What to Know Before Buying a Smart TV: A Buyer’s Checklist

Smart TVs today are more than just screens—they're the control centres of our living rooms. Whether you're streaming your favourite series, catching a late-night match, or casting your phone display during a video call, the TV now does far more than just broadcast.
For buyers working with a mid-range budget, there's plenty on offer if you know what to prioritise. Glossy visuals and trending buzzwords can distract from what truly matters for day-to-day viewing. This blog walks you through the essential elements you should pay attention to before bringing home a new smart TV.
Display Type – Key Entertainment Factor
Your display panel defines your everyday content. Whether you're watching documentaries, movies, or gaming occasionally, the panel type influences everything—from brightness and viewing angles to colour richness.
In the mid-budget segment, most TVs feature similar panels. These are reliable, durable, and well-suited for typical home environments.
LED panels have matured enough to deliver vibrant colours, decent black levels, and good motion handling for most users.
So, while shopping, focus less on trendy terms and more on how the panel supports the content you watch most often.
Screen Resolution and Upscaling Capabilities
The Full HD vs 4K debate often confuses consumers. Here's a simple breakdown: if your primary content is HD (needed only to watch YouTube, DTH channels), Full HD might serve you well. But if you’re streaming 4K content or want the screen to stay relevant for a few years, a 4K TV is the better long-term bet.
However, resolution alone isn't enough. Pay attention to whether the TV has content upscaling. Most apps don’t always stream in native 4K—so your TV should be smart enough to upscale lower-resolution content without making it look stretched or grainy.
At a mid-budget price point, you'll find TVs with solid upscaling capabilities. Make sure the processor inside is mentioned in the specs, especially if it supports AI-based or dynamic upscaling.
Processing Power: Gamer’s Zone
The processor inside a smart TV does more than just boot up apps—it determines how smooth your visuals look, especially during fast action or gaming.
If you're buying a smart TV that’ll double as a gaming screen or sports-viewing display, check for a higher refresh rate, ideally 60Hz or above. Also, look for low response times and motion enhancement settings. These prevent blur and ghosting during fast transitions.
Some mid-range models now come with AI-backed processors, which intelligently adjust brightness, contrast, and even audio based on the scene and content type. This isn’t just marketing—on the right panel, it makes a noticeable difference during real-time content playback.
Even for non-gamers, better processing translates to smoother menu navigation, quicker app switching, and better overall usability.
Sound Quality: More Than Just Output Numbers
Many buyers assume that higher wattage means better sound. That’s not always true. Speaker placement, tuning, and sound processing matter just as much—if not more. Look for Dolby-certified sound or virtual surround enhancements—both of which are now present in mid-range TVs. These can make action scenes more dynamic and dialogues more audible without you reaching for the remote every few minutes.
And if you're planning to connect a soundbar or external speakers in the future, make sure your TV supports HDMI ARC or optical output.
If sound is important in your household, don’t settle for hollow or tinny output—especially when better options exist in the same price band.
LG Smart TVs: Towards Path-breaking Entertainment
LG is one of the first brands globally to up the game for home entertainment and media solutions. While you check the factors mentioned in the sections above, LG Smart TVs go beyond the traditional realm of television features. These specific models can help you navigate your search for the best TVs under budget:
1. 43LR56006LC - LG 108cm (43) Smart FHD TV (LR5600), α5 AI Processor Gen6, Active HDR, Dolby Audio™, 2025
• WebOS w/ Unlimited OTT App Support
• Active HDR
• Dolby Audio
• Home Dashboard
• Bluetooth Surround Ready(2 Way Playback)
-
Home is now your theatre with favourite movies & TV series on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and many more on your LG Smart TV, enhanced by a full HD screen that delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid colour. The advanced image processor adjusts colour for richer, more natural images so you can enjoy the beauty of nature's true colours on your TV scree
2. 32LR573B6LA - LG 80cm (32) Smart TV (LR573), α5 Gen6 AI Processor, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Active HDR,AI Sound 2025
• α5 Gen6 AI Processor with AI Brightness
• Active HDR: Enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality
• AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
• Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
• HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
• Bluetooth Surround Ready(2 Way Playback)
The Alpha 5 Al Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound for a more immersive experience, ensuring you can watch content just as you would in a cinema hall. ThinQ AI makes LG HD TV a smarter experience, whether you simply want to turn the volume down or are looking for a specific genre of films–ThinQ makes your search faster & easier. The surprise element is Sports Alert, through which you can receive notifications before all the most important games.
3. 32LR600B6LC - LG 80cm (32) Smart HD TV (LR600), α5 AI Processor Gen6, Dynamic Tone Mapping, 8 Picture modes, HGIG Mode
• a5 Gen6 AI Processor
• Active HDR: Enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality
• AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
• Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
• HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
Interestingly, through the My Profile section, users can log in to their profile to watch recommended content tailored to their preferences. ThinQ AI makes LG HD TV a smarter experience, enabling a quick and smart experience. With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance colour and clarity in every image, so you can be mesmerised by how realistic your content looks.
Gamer’s Pro Tip: You can find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. The Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.
LG's range of televisions is vast and includes OLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, 8K TVs, Smart TVs, and more. The entertainment quotient is raised by smart TVs featuring AI surround sound, ThinQ, Active HDR, Dolby Audio, and more. The video is given a new edge by audio. You can have the best LG TV-viewing experience with LG soundbars. Check out the complete TV & Soundbar range here and get your ideal home entertainment set today!