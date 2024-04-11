We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How the airflow work to keep
freshness
LINEARCooling™ provides cooler air faster than any other system. DoorCooling⁺™ protects against air flow loss due to temperature loss that occurs whenever the refrigerator door is open.
When you open the door, cool air starts moving from the top at the front. Make room in the upper chamber's center space to avoid blocking air flow keeping it away from cold-sensitive foods like eggs and vegetables.
How to store specific foods
To better preserve meat, lightly apply cooking oil on the meat surface and store in the FRESHConverter™. This delays oxidation and prolongs storage.
If there is dirt on vegetables or fruits, there may be germs or microorganisms left on them. Unwashed fruits and vegetables should be kept separate. Raw vegetables can be wrapped in newspaper and kept in the FRESHBalancer™.
Wrap in tin foil. This allows ethylene (a ripening agent) to be released so your stalks last longer.
Keep your fridge organized and clean
Regular refrigerator cleaning is important for your health. With the 2-Step Folding Shelf, you can easily store tall pots and foods that won't fit elsewhere. Wine Rack keeps bottles slightly tilted so the cork doesn’t dry out, keeping wine fresh even longer.
Please keep clean with regular cleanings. Turn off the power first, remove all food, then clean with a clean cloth or wet dishtowel. Make sure to remove any residues and garbage inside the refrigerator.
