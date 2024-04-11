Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Corporate social responsibility

LG Electronics brand philosophy is making LIFE’s GOOD for people. Based on this brand ethos, we create meaningful CSR initiatives to create a better environment for people. Our CSR programmes are aimed at eradicating hunger, providing healthcare to underprivileged section of society & welfare of Armed forces & their dependents. We will continue to enhance people’s life through various programmes.

COVID-19 CSR initiatives

LG Electronics is committed to enhance people’s life through various social initiatives; During COVID-19 LG Electronics supported 1 Million meal donation in association with Akshaya Patra, donated consumer durables across Hospitals, provided Face shields & canopy shelter to Police forces & Health workers.

COVID-19 CSR initiatives Know more

Blood donation

On occasion of LG Electronics India’s 22nd anniversary, the company has extended its commitment towards the nation by organizing a mega blood donation drive across 47 cities. The CSR initiative was led in association with National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), Ministry of health & family welfare, Govt. of India.

Blood donation Know more

Eco agents of change

LG Electronics India extended its commitment to the environment by launching a massive CSR programme in association with FORCE, a non-profit organization. Titled ‘LG Eco Agents, the programme, goes beyond just spreading awareness to empowering students to become change agents and drive behavioral change for sustainable environment.

Eco agents of change Know more

Karein roshni programme

LG Electronics India in association with Pan India chain of Dr Shroff’s charity Eye Hospital & Sankara Eye Hospitals, India’s leading not-for-profit charitable eye hospitals had launched a unique initiative called "KareinRoshni".

Karein roshni programme Know more

Karsalaam

LG Electronics is committed to contribute for meaningful social causes & KarSalaam is an extension of this philosophy, This is an initiative to extend support to families of Ex-servicemen /Martyrs who have served the nation with undeterred commitment & dedication.

Karsalaam Know more

Corporate social responsibility

Policy