Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SPQ8-S, 2.0 Channel, 140W, Wireless Rear Speakers kit compatible with SC9S Sound Bar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG SPQ8-S, 2.0 Channel, 140W, Wireless Rear Speakers kit compatible with SC9S Sound Bar

SPQ8-S

LG SPQ8-S, 2.0 Channel, 140W, Wireless Rear Speakers kit compatible with SC9S Sound Bar

front view

k pop

LG SPQ8-S An Image of LG SPQ8-S.

LG SPQ8-S

New Wireless Rear Speakers

Surround Sound Expansion

Pair the LG Rear Speaker Kit with LG Sound Bar to upgrade to true surround sound.

LG SPQ8-S LG TV is hanging on the wall and LG soundbar below TV. Sub-woofer is placed on the floor and 2 rear speakers are placed on the back of the living room.

*Receiver and Rear speaker are connected via wired cables.

LG SPQ8-S Diagonal view of LG Rear Speaker Kit SPQ8-S

High accuracy and broader wireless connection

LG Rear Speaker Kit improved wireless module for your convenience. Enjoy surround sound seamlessly.

SPQ8-S Compatible Sound Bars

SC9S
Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    SPQ8-S

  • Rear Speaker Model Name

    S78S2-S

  • System (Main Chip)

    IA9QH5 (Syncomm)

  • Speaker Color

    Dark Steel Silver

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Wireless Box

    175 x 61 x 175

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    100 x 140 x 100

MATERIAL

  • Wireless Box - Front / Body

    Mold/Mold

  • Speaker - Front / Body

    Jersey/Mold

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Wireless Box

    0.71Kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    1.42Kg

  • Gross Weight

    2.8Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    477 x 262 x 145

  • Type

    Flexo

  • Color

    Yellow

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    2.0ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    140W

  • Rear

    70W x 2

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    7.62 cm (3) (Paper, Black)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

  • Number of Speakers

    2EA

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • LED Indicator Color

    Yes (Red, Green)

POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX

  • Type (SMPS)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    30W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Rear Speaker Cable

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
    A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

SPQ8-S

LG SPQ8-S, 2.0 Channel, 140W, Wireless Rear Speakers kit compatible with SC9S Sound Bar