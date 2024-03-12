About Cookies on This Site

Anti-bacterial Household Offer

Online Exclusive | 22/02/2025 - 09/03/2025

Anti-bacterial Household Offer
Selected Items extra 10% off

The below of selected items can enjoy extra 10% off

AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan
> Captures 99.97%* of fine dust with a 360° HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology
> 3-Way Airflow Mode : Direct, Wide or Diffused Airflow

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB

360° Air Purifier
360˚  purifies the air
> The Multi-filtration process leaves the air in your home healthy and pure, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and virus, 99.999% of dusts, allergens and different types of harmful gases

  • LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS65GDWH0

AeroFurniture

> Table + Air Purifier
> 360˚ Air Purification : 360˚ HEPA Filter, UVnano™ Technology

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Milk Tea Brown)  AF20MILKTEA
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Black) AF20NIGHT

Vacuum Cleaner

> Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same time
> Stronger 280W suction power effectively cleans your home

  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Green) A9X-STEAM

 

Styler

> TrueSteam™ helps to create a healthier home by easily sanitizing fabrics and hard-to-wash items

  • LG Styler Objet Collection Mist Green (3 Clothes) S3GNF

WashTower

> All-in-one Laundry Solution
> Faster In-depth Cleaning

  • Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB

Washer

>Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with Steam™.

  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2G
  • 9kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS90W2G
  • LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) FV7S90V2
  • 11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
  • LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV9A90W2
  • 11KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine TS11BP
