LG SPQ8-S, 2.0 Channel, 140W, Wireless Rear Speakers kit compatible with SC9S Sound Bar
Surround Sound Expansion
LG SPQ8-S LG TV is hanging on the wall and LG soundbar below TV. Sub-woofer is placed on the floor and 2 rear speakers are placed on the back of the living room.
*Receiver and Rear speaker are connected via wired cables.
SPQ8-S Compatible Sound Bars
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
SPQ8-S
-
Rear Speaker Model Name
S78S2-S
-
System (Main Chip)
IA9QH5 (Syncomm)
-
Speaker Color
Dark Steel Silver
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Wireless Box
175 x 61 x 175
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
100 x 140 x 100
MATERIAL
-
Wireless Box - Front / Body
Mold/Mold
-
Speaker - Front / Body
Jersey/Mold
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Wireless Box
0.71Kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
1.42Kg
-
Gross Weight
2.8Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
477 x 262 x 145
-
Type
Flexo
-
Color
Yellow
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
2.0ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
140W
-
Rear
70W x 2
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
7.62 cm (3) (Paper, Black)
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
2EA
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Color
Yes (Red, Green)
POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX
-
Type (SMPS)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
30W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Rear Speaker Cable
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
