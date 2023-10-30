We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gaming caters to fanatics who crave an adrenaline rush, and nothing dampens that experience more than lag and sluggish monitor. In the heat of action, split-second decisions can make the difference between you winning or losing the game.
Imagine you finally spot your opponent, but your screen has trouble tracking, causing you to miss that crucial header. It's annoying, frustrating, and can be the bane of every gamer's existence.
We understand your craving for speed and precision, as well as your desire for a gaming setup that matches your dedication. That's why LG has designed gaming monitors specifically intended to eliminate lag, and slowdowns, and take you to gaming nirvana.
But before this, gamers face the ultimate dilemma - Curved vs. Flat Monitor.. Which one is better? What are the advantages of curved monitors & flat monitors? Here, you can find answers to all questions.
In this blog, you will learn about the various queries you may have regarding gaming monitors. Whether you're novel or an experienced gamer, we'll give you an overview of the key specifications to consider when investing in a gaming monitor, including size, resolution, refresh rate, display aspect ratio, etc.
Improve Your Gaming with Sensational Monitors: Enhance Your Experience
Gaming monitors are taking the gaming world by storm. They are not just screens; they are portals to our virtual battlegrounds. With ultra-smooth refresh rates and response times faster than our reflexes, these monitors keep us one step ahead of our rivals.
Gamers crave that edge that pixel-perfect precision and these monitors deliver. They are not just part of our gaming setup rather our trusted allies in the quest for victory. As the esports scene explodes and casual gamers get more serious, the popularity of gaming monitors continues to soar because in gaming, every frame counts, and every pixel matters.
How is a Curved Monitor different from a Flat Monitor?
The main difference between curved and flat monitors is the design. However, experienced gamers would also pay attention to other specs and differences. Here is a detailed view:
Design: Curved Monitors have a gamer-friendly, ergonomic design. Flat monitors have a standard, flat screen surface without any curvature. Flat design often relies on simple shapes and colours, making it challenging to establish a clear visual hierarchy.
Degree of immersion: Curved monitors aim to envelop your field of vision, providing a more immersive viewing experience by curving the screen towards you.
Flat monitors cannot engage peripheral vision which leads to distraction while gaming. Hence, the design is not sufficiently immersive for prolonged gaming.
Visual Consistency: Curved screens reduce distortion and colour shifts at the edges of the display, resulting in more consistent visuals.
Eye health considerations: Curved widescreen monitors imitate our natural field of vision by mimicking the curvature of the human eye. A curved display is ergonomically pleasant and easy on the eye.
Versatility: Flat monitors are versatile and suitable for various tasks, including work, browsing, and general entertainment. You can accomplish similar tasks with curved monitors, but their cost is often higher than flat monitors.
Wider Range of Options: Flat monitors come in different sizes and price points, making them accessible to a broader audience.
Curved Vs. Flat Monitor Comparison Chart
Are curved monitors good for gaming?
While a curved monitor may feel like an aesthetic choice at first glance, it delivers much more than just a change in design. There is actual science behind the curvature design. The curve adapts to your natural viewing angle, which allows for a more comfortable viewing experience and minimises eye strain.
A curved screen also gives the illusion of a wider view, thus allowing for a more thrilling gaming experience. The curved monitor design offers less distortion and greater image depth. All these factors combined make curved monitors worth their slightly higher price point if you are a serious gamer.
Factors to Consider When Choosing Gaming Monitors
There are multiple factors based on which one decides which technology to buy. However, all factors can be covered in mainly 3 points:
• Preference: While gaming may be the common factor, gamers may have different preferences. Some prioritise refresh rates while others cannot compromise on a superior gaming experience. So, you must figure out your needs and preferences before buying a gaming monitor online.
Factors that often influence the choice include
1. If you are only buying a monitor for gaming or other tasks like official work.
2. If your purpose is general entertainment too, like watching movies and shows. It leads to our next point.
• Purpose: Gaming is the sole purpose of passionate gamers. They upgrade or buy a new tech piece basis that. It is essential to define purpose before you get a gaming monitor.
• Price: There are several key segments in gaming, considering the price - lower-mid-range gaming monitors, mid-range monitors, and high-range monitors. You can get gaming monitors at the best price if you understand the features you get with each range. Budget is a primary consideration when buyers compare flat and curved monitors. LG offers both types with new and upgraded specs.
LG's Finest Gaming Monitors: The Top 5 Picks
Designed to take your gaming quests to the next level, our gaming monitor is a true masterwork of technology and innovation.
With cutting-edge features, stunning visuals, and lightning-fast response times, it's the perfect companion for both casual gamers and eSports enthusiasts alike.
Get ready to dive into a world where every frame is a work of art and every triumph feels more adrenaline-charged than ever before.
Welcome to the next generation of gaming – welcome to the world of our gaming monitor! We have highlighted the top 5 LG gaming monitors, to further assist you - ranging from lower mid-range to high-end options
27GP850-B - 27 (68.58cm) UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility - Best Lower Mid-Range Gaming Monitor
The LG 27GP850-B is a great gaming monitor. It has a low input lag for an outstanding, responsive gaming experience. The response time is lightning fast, resulting in clear motion like no other monitor, with little blur.
It complies with FreeSync and G-SYNC variable refresh rate technologies (VRR) for an almost tear-free gaming experience. The visuals look amazing in a bright room with its exceptional peak brightness and good reflection handling. It is the ideal choice for users engaged in day gaming.
Key Features:
- 27 (68.58cm) QHD (2560 x 1440) Nano IPS Display
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time and 165Hz Refresh Rate (O/C 180Hz)
-
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible with AMD FreeSync™ Premium
DCI-P3 98% Colour Gamut with VESA DisplayHDR 400
- 3-Side Virtually Borderless Display
- Tilt / Height / Pivot Adjustable Stand
49GR85DC-B - UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate - Best high-range gaming monitor
The 49GR85DC-B is outstanding for gaming. With a high 240Hz refresh rate, it is perfect for every gamer. The VRR compatibility reduces screen tearing. Its 49-inch screen offers wider screen space for an immersive experience. You just require a game that supports ultrawide formats.
It also provides a responsive feel because of its low input lag. With a magically fast overall response time, it is a toy for pro gamers. The features include HDMI 2.1 bandwidth that you can match with a high-end graphics card for an ultimate gaming experience. You can easily pair it with gaming consoles for team playing.
Key Features:
- 49-inch (124.46cm) Dual QHD (5120x1440) 32:9 Curved (1000R) Display
- DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) / VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
DQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
240Hz Refresh Rate / 1ms (GtG) Response Time
- PBP & PIP
- AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
34GP63A-B - 34 (86.36 cm) UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor - Best low-mid range monitor
This is a best-suited gaming monitor that you can use for work and productivity purposes. With a 160 Hz refresh rate, the monitor features a 34-inch 1800R curved display. The AMD FreeSync enhances the visuals with improved, swift, and stable graphics.
Key Features:
34 (86.36 cm) Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Display
160Hz Refresh Rate
HDR10
MaxxAudio® (7Wx2)
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
1ms MBR
27GR95QE-B - UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time - Best mid-high range gaming monitor
The LG 27GR95QE-B is suitably made for gaming. With a high 240Hz refresh rate, it features FreeSync VRR and G-SYNC support to reduce screen tearing. It also has low input lag for an improved responsive feel. The motion looks incredible due to almost negligible response time. It becomes a gamer’s choice for dark room gaming because it showcases perfect blacks without any blooming.
Key Features:
27(68.58cm) QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED Display
OLED with 240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
24GN65R – LG 23.8(60.45cm) UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor – Best low-range flat gaming monitor
The 24GN65R is suitable for demanding multiplayer shooter games due to its 1ms response time. It features FreeSync technology and an adjustable stand, so gamers can play games without any hassle. This display is appropriate for Full HD console gaming in addition to PC gaming.
Key Features:
23.8(60.45cm) FHD (1920 X 1080) Display
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand
Selecting the Right Gaming Monitor: Curved vs. Flat - Making the Final Decision
In the world of gaming, where every frame and pixel counts, choosing the right monitor can make or break your gaming experience. The dilemma between curved and flat monitors often leaves gamers in a conundrum, but fear not, as we've explored the nuances of both options to help you make an informed choice.
Gaming monitors are not just screens; they are gateways to virtual battlegrounds. With lightning-fast refresh rates and response times that defy human reflexes, they've become indispensable allies in our quest for gaming victory. As e-sports takes the world by storm and casual gamers turn more serious, the popularity of gaming monitors continues to soar.
Curved monitors, with their ergonomic design, aim to immerse you fully in the gaming experience. They reduce distortion and offer visual consistency, making them a favoured choice for gamers seeking ultimate immersion. Additionally, curved screens mimic the curvature of the human eye, promoting eye comfort during prolonged gaming sessions.
On the other hand, flat monitors offer versatility, making them suitable for various tasks beyond gaming, such as work and entertainment. They come in a wide range of sizes and price points, catering to a broader audience.
When deciding between curved and flat monitors, it's essential to consider your preferences, gaming purpose, and budget. The right choice depends on factors like refresh rates, screen size, resolution, and more. LG offers a variety of gaming monitors to suit different needs, ensuring you find the perfect match for your gaming adventures.
In conclusion, the choice between curved and flat gaming monitors is a matter of personal preference and specific gaming requirements. No matter your choice, LG's range of gaming monitors is comprehensive and top-notch.