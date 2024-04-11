Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Story
Usage video
Useful tips

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-02-UsageVideo-01-Intro-Desktop

Revitalizing various food
ingredients

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-02-UsageVideo-02-1-Food-Ingredients-Desktop

LINEARCooling™
& DoorCooling⁺™

LINEARCooling™ controls temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃. DoorCooling⁺™ makes the inside temperature more stable and cools 32%* quicker than conventional cooling systems.

FRESHConverter™
& FRESHBalancer™

FRESHConverter™ maintains optimal condition of meat, fish and vegetables respectively. FRESHBalancer™ optimizes humidity for fruits and vegetables.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Storage for all sorts of drinks

Wine rack & Express cool

Premium wine rack is designed to store up to 5 bottles. Express Cool makes 29%* faster cooling in the fridge.

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-02-UsageVideo-03-3-Wind-Rack-Express-Cool-Desktop

*Based on LG’s internal test (comparing the time needed for temperature to drop from 25℃ to 5℃ between LGE’s Non-Express Cool and Express Cool model GBB72NSDFN).

Customize your storage

Bigger capacity

Bigger space to store with thinner insulation wall technology.

2-Step folding fhelf &Zero clearance

2-Step Folding Shelf adjusts to allow you to fit food of any size. Drawers can fully come out with the door 90º open.

Control Your Fridge Anywhere1

Control your fridge anywhere

Control key features with the SmartThinQ™ app on your smartphone and get important notifications from anywhere. It even works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can control smart features with your voice.

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-02-UsageVideo-05-2-Speaker-Desktop

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-02-UsageVideo-06-DOES-IT-ALL-Desktop