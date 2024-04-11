Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
In our efforts to save nature, we created the best Inverter Linear Compressor™ refrigerator. With LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling⁺™ technology, NatureFRESH™ keeps foods naturally fresh through precise temperature control.

Inverter linear compressor™

Inverter Linear Compressor™ helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

LINEARCooling™

LINEARCooling™ controls temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃* and provides freshness that lasts longer than conventional cooling systems.

DoorCooling⁺™

DoorCooling⁺™ makes the inside temperature more stable and cools 32%** quicker than conventional cooling systems.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method, measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL (±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35 (±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S (±0.5℃), and Top Freezer B606S (±1.0℃).
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method, comparing the time needed for the top door basket temperature to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBB72NSDFN).

EAT FRESHNESS1

Eat freshness

Delight Your Senses2
Delight Your Senses2

Delight your senses

No matter how hungry you are, you can satisfy all your senses by savoring the natural freshness of foods.

No matter how hungry you are, time to satisfy all of your senses by slowly enjoying the gift from nature with freshness. Check out your senses below.

No matter how hungry you are, time to satisfy all of your senses by slowly enjoying the gift from nature with freshness. Check out your senses below.

I love Fresh Zone, Moist Balance Crisper, Humidity Controller, Inbuilt deodorizer and many more!

Did you know LG NatureFRESH Refrigerator's fast cooling system enabling long-term food storage?

So helpful fridge for me! Its LINEARCooling tech. Keeps food fresh at ±0.5°C temp.

LG's refrigerator allows temperature fluctuation only between ± 0.5ºC, thanks to LINEARCooling.

It's all great! This new refrigerator ensures food freshness and it's practical at the end.

The Linear Door-in-Door fridge with beautiful look can stay clean, removing bacteria up to 99.9%.

No more worries about freshness of food in my fridge, thanks to LINEARCooling & DoorCooling.

