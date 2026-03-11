LG Microwave Ovens Scan-To-Cook: Make Dishes in a Scan

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What if we told you that scanning the microwave can make you a dish? Is it that easy to make your food with LG Microwave Ovens? Because we believe that food preparation should be fun and not a monotonous task.
This write-up about Scan-to-Cook Microwave Ovens can inform you well on how LG Microwave Ovens make the whole process of cooking easy, enjoyable, and healthy.
What is Scan-To-Cook?
The LG Microwave Ovens Scan-to-Cook series allows users to scan the QR code on microwave, which redirects them to a list of dishes to choose from.
You simply have to follow the steps below:
● Smart, Connected Home Appliance: LG Wi-Fi-enabled microwave connects to the LG ThinQ app on your smartphone.
● Barcode/QR code scanning: It uses app to read a QR code on the microwave to get cooking information.
● Cooking Process: The cooking process starts, and after the designated time, the dish is ready.
How to Use the Scan-To-Cook Feature?
1. Download the app: Download the LG ThinQ app on your smartphone if you haven't already.
2. Connect your microwave: Connect your LG Scan-To-Cook microwave to your home Wi-Fi network and pair it with the LG ThinQ app.
3. Scan the food:
a.Open the LG ThinQ app and use the Scan-To-Cook function to scan the UPC barcode on your frozen or ready-to-cook meal.
b.Alternatively, if you are cooking a recipe from the app, find it and select the "Scan-To-Cook" option.
4. Send cooking directions: The app will send the temperature and cooking time to your microwave.
5. Confirm and start: Place your food inside the microwave, close the door, and press the "start" button as instructed on the app or microwave control panel.
6. Follow on-screen prompts: You may need to perform additional steps, such as stirring or turning the food, which the app will prompt you to do on your phone and the microwave display.
Scan-to-cook option empowers users to have home-cooked food, without spending too much time on figuring out ‘how to cook different dishes’.
Which Dishes Can You Prepare with Scan-To-Cook?
There are various Indian dishes you can make using this feature of LG Microwave Ovens. Dishes from almost all states are available with just a single scan of your mobile phone. Here’s the full menu that you can adapt to your daily schedule:
Healthy Breakfast
● Wheat Rava Idli
● Chana Daal Pancake
● Moong Daal Cheela
● Spinach and Paneer Toasts
● Quinoa Veg Upma
● Rice and Moong Daal
Healthy Lunch
● Methi Missi Roti
● Grilled Veggie Zucchini+Carrot
● Soya Bhurji
● Brown Rice Risotto
● Kadhai Tofu
● Dhansak Daal
● Tomato Methi Rice
Healthy Snacks
● Healthy Ragi Pizza
● Saffron Potatoes
● Broccoli Tikki
● Flavored Soya Milk
● Carrot and Moong Daal Soup
● Gluten Free Pasta
● Garlic Celery Toast
Healthy Dinner
● Masoor Pulao
● Kale and Chickpea Curry
● Stuffed Karela
● Gawarfali ki Sabzi
● Flaxseed Uttapam
● Whole Wheat Vegetable Khichdi
● Brown Rice Daliya
These options are suitable for fitness lovers and foodies who look for variety in every meal. All this is made possible with the Scan-to-Cook feature. Now, the next step must be which models to buy featuring Scan-to-Cook?
Which LG Microwaves Feature Scan-to-Cook?
Next steps for you should be crystal clear for buyers with the following LG microwave oven models featuring the scan-to-cook functionality.
1. MJEN286UFW - LG 28 L Scan-To-Cook Charcoal Microwave Oven with Healthy Heart™, Charcoal Lighting Heater, Motorised Rotisserie, Black
Key Features
● 28L Wi-Fi enabled Microwave Oven
● Charcoal Lighting Heater™
● 360° Motorised Rotisserie
● Diet Fry™
● Ghee in 12 minutes*
● 30 Heart-Healthy Recipes
2. MJEN286UBW - LG 28 L Scan-To-Cook Charcoal Microwave Oven with Healthy Heart™, Charcoal Lighting Heater, Motorised Rotisserie, Beige
Key Features
● 28L Wi-Fi enabled Microwave Oven
● Charcoal Lighting Heater™
● 360° Motorised Rotisserie
● Diet Fry™
● Ghee in 12 minutes*
● 30 Heart-Healthy Recipes
3. MJEN326ULW - LG 32 L Scan-To-Cook Charcoal Microwave Oven with Healthy Heart™, Charcoal Lighting Heater, Motorised Rotisserie, Black
Key Features
● 32L Wi-Fi-enabled Microwave Oven
● Charcoal Lighting Heater™
● 360° Motorised Rotisserie
● Diet Fry™
● Ghee in 12 minutes*
● 30 Heart-Healthy Recipes
4. MJEN326PKW - LG 32 L Scan-To-Cook Charcoal Microwave Oven, Wi-Fi, Diet Fry™, 360° Motorised Rotisserie, Healthy Heart™, Black
Key Features
● 32L Wi-Fi enabled Microwave Oven
● Charcoal Lighting Heater™
● 360° Motorised Rotisserie
● Diet Fry™
● Ghee in 12 minutes*
● 30 Heart-Healthy Recipes
More Than Just Reheating
While microwaves are traditionally looked at as devices for reheating, they can do far more than basic functions. Scan-to-cook is a testament to that. With this function, you can even make healthy snacks like roasted garlic and roasted flaxseeds–both perfect for adding as tastemakers to various dishes.
If you are looking to buy a new microwave oven, scan-to-cook microwaves can be a suitable option, considering the wide range of recipes you can make through them. Along with this, you can check out the range of LG microwave ovens on lg.com/in.