Curry to Clean: How LG Dishwashers Tackle Masala Stains Effortlessly

True Steam:

100°C steam gentle spa ensures hygienic dishwashing & reduces bacteria by 99.99%*. TrueSteam leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*. If you think, TrueSteam is no different from handwashing with water, you’re wrong.

*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG steam and non-steam, according to LG internal test methods.

Hygiene Care:

Hot and pure steam particles from 100°C boiling water cover every surface of your dishes to provide hygienic cleaning. A hygienic dish is ready for each use.

Quad WashTM

Cleans from every angle for a better wash performance

Multi-motion spray arms and high-pressure jets provide maximum

coverage to clean utensils for the first time.

EasyRackTM Plus

A solid myth about dishwashers is that they can’t fit all types of utensils. LG Dishwashers have an EasyRackTM Plus racking system to adjust, shift, and accommodate all dishes. You can easily fit Indian utensils of all shapes and sizes like kadhai, cooker, pan, etc.

Quick Tip: With the Half Load option, you can wash the upper or lower rack, depending on your load.

14 Place Setting

The LG Dishwasher has a 14-place setting that lets you clean various types of utensils in one go. Now, get more time for hosting get-togethers than being in the kitchen.

Expert Care for All Indian Utensils

The LG Dishwasher with 14 place settings can easily accommodate approximately 80-90 Indian utensils. You host a party without stress, and LG Dishwasher will manage your dish load.

Quick benefits:

• Accommodates different types of Indian utensils like kadhai, cooker, pateela, etc.

• Uses delicate wash to protect crockery from damage.

Oil Stain Wash

Effortlessly get rid of greasy and oily stains in one cycle. Indian dishes are primarily based on oil cooking, hence the stains. But the good thing is these stains are not here to stay–not with our dishwashers.

With these and other detailed features of LG dishwashers , you can remove bacteria & germs and give your kitchen a hygienic makeover. A hygienic steam wash of TrueSteam® generated from 100°C boiling water, reaches every inch of your dishes, removing 99.99%* of bacteria and germs.

Not only this, steam particles effectively reduce water spots from your dishes. Oil stain removal keeps them shining like new for years.

TrueSteam Vs Hot Water

If you thought, hot water and LG Dishwasher TrueSteam are one and the same–it’s a myth to be busted.

100°C boiling water with TrueSteam covers every surface of your dishes to provide hygienic cleaning as compared to a hot water rinse.

How the steam cycle works:

• Water Spray - removes soft soils spread on the surface

• Steam - soaks hard soils for 5 minutes for thorough soil removal

• Water Spray with Detergent - removed softened soils, ensuring no staining

• Steam - pure steam washes out water drops for some minutes leaving no water stains

• Dry - finally spotless clean dishes are ready for next use