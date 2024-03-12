AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan
> Captures 99.97%* of fine dust with a 360° HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology
> 3-Way Airflow Mode : Direct, Wide or Diffused Airflow
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB
360° Air Purifier
> 360˚ purifies the air
> The Multi-filtration process leaves the air in your home healthy and pure, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and virus, 99.999% of dusts, allergens and different types of harmful gases
- LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS65GDWH0
AeroFurniture
> Table + Air Purifier
> 360˚ Air Purification : 360˚ HEPA Filter, UVnano™ Technology
Vacuum Cleaner
> Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same time
> Stronger 280W suction power effectively cleans your home
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Green) A9X-STEAM
Styler
> TrueSteam™ helps to create a healthier home by easily sanitizing fabrics and hard-to-wash items
- LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Green (3 Clothes) S3GNF
WashTower
> All-in-one Laundry Solution
> Faster In-depth Cleaning
- Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
Washer
>Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with Steam™.
- 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2G
- 9kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS90W2G
- LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) FV7S90V2
- 11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
- LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV9A90W2
- 11KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine TS11BP