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Investor Information
- Closure of Trading Window dated 14.10.2025
- Press Release titled "LG unveils "essential series": a new line of Home applinaces "made for India
- Intimation under Regulatio 30 (5) of SEBI LODR dated 15.10.2025
- Intimation under Regulation 8(2) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations dated 16.10.2025
- Intimation of Board Meeting dated 05.11.2025
- Intimation of Earnings Call for financial results for 30.09.2025
- Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.11.2025
- Press Release on the Financial Results dated 13.11.2025
- Investor Presentation on the Financial Results dated 13.11.2025
- Disclosure of Contact Details of Key Managerial Personnel as required under sub-regulation (5) of Regulation 30
- Audio Recording of Earning Call to Financial Results dated 14.11.2025
- Transcript of Earning Call dated 21.11.2025
- Intimation under Regulation 30-Reorganisation of SMP
- Press Release dated 27.11.2025
- Press Release dated 09.12.2025- LG introduces new range of Washing Machines with AI DD 2.0 Technology
- Intimation regarding update of Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the Company
- Intimation of Press Release dated 23.12.2025
- Closure of Trading Window dated 24.12.2025
- Intimation of Credit Rating dated 27.12.2025
- Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended 31.12.2025
- Intimation Under Regulation 30 dated 05.01.2026
- Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16.01.2026
- Intimation to Stock Exchange under Regulation 30 17.01.2026
- Intimation to Stock Exchange under Regulation 30 17.01.2026
- Press Release dated 19.01.2026 LG Electronics India Marks IPO Milestone
- Clarification dated 20.01.2026 to our earlier disclosure vide letter no. LGEILCGC2025-2628 dated January 17, 2026
- Press Release dated 21.01.2026_LG Electronics India Limited Leads the Industry
- Intimation of Board Meeting dated 29.01.2026
- Intimation to Stock Exchange under Regulation 30_30.01.2026
- Intimation of Earning Call with Analyst on 12.02.2026
- Intimation to Stock Exchange under Regulation 30_06.02.2026.pdf
- Investor Presentation dated 11.02.2026
- Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11.02.2026
- Press Release dated 11.02.2026
- Intimation of Audio Recording of Earning Call 12.02.2026
- Transcript of Earnings Call dated 12.02.2025.pdf
- Notice of Postal Ballot dated February 11, 2026
- Newspaper Publication of Postal Ballot Notice dated 02.03.2026
- Intimation to Stock Exchange under Regulation 30_11.03.2026
- Intimation under Regulation 30 dated 23.03.2026
- Intimation of Trading Window Closure for the quarter and year ending 31.03.2026
- Press Release dated 25.03.2026
- Press Release dated 30.03.2026
- Press Release dated 02.04.2026
- Postal Ballot - Scrutinzers Report and Voting Results