LG Microwave Ovens Scan-To-Cook: Make Dishes in a Scan

What if we told you that scanning the microwave can make you a dish? Is it that easy to make your food with LG Microwave Ovens ? Because we believe that food preparation should be fun and not a monotonous task.

This write-up about Scan-to-Cook Microwave Ovens can inform you well on how LG Microwave Ovens make the whole process of cooking easy, enjoyable, and healthy.

What is Scan-To-Cook?

The LG Microwave Ovens Scan-to-Cook series allows users to scan the QR code on microwave, which redirects them to a list of dishes to choose from.

You simply have to follow the steps below:

● Smart, Connected Home Appliance: LG Wi-Fi-enabled microwave connects to the LG ThinQ app on your smartphone.

● Barcode/QR code scanning: It uses app to read a QR code on the microwave to get cooking information.

● Cooking Process: The cooking process starts, and after the designated time, the dish is ready.

How to Use the Scan-To-Cook Feature?

1. Download the app: Download the LG ThinQ app on your smartphone if you haven't already.

2. Connect your microwave: Connect your LG Scan-To-Cook microwave to your home Wi-Fi network and pair it with the LG ThinQ app.

3. Scan the food:

a.Open the LG ThinQ app and use the Scan-To-Cook function to scan the UPC barcode on your frozen or ready-to-cook meal.

b.Alternatively, if you are cooking a recipe from the app, find it and select the "Scan-To-Cook" option.

4. Send cooking directions: The app will send the temperature and cooking time to your microwave.

5. Confirm and start: Place your food inside the microwave, close the door, and press the "start" button as instructed on the app or microwave control panel.

6. Follow on-screen prompts: You may need to perform additional steps, such as stirring or turning the food, which the app will prompt you to do on your phone and the microwave display.

Scan-to-cook option empowers users to have home-cooked food, without spending too much time on figuring out ‘how to cook different dishes’.

Which Dishes Can You Prepare with Scan-To-Cook?

There are various Indian dishes you can make using this feature of LG Microwave Ovens. Dishes from almost all states are available with just a single scan of your mobile phone. Here’s the full menu that you can adapt to your daily schedule:

Healthy Breakfast

● Wheat Rava Idli

● Chana Daal Pancake

● Moong Daal Cheela

● Spinach and Paneer Toasts

● Quinoa Veg Upma

● Rice and Moong Daal

Healthy Lunch

● Methi Missi Roti

● Grilled Veggie Zucchini+Carrot

● Soya Bhurji

● Brown Rice Risotto

● Kadhai Tofu

● Dhansak Daal

● Tomato Methi Rice

Healthy Snacks

● Healthy Ragi Pizza

● Saffron Potatoes

● Broccoli Tikki

● Flavored Soya Milk

● Carrot and Moong Daal Soup

● Gluten Free Pasta

● Garlic Celery Toast

Healthy Dinner

● Masoor Pulao

● Kale and Chickpea Curry

● Stuffed Karela

● Gawarfali ki Sabzi

● Flaxseed Uttapam

● Whole Wheat Vegetable Khichdi

● Brown Rice Daliya

These options are suitable for fitness lovers and foodies who look for variety in every meal. All this is made possible with the Scan-to-Cook feature. Now, the next step must be which models to buy featuring Scan-to-Cook?