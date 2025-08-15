Curry to Clean: How LG Dishwashers Tackle Masala Stains Effortlessly

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Indian kitchens are filled with spices, fragrance and scrumptious dishes–however, this is not all. There is more to Indian kitchens than just food. It is the process after, starting from dishes to kadhai to pans to stains.
Masala and oil stains are a constant in Indian kitchens. The real problem is when it gets hard to remove these stains. But what’s hard for you is not necessarily for the LG Dishwashers.
Managing The Aftereffects Of Delicacies
Once the preparations are done and dinner is over–the kadhai of that aloo gobhi stinks with charring and the only way to remove it is with hot water. That too, is when you keep it filled with boiling water for at least a day. Then you scrub it for at least half an hour before Kadhai comes clean.
What if this whole cleaning job gets done in minutes? Yes, now that’s a possibility with LG Dishwashers.
Role of LG Dishwashers
LG dishwashers step in to take on the responsibility of cleaning your dishes, so you just focus on cooking and relishing some great dishes. But what LG dishwashers do is not limited to just cleaning. They care for your utensils, delivering hygienic washes.
Features of LG Dishwashers
True Steam:
100°C steam gentle spa ensures hygienic dishwashing & reduces bacteria by 99.99%*. TrueSteam leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*. If you think, TrueSteam is no different from handwashing with water, you’re wrong.
*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG steam and non-steam, according to LG internal test methods.
Hygiene Care:
Hot and pure steam particles from 100°C boiling water cover every surface of your dishes to provide hygienic cleaning. A hygienic dish is ready for each use.
Quad WashTM
Cleans from every angle for a better wash performance
Multi-motion spray arms and high-pressure jets provide maximum
coverage to clean utensils for the first time.
EasyRackTM Plus
A solid myth about dishwashers is that they can’t fit all types of utensils. LG Dishwashers have an EasyRackTM Plus racking system to adjust, shift, and accommodate all dishes. You can easily fit Indian utensils of all shapes and sizes like kadhai, cooker, pan, etc.
Quick Tip: With the Half Load option, you can wash the upper or lower rack, depending on your load.
14 Place Setting
The LG Dishwasher has a 14-place setting that lets you clean various types of utensils in one go. Now, get more time for hosting get-togethers than being in the kitchen.
Expert Care for All Indian Utensils
The LG Dishwasher with 14 place settings can easily accommodate approximately 80-90 Indian utensils. You host a party without stress, and LG Dishwasher will manage your dish load.
Quick benefits:
• Accommodates different types of Indian utensils like kadhai, cooker, pateela, etc.
• Uses delicate wash to protect crockery from damage.
Oil Stain Wash
Effortlessly get rid of greasy and oily stains in one cycle. Indian dishes are primarily based on oil cooking, hence the stains. But the good thing is these stains are not here to stay–not with our dishwashers.
With these and other detailed features of LG dishwashers, you can remove bacteria & germs and give your kitchen a hygienic makeover. A hygienic steam wash of TrueSteam® generated from 100°C boiling water, reaches every inch of your dishes, removing 99.99%* of bacteria and germs.
Not only this, steam particles effectively reduce water spots from your dishes. Oil stain removal keeps them shining like new for years.
TrueSteam Vs Hot Water
If you thought, hot water and LG Dishwasher TrueSteam are one and the same–it’s a myth to be busted.
100°C boiling water with TrueSteam covers every surface of your dishes to provide hygienic cleaning as compared to a hot water rinse.
How the steam cycle works:
• Water Spray - removes soft soils spread on the surface
• Steam - soaks hard soils for 5 minutes for thorough soil removal
• Water Spray with Detergent - removed softened soils, ensuring no staining
• Steam - pure steam washes out water drops for some minutes leaving no water stains
• Dry - finally spotless clean dishes are ready for next use
Upgrading to a Smarter Kitchen
Smarter kitchens are now the way forward. With the office hours becoming hectic and travel back from the office becoming hectic, you need all the comfort. Cooking in itself becomes a tough job, doing dishes on top of that is a herculean task.
Enhance your kitchen's style with the sleek and modern design of the LG Dishwasher. Thoughtfully designed, the innovative features of this free-standing Dishwasher perform as beautifully as it looks. Complete the look with LG microwaves
Models of LG Dishwashers
1.DFB512FP - LG 14 Place Settings Dishwasher with QuadWash™, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, Platinum Silver
Key Features:
• QuadWash™
• Inverter Direct Drive
• EasyRack™ Plus
• LG ThinQ™
• 14 Place Settings
2. DFB424FP - LG True Steam Dishwasher with Inverter Direct Drive Technology (Silver Color)
Key Features:
• TrueSteam
• QuadWash™
• Inverter Direct Drive
• EasyRack™ Plus
• LG ThinQ™
• 14 Place Settings
Clean Dishes & Convenience Together
Imagine this—you have just finished cooking a delicious meal. The aroma of rich spices lingers in the air and you finally get a moment to relax. But then, reality hits—the sink is overflowing with greasy kadhais, masala-covered plates, and stubborn stains that refuse to budge. Instead of winding down, you're stuck scrubbing, soaking, and rinsing for what feels like forever.
Now, picture this instead: You load everything into an LG Dishwasher, press a button, and walk away. The TrueSteam technology melts away oil and masala stains, QuadWash™ reaches every corner, and in no time, your dishes come out sparkling clean. No scrubbing, no soaking—just effortless cleaning while you reclaim your evenings.
With LG Dishwashers, you can stop dreading the post-meal mess and enjoy the meals you love without the cleanup stress. Pair it with an LG microwave, refrigerator, and water purifier to transform your kitchen into a sleek, modern, and efficient space. Because let’s be honest—life’s too short to spend it washing dishes.
