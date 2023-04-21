About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
¡Disfruta de un servicio para nuestros Adultos Mayores!

¡Disfruta de un servicio para nuestros Adultos Mayores!

04/21/2023

Encuentra beneficios gratuitos y atención preferencial para nuestros clientes de la tercera edad

¡Disfruta de un servicio para nuestros Adultos Mayores!

Hemos diseñado nuestros servicios diferenciales pensando en la comodidad y satisfacción de nuestros clientes para facilitar su acceso a nuestra tecnología y sacar el máximo provecho de nuestros productos.

Por eso estamos a tu lado con el servicio dedicado a los adultos mayores con beneficios gratuitos y exclusivos para nuestros clientes de 60 años o más.

Este servicio se concentra en ofrecer una atención preferencial a nuestros clientes de la tercera edad aprovechando las habilidades y conocimientos técnicos de nuestros asesores.

¡Recuerda! Si eres adulto mayor, tu atención es prioritaria y puedes disfrutar de los beneficios que hemos preparado para ti:

 

Atención especial para la asignación de servicio al cliente*.

Soluciones de forma clara y rápida.

Agentes altamente capacitados.

*Aplican Términos y Condiciones de acuerdo al servicio solicitado por el cliente: Conoce nuestra Política de InstalaciónInformación de garantía y de mantenimiento preventivo.

¿Cómo acceder al servicio?

Contamos con atención a través de distintos canales, solo debes comunicarte e informar a nuestros asesores que eres adulto mayor, ellos te pedirán corroborar esta información con tu número de identificación y fecha de nacimiento.

Utiliza tu canal de atención favorito:

Si prefieres la atención telefónica, contamos con nuestra línea gratuita nacional 📞01 8000 910 683 – Opción 5 habilitada de lunes a viernes de 8:00 a.m. a 6:00 p.m. y sábados de 8:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m.

WhatsApp

También puedes escribirnos directamente a WhatsApp, donde te atenderá inicialmente nuestro Chatbot, el cual te ayudará a solucionar consultas de soporte básico con tus productos o te guiará para poder agendar tus servicios a través de nuestra página web lg.com, así como ver nuestros tutoriales de YouTube.

Si deseas ser transferido a un agente, solo debes pedírselo al Chatbot para ser automáticamente transferido con un asesor que te guiará para encontrar una solución a tu consulta.

Nuestros asesores de WhatsApp te atenderán de lunes a viernes de 8:00 a.m. a 8:00 p.m. y los sábados de 8:00 am a 1:00 pm.

Haz clic aquí para iniciar tu consulta en WhatsApp.

Chat en vivo

Disponemos además de nuestro servicio de Chat en vivo para que realices tus consultas. También serás atendido inicialmente por nuestro chatbot, pero podrás solicitar tu transferencia con agente de lunes a viernes de 8:00 a.m. a 8:00 p.m. y los sábados de 8:00 am a 1:00 pm.

Inicia aquí tu consulta de chat en vivo

LG ThinQ

Encuentra Soporte personalizado brindado por nuestros agentes a través de la aplicación LG ThinQ en la que podrás monitorear a través de Inteligencia Artificial en tu Smartphone el funcionamiento de tus electrodomésticos. Al iniciar la conversación debes informar a nuestros agentes que eres adultos mayor y ellos se encargarán del proceso.

Recibe asesoría personalizada en nuestra aplicación de lunes a viernes de 8:00 am a 8:00 pm y los sábados de 8:00 am a 1:00 pm.

Descarga la aplicación LG ThinQ y controla todos tus productos LG desde un solo lugar

Videollamada prioritaria con Telepresence

Después de brindarte asesoría primaria a través de nuestros canales de atención, puedes solicitar una consulta prioritaria a través de Telepresence para que nuestros asesores con entrenamiento técnico te guíen para solucionar tu consulta.

¿Quieres conocer más beneficios de LG A TU LADO?  Sigue atento a nuestro blog y redes sociales para estar enterado de todos los servicios exclusivos que LG tiene para ti.