Combo Nevecón -519 lts & Parlante XG7 - 30W+10W - LG XBOOM

GS51MPD.XG7QBK

Front view
2 Productos en este paquete
vista frontal

GS51MPD

Nevecón SxS - 519 lts - GS51MPD - Color Negro
Vista frontal de 30 grados

XG7QBK

Parlante LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK - Iluminación LED batería hasta 24 horas
Expresión de la función frost-free de un refrigerador sin escarcha con fresas.

Total No Frost

El sistema de enfriamiento frost-free de LG evita la acumulación de escarcha, ahorrándote la molestia de descongelar manualmente.

 

Este es un video ilustrativo del funcionamiento de la tecnología No Frost, las imágenes no son las reales del producto.

 

Se muestra el icono del inversor Smart.

Multi Air Flow

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para
mantener los alimentos frescos, sin
importar dónde los coloque.

Se muestra el icono del inversor Smart.

Smart Inverter Compressor

Eficiencia energética y duradero

Beneficios de este producto

  • Disfruta de un sonido potente y claro  
  • Disfruta un sonido claro e inmerso en todo lugar 
  • Experimenta iluminación y música al tiempo

Descubre más sobre este producto

Siente el poder del sonido con tu LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK, experimenta el increíble sonido con graves profundos y un sonido potente. Equipado con Light Studio, ahora puedes sincronizar cada momento y cada sonido con un color diferente, con una amplia selección de 16 millones de colores, para que vivas una experiencia musical enriquecida. Lleva la música a cualquier lugar, tu LG XBOOM es resistente al agua y al  polvo.

*Por expresa instrucción de la superintendencia de industria y comercio se informar a los consumidores que para comparar el desempeño de los equipos reproductores de sonido, se debe utilizar la potencia expresada en términos  RMS, debido a que la potencia PMPO no es comparable entre productos similares de fábricas diferentes.

LG XBOOM Go XG5 está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con una luz naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.

Juega, enciende y potencia.

Reproduce la música, ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go.

Siente el sonido poderoso
con LG XBOOM Go

Experimenta el extraordinario sonido de LG XBOOM Go que ofrece graves profundos y un sonido potente junto con la última tecnología de sonido de LG.

Entrega de unidades completamente nuevas
Nuevo sonido poderoso

El altavoz de graves tipo pista produce graves profundos y el altavoz de agudos de cúpula está diseñado para crear una respuesta nítida de alta frecuencia.

Experimenta un sonido
más robusto y audaz

Con potentes salidas de 40 W, puedes seguir el ritmo y disfrutar de una experiencia de audio superior en todo momento, desde la meditación hasta la fiesta con amigos.

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen

El algoritmo de mejora de graves te permite escuchar y sentir cada nota de bajo distinta, incluso cuando bajas el volumen de la música.
IP67

Le encantan las aventuras al aire libre

LG XBOOM Go está listo para arrancar al aire libre. Con IP67, puede resistir el agua y el polvo para que nunca tengas que preocuparte por que la música deje de escucharse.

Dos LG XBOOM Go XG5 se colocan en un espacio infinito. Uno muestra que es resistente al agua y el otro es a prueba de polvo.

Dimension (mm)

GS51MPD
Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)
519
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
910 x 643 x 1 786
TIPO DE PRODUCTO
Side by Side
TIPO DE COMPRESOR
Inverter Compressor

Todas las especificaciones

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Estante_Vidrio Templado

4

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Cajón de vegetales (Fresh Converter)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Luz del Congelador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

3

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad del Estante

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

CAPACIDAD

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

519

Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

185

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

334

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

83

Peso de paquete (kg)

93

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

910 x 1 786 x 643

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED externa

Táctil-88-blanco

Express Freeze

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Acabado (puerta)

Acero negro

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Luz del dispensador

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Manual_Ice Maker

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(2Way)

Potencia de salida

30W+10W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

Salida de CC (USB tipo A)

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

5

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

24hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

261 x 98 x 95 mm

Caja de cartón

320 x 143 x 145 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

2,0" x 3,6" x 1

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

0,78" x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

1,1 kg

Peso bruto

2,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

