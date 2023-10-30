Gaming caters to fanatics who crave an adrenaline rush, and nothing dampens that experience more than lag and sluggish monitor. In the heat of action, split-second decisions can make the difference between you winning or losing the game.

Imagine you finally spot your opponent, but your screen has trouble tracking, causing you to miss that crucial header. It's annoying, frustrating, and can be the bane of every gamer's existence.

We understand your craving for speed and precision, as well as your desire for a gaming setup that matches your dedication. That's why LG has designed gaming monitors specifically intended to eliminate lag, and slowdowns, and take you to gaming nirvana.

But before this, gamers face the ultimate dilemma - Curved vs. Flat Monitor.. Which one is better? What are the advantages of curved monitors & flat monitors? Here, you can find answers to all questions.

In this blog, you will learn about the various queries you may have regarding gaming monitors. Whether you're novel or an experienced gamer, we'll give you an overview of the key specifications to consider when investing in a gaming monitor, including size, resolution, refresh rate, display aspect ratio, etc.