos
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Diseñado para ganar
Piérdete en el juego con un diseño prácticamente sin bordes y ultradelgado que optimiza el espacio dentro de tu estación de batalla. Realice fácilmente ajustes de altura, inclinación y giro en la pantalla para poder ver y jugar exactamente según sus especificaciones.
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Gamer-centric Design
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It must be between 4 and 40 characters
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
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*Imagen simulada.
**Los auriculares se venden por separado. Para las patentes DTS, consulte http://patents.dts.com. Fabricado bajo licencia de DTS, Inc. o sus afiliados. Las marcas comerciales y logotipos de DTS son marcas comerciales registradas o marcas comerciales de DTS, Inc. en los Estados Unidos y otros países. TODOS LOS DERECHOS RESERVADOS.
**Los auriculares se venden por separado. Para las patentes DTS, consulte http://patents.dts.com. Fabricado bajo licencia de DTS, Inc. o sus afiliados. Las marcas comerciales y logotipos de DTS son marcas comerciales registradas o marcas comerciales de DTS, Inc. en los Estados Unidos y otros países. TODOS LOS DERECHOS RESERVADOS.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 240 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Alt text
*Dramatización solo con fines ilustrativos.
**NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible admite frecuencia de actualización variable en GPU GeForce GTX 10 Series y superiores en Display Port, y GPU GeForce RTX 30 Series y superiores en HDMI 2.1.
**NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible admite frecuencia de actualización variable en GPU GeForce GTX 10 Series y superiores en Display Port, y GPU GeForce RTX 30 Series y superiores en HDMI 2.1.
La velocidad profesional que necesitas
Sumérgete en la acción con el monitor LG UltraGear™ de 27” y la asombrosa calidad de imagen de la tecnología OLED de LG. Obtenga una ventaja competitiva con una frecuencia de actualización sin precedentes de 240 Hz y un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms en un monitor de juegos OLED.
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Qué opina la gente
Principales ofertas
Producto Recomendado