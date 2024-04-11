Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
12Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

12Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black

THD12STB

12Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black

Direct Drive Motor

Power is delivered right from the motor to the washer drum without belts, resulting in a highly durable, powerful, and quiet washing machine.

Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

6 Motion DD

6 Motion Technology with 6 different types of motions- Scrubbing, Rolling, Stepping, Swing,Tumbling and Filtration, combines the force of water and the rhythm of motion to cater to all kinds of washing needs. Depending on the type of cloth & dirt level, clothes are washed changing the motions. It also provides you less damaged, less tangled and cleaner clothes.

LG 6 Motion DD Top Loading Washing Machine

LG THD11STM 11kg WaveForce
WaveForce™ + JetSpray

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray

High-pressure water, from both the waterfall and JetSpray currents, enhances the cleaning action of the wash tub, which circulates laundry in the water with powerful torque.

Steam

Even Temperature, Even Result!
The steam feature maintains the even temperature inside the inner tub, think of the steam sterilizer & Hot Bath. LG Allergy Care exposes your laundry at 60°C over 10 minutes and kills 99.9(percent) of dust mites.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

Heater

Warm water can dissolve detergent more easily and increase the washing performance. Heater located below the inner tub increase
water temperature up to 40~60°. So it can wash allergens and hard stains much cleaner than in cold water.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.

Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement

TurboDrum™ which spins the tub and the pulsator in the same or in opposite directions, generates water currents that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise.

LG THD11STM 11kg TurboWash3D

TurboWash3D™

Find More Time in Your Day

After washing with powerful WaveForce™ technology and JetSpray rinsing, the laundry is done in less than 40min! TurboWash3D™ takes all the tedium out of doing the laundry and frees up more time for your life.

*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5 minutes.

LG THD11STM 11kg Save Energy and Water
TurboWash3D™

Save Energy and Water

TurboWash™ saves you water and energy without sacrificing washing performance.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

Cycle Download

LG THD11STM 11kg LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ™ Top Loading Washing Machine

Be At Home, Without Being At Home

Control & monitor your washer anytime, aywhere, with just One App (Wi-Fi only)

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™ System

Fast and Effective diagnosis for problems.

LG Top Loading Washing Machine With Smart Diagnosis

LG Direct Drive Top Loading Washing Machine

Same Size, Bigger Capacity

Clean up big and large laundry at once. Wash many in one load. Wash bulky items such as duvet and curtains easily at home.

Auto lint Filter

Lint gets out of tub by water flow during washing cycle, and it is filtered on the bottom of the tub.And then the collected lint gets washed away automatically during drain cycle.

LG TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
LG Auto Tub Clean
Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care)

 

LG Auto Pre Wash
Auto Pre-wash

Free Your
Hands

LG's Auto Pre-wash is the easiest
option for removing stains. Just
one touch, and tough stains are
ready to be eliminated without
hand-washing.

*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).

LG Premium Design Top Loading Washing Machine
Black Steel Color

Premium Black Finish

Sophisticated elegance that matches the color and style of any laundry room. The sleek and stylish black steel never fails to add refinement.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

THD12STB

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 540

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 540

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Lid Type

    Black (Glass)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (3~18 Hr)

FEATURES

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle (Wool / Saree)

    Yes

  • Strong (Jeans)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    Thailand

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS, Ta Sit, Pluak Daeng District, Rayong 21140, Thailand

What people are saying

Buy Directly

THD12STB

12Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black