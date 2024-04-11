Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Story
Usage video
Useful tips

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-01-Intro-Desktop

How the airflow work to keep
freshness

#Airflow #LINEARCooling #DoorCooling #NatureFRESH

 

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-02-Airflow-Work-Desktop

LINEARCooling™ provides cooler air faster than any other system. DoorCooling⁺™ protects against air flow loss due to temperature loss that occurs whenever the refrigerator door is open.

When you open the door, cool air starts moving from the top at the front. Make room in the upper chamber's center space to avoid blocking air flow keeping it away from cold-sensitive foods like eggs and vegetables.

How to Store Specific Foods1

How to store specific foods

#Meat #Fish #Fruit #Vegetables #FRESHConverter #FRESHBalancer #Freezer

To better preserve meat, lightly apply cooking oil on the meat surface and store in the FRESHConverter™. This delays oxidation and prolongs storage.

If there is dirt on vegetables or fruits, there may be germs or microorganisms left on them. Unwashed fruits and vegetables should be kept separate. Raw vegetables can be wrapped in newspaper and kept in the FRESHBalancer™.

01_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-1-Cherry_t1

Wrap in a plastic bag. Wash them with cold water just before eating.

02_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-2-Strawberry_t1

Keep dry (and don’t wash until you eat them). Avoiding moisture prevents mold growth.

03_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-3-Citrus-Fruits_t1

Store in a mesh bag. The oxygen circulation allows citrus to last longer.

04_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-4-Carrots_t1

Wash away soil and dirt with running water and dry. Store in a sealed bag.

01_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-5-Cucumbers_t1

After washing and drying, cover with plastic wrap, one by one.

02_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-6-Herbs_t1

Store in a sealed bag. This reduces oxygen flow and retains nutritional value.

03_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-7-Celery_t1

Wrap in tin foil. This allows ethylene (a ripening agent) to be released so your stalks last longer.

04_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-8-Asparagus_t1

Keep upright in a glass of water. This keeps the bunch fresh and hydrated longer.

01_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-5-Cucumbers_t1

Store in a paper bag. Brown paper absorbs excess moisture, keeping mushrooms fresh longer.

02_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-10-Bell-Peppers_t1

Store in a sealed bag. Keeping them dry prevents your peppers from turning soft, slimy, or moldy.

03_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-11-Sliced-meat_t1

Keep in the freezer. It will spoil more quickly due to its wide area of contact with the oxygen.

04_REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-04-12-Fish_t1

Gut fish before storing. Wrap in a plastic bag, one by one, to prevent contact with oxygen.

Keep your fridge organized and clean

#Shelves #2-StepFoldingShelf #WineRack #UnpleasantSmells #Cleaning

Keep Your Fridge Organized and Clean1

Regular refrigerator cleaning is important for your health. With the 2-Step Folding Shelf, you can easily store tall pots and foods that won't fit elsewhere. Wine Rack keeps bottles slightly tilted so the cork doesn’t dry out, keeping wine fresh even longer.

Please keep clean with regular cleanings. Turn off the power first, remove all food, then clean with a clean cloth or wet dishtowel. Make sure to remove any residues and garbage inside the refrigerator.

Lower shelves & Upper shelves

 

Items that need to be cooked at higher temperatures (like raw chicken) should be kept on the bottom shelves. You can also keep your ready-to-eat meals and leftovers on the top shelves for quick and convenient access.

Label it

 

Finding expired foods is not fun. Please manage the middle shelf by using labels so you can be sure about what's safe to eat.

Fridge doors

Mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish bottled water, soda, juice all do best in the fridge doors. The doors are the warmest area of the fridge and should be reserved for foods that are most resistant to spoiling.

Baking soda

Take a box, fill it with baking soda, and place it in a corner of your refrigerator. The powder will absorb odors and eliminate smells after a while. Make sure to replace the box every 3 months.

REF-NatureFRESH-Vplus-03-UsefulTips-07-Choice-is-Yours-Desktop