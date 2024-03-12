About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Black Friday Offer

Online Exclusive | 22/11/2024 - 02/12/2024

1 Item Extra 8% Off
2 Items or More Extra 13% Off

Selected Items can enjoy extra 5% off !

*Discount cannot apply on accessories

00 Day 00 Hour 00 Minute 00 Second

From 22 Nov to 02 Dec, 1 item enjoy extra 8% off and 2 items or above enjoy extra 13% off  (*exclude accessories )

Below items can enjoy extra 5% off :

TV

Soundbar

  • LG Soundbar for TV 2.1 channel S40T S40T

Refrigerator

  • 422L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F543EP95B 
  • 344L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor M333EV17
  • 451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor M461MC19

Vacuum Cleaner

  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9KCOREPLUS

Washer

  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70M2
  • LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)  F-C12085V2B 

Dehumidifier

  • 40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer WD25GVKF0

Monitor

  • 38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Curved monitor 38WR85QC-W
  • 27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS 27SR50F-W
  • 27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(Gt) 27GS95QE-B
  • 27” Full HD IPS Monitor 27BA560-B
  • 32” MyView 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS 32SR83U-W
  • 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor 34WQ75C-B

Beauty

  • Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1
  • Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1
  • Pra.L WashPop BCP2A
Return to promotion