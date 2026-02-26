About Cookies on This Site

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Lavatrice smart 9kg Serie X5 Classe A-40% | Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X5 Classe B| Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile

MEZ00763540 F4NX5009TLC 25.8.26.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
MEZ69352653 RNX5009TWWC 25.7.4 (4).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
WMWM
MEZ00763540 F4NX5009TLC 25.8.26.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
MEZ69352653 RNX5009TWWC 25.7.4 (4).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
WMWM

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Lavatrice smart 9kg Serie X5 Classe A-40% | Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X5 Classe B| Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile

F4NX5009TLC.RNX5009
Immagine frontale Kit esclusivo LG F4NX5009TLC.RNX5009
Immagine con Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato aperto
Immagine frontale della lavatrice LG F4NX5009TLC smart 9kg Serie X5 Classe A-40%
Immagine lavatrice LG F4NX5009TLC con oblò aperto
Immagine della lavatrice LG F4NX5009TLC con vista dettagli funzioni
Immagine frontale lavatrice LG F4NX5009TLC con vista del cestello
Immagine della lavatrice LG F4NX5009TLC con vista dell'alto cassetto detergenti
Foto frontale asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto frontale sportello aperto asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto AI Dry asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto Turbo Dry 2USP asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto Programma igiene asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto Wi-Fi con app LG ThingQ
LG Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile, DSTWH
LG Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile, DSTWH
Funzionalità principali

  • [Lavatrice] Risparmia più energia: la nostra lavatrice è il 40%* più efficiente rispetto a quelle tradizionali in classe A
  • [Lavatrice] Display Easy Circle Control: controlla i programmi, i consigli sull'uso e le opzioni di lavaggio direttamente sul display interattivo della manopola
  • [Asciugatrice] Asciugatura AI Dry con Intelligenza Artificiale
  • [Asciugatrice] TurboDry per asciugare in soli 81 min
  • [Kit di giunzione] Compatibile con lavatrici e asciugatrici LG di dimensioni standard
  • [Kit di giunzione] Ripiano estraibile per riporre fino a 16 kg di bucato
Altro
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Immagine frontale della lavatrice LG F4NX5009TLC smart 9kg Serie X5 Classe A-40%

F4NX5009TLC

Lavatrice smart 9kg | Serie X5 Classe A-40% | 1400 giri, Wi-Fi, 6 Motion Direct Drive, Allergy Care, Direct Drive | White
MEZ00763540 F4NX5009TLC 25.8.26.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
front view

RNX5009TWWC

Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X5 Classe B| Turbo Dry, AI Dry, Wi-Fi, Allergy Care
MEZ69352653 RNX5009TWWC 25.7.4 (4).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

DSTWH

Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini. L'interfaccia del display Easy Circle Control è in italiano.

Perché amerai la nostra lavatrice Next AI DD™?

Tessuti di seta, camicie e jeans con funzionalità AI Wash

Riconosce i tessuti per lavarli meglio

Il programma AI Wash imposta i movimenti più indicati per preservare le fibre

Dettaglio del display nella manopola

È facile da usare

Puoi controllare i programmi direttamente sul display interattivo della manopola

Lavatrice l'efficienza energetica A-40%

È super efficiente

Consuma il 40% in meno di una lavatrice in classe A

Del bucato nel cestello con la scritta 60% in meno

Salvaguarda il mare

Il programma Microplastic Care riduce del 60% le microplastiche che finiscono in mare

Il suo stile semplice ti conquisterà

Una lavatrice che si ingrandisce e che mostra i tre colori: bianco, grigio chiaro e scuro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Lavatrice con l'etichetta energetica A-40%

Alta efficienza energetica

La nostra lavatrice è il 40% più efficiente*

*Il 40% più basso dell'indice di efficienza energetica rispetto allo standard minimo associato alla classe di efficienza energetica A per le lavatrici, definito dalla normativa europea 2019/2014.

AI Wash

L'Intelligenza Artificiale ottimizza il lavaggio

Grazie alla nostra tecnologia AI DD™ basata sul motore Direct Drive, il programma AI Wash riconosce la tipologia dei tessuti e sceglie i movimenti di lavaggio ottimali. In particolare, l'AI Wash permette di proteggere meglio i tessuti morbidi e di risparmiare energia. Così potrai indossare i tuoi capi preferiti più a lungo.

*Test effettuato da Intertek a novembre 2023, comparando il programma Al Wash con quello Cotone, usando un carico di 3kg di tessuti misti morbidi (camicie miste, T-Shirt, gonne di chiffon, pantaloncini in poliestere). Il test ha mostrato un miglioramento nella cura dei tessuti e nel consumo energetico del ciclo AI Wash (modello F4X7VYP15). I risultati potrebbero differire in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente di utilizzo. 

Il riconoscimento dei tessuti con AI si attiva con un carico di bucato inferiore a 3kg. Non si attiva quando si utilizza l'opzione Vapore. Il programma AI Wash è da usare solo quando si lavano tipologie di tessuto similari usando un detersivo adatto e non tutte le tipologie di tessuto vengono riconosciute.

Programma Microplastic Care

Riduce l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%

Forse non lo sai, ma ogni volta che lavi un capo composto da fibre sintetiche vengono rilasciate delle microplastiche derivanti dallo sfregamento dei tessuti. Microplastiche che finiscono nel mare con le acque di scarico e che, inevitabilmente, vengono mangiate anche dai pesci. Con il programma Microplastic Care, la nostra lavatrice utilizza dei movimenti specifici del cestello per ridurre l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%. Perché il nostro obiettivo è di offrirti un lavaggio ottimale per i tuoi capi, ma anche quello di preservare il pianeta su cui viviamo.

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2023. Programma Microplastic Care con 3 kg di carico (giacca della tuta 100% poliestere) comparato al programma Misti sul modello F4Y7EYPBW, misurando la quantità di microplastiche filtrate da un filtro 20㎛. I risultati possono variare in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente.

Suggerimenti automatici

Si imposta da sola in base alle tue abitudini

Ciascuno di noi ha le proprie abitudini. E la nostra lavatrice le impara! Infatti, la lavatrice ti proporrà le opzioni e i programmi che usi più di frequente per facilitarti la vita. Ad esempio, dopo che usi 10 volte lo stesso lavaggio, apparirà per primo nella lista dei programmi. In più, quando usi delle opzioni per 3 volte consecutive su un programma, queste ti verranno proposte in automatico la volta successiva che usi quel programma.

TurboWash™360°

Lava a fondo risparmiando tempo ed energia

Risparmia tempo, acqua e fino al 28% di energia grazie ai 4 getti di acqua che lavano i capi con un effetto doccia 3D.

Lavatrice con la scritta 39 minuti nell'oblò.

Ti bastano solo 39 min per fare il bucato

Abbiamo a cuore il tuo tempo. Per questo abbiamo sviluppato il sistema TurboWash™ 360˚ che, grazie ai 4 getti di acqua diretti sui vestiti, ti permette di fare il bucato in soli 39 minuti.

Immagine del cestello con i 4 getti d'acqua del TurboWash39 che escono dagli ugelli.

*Testato da Intertek sulla base dello standard IEC 60456 : edizione 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 con 5kg di carico IEC comparato al un ciclo Cotone tradizionale con TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). I risultati possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente.

Lavaggio a vapore Steam™

Igienizza i tessuti

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Una donna e un bambino sdraiati sul letto.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

Profumo+

Senti il profumo di pulito

La dolce fragranza del bucato appena fatto è più duratura grazie all'opzione Profumo+ che favorisce la penetrazione dell'ammorbidente nelle fibre.

Una donna annusa il profumo dei vestiti appena lavati grazie all'opzione Profumo+.

*Test effettuati da Intertek a febbraio 2024 comparando il ciclo Cotone con e senza opzione Profumo+ usando un carico da 3,5kg secondo le specifiche IEC. Il test ha dimostrato che l'opzione Profumo+ mantiene almeno il 100% di prodomo in più dopo 6 ore dal lavaggio.

*I risultati possono variare in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente.

Smart Pairing™

Lavatrice e asciugatrice vanno a braccetto

Se hai un'asciugatrice LG, la lavatrice invia le informazioni sul bucato appena fatto in modo che l'asciugatrice si imposti in automatico sul programma di asciugatura più indicato.

*Per usare la funzione Smart Pairing™, entrambi gli elettrodomestici devono essere collegati al Wi-Fi e connessi all'app LG ThinQ sul proprio smartphone.

LG ThinQ™

La tua lavatrice (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavatrice e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavatrice e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavatrice! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.

*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Lavatrice installata in un ambiente domestico.

Stile minimalista

Dettaglio della manopola della lavatrice.

Display interattivo facile da usare

Dettaglio del cestello della lavatrice.

Agitatori in acciaio inox più igienici

Lavatrice con oblò chiuso.

Oblò più resistente in vetro temperato

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2013 certificano l'azione battericida dell'acciaio inox nei confronti del batterio P.aeruginosa a distanza di 12 giorni.

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Cos'è il motore Direct Drive™?

A.

Il motore Inverter Direct Drive™ si differenzia dai motori tradizionali perché è collegato direttamente al cestello. Una soluzione molto più affidabile nel tempo - perché vengono eliminati componenti soggetti a usura come cinghia e puleggia - e che permette di gestire i movimenti del cestello con maggior precisione per migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio. Il motore inoltre è molto silenzioso, proprio perché non ci sono la cinghia e la puleggia.

Q.

Qual è la capacità ideale per una lavatrice?

A.

La capacità ideale dipende solitamente da quanto bucato lavi abitualmente. Se sei single, oppure se in famiglia siete solo in due, una lavatrice da 8 o 9kg può fare al caso tuo. Se invece hai un nucleo famigliare più ampio, ti consigliamo di optare per una lavatrice da più di 10kg.

Anche se può sembrarti strano, ti consigliamo di scegliere sempre un chilaggio più alto rispetto alle tue esigenze, perché ti permette di lavare meglio i vestiti e, al tempo stesso, di risparmiare acqua ed energia. Ad esempio, se abitualmente lavi 5kg di vestiti, con la lavatrice da 11kg verranno lavati con mezzo carico, mentre con quella da 8kg dovresti usare il lavaggio a pieno carico. Avendo un cestello più grande, inoltre, i vestiti si sfregano meno in fase di lavaggio e centrifuga, riducendo il rischio di danneggiarli.

Ricordati che le nostre lavatrici hanno una capacità di carico molto alta, rimanendo nello stesso ingombro di quelle tradizionali. Ad esempio, abbiamo in gamma lavatrici da 13kg in 61,5cm di spessore, e da 11kg in 56,5cm.

Q.

Come si capisce quanto consuma la lavatrice?

A.

L'etichetta energetica della lavatrice riporta le informazioni principali che riguardano il consumo. Innanzitutto trovi la classe energetica della lavatrice, indicata da A (la classe più alta) a G (la classe più bassa). Dopodiché trovi anche il consumo espresso in kW/h per 100 cicli di lavaggio, usando il programma Cotone a pieno carico. Più basso è questo dato, più basso è il consumo. Ti consigliamo di controllare questo dato per avere un'indicazione più accurata del consumo rispetto alla semplice classe energetica. Negli ultimi tempi, infatti, ci sono tantissime lavatrici in classe A, ma pur avendo la stessa classe il consumo può essere molto diverso.

Q.

Qual è il programma più indicato per lavare i miei vestiti?

A.

In linea generale, dovresti consultare l'etichetta sui tuoi vestiti e selezionare il ciclo di lavaggio corrispondente sul pannello della lavatrice. Se selezioni il programma AI Wash, la lavatrice riconoscerà automaticamente la tipologia di tessuto inserito e regolerà i movimenti del cestello in modo da preservarne le fibre. L'AI Wash è disponibile solo con piccoli carichi di bucato (2 o 3kg, cotone, misti o sintetici).

Q.

Come posso ridurre il rumore emesso dalla lavatrice?

A.

La prima cosa che ti consigliamo è di scegliere una lavatrice in classe A per la rumorosità (trovi questa informazione nell'etichetta energetica di ciascun modello).

Invece, per quanto riguarda l'installazione, è importante che la lavatrice sia ben livellata. Nel caso la lavatrice non sia bene in piano, infatti, il movimento di rotazione del cestello potrebbe creare vibrazioni e, nei casi estremi, addirittura uno spostamento indesiderato dell'elettrodomestico. Per livellare la lavatrice puoi regolare i piedini come indicato nel manuale d'uso. Eventualmente, puoi mettere sotto ai piedini dei supporti anti-vibrazione per ridurre ulteriormente il rumore.

Ti consigliamo di verificare periodicamente il livellamento della lavatrice, perché col tempo ci potrebbero essere degli assestamenti del pavimento, oppure potresti averla spostata senza accorgertene.

Q.

Come funziona l'AI DD™?

A.

L'AI DD™ è una tecnologia che abbiamo progettato per sfruttare le potenzialità dell'Intelligenza Artificiale. Si tratta di un sistema automatico che pesa il bucato che metti nel cestello, riconosce le caratteristiche dei tessuti e imposta di conseguenza i movimenti del cestello più indicati per preservarne le fibre. In questo modo i tuoi vestiti verranno trattati con più cura e dureranno più a lungo.

Q.

Cos'è la funzione TurboWash™ 360?

A.

Il TurboWash™ 360 ti permette di lavare i tuoi capi in maniera ultra-efficiente in soli 39 minuti. Questi sistema si avvale di 4 getti di acqua che vengono spruzzati direttamente sui vestiti, a una potenza controllata con precisione dalla pompa inverter. In questo modo, il bucato viene lavato con un effetto doccia 3D che garantisce prestazioni eccezionali. Grazie al TurboWash 360 risparmi acqua ed energia, perché il ciclo di lavaggio è più rapido, senza compromessi in termini di qualità.

Q.

A cosa serve una lavatrice smart?

A.

Anche se la lavatrice a volte viene percepita come un elettrodomestico poco evoluto, al suo interno c'è un elevato contenuto tecnologico. Avere una lavatrice smart significa avere un elettrodomestico in grado di sfruttare l'Intelligenza Artificiale per riconoscere il carico e a cui ti puoi connettere direttamente con il tuo smartphone.

Le lavatrici LG con Wi-Fi possono infatti essere gestite da uno smartphone Android o iOS scaricando l'app LG ThinQ™ dal relativo store di applicazioni. Tramite LG ThinQ™ puoi, ad esempio, controllare lo stato della lavatrice, ricevere notifiche quando il ciclo è terminato, oppure scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Q.

A cosa serve il lavaggio a vapore?

A.

Il lavaggio a vapore - che sulle nostre lavatrici trovi col nome Steam™ - è molto utile principalmente per due motivi: l'igienizzazione dei capi e una pulizia più profonda. Grazie al vapore ad alta temperatura, infatti, puoi eliminare gli allergeni che ci sono sui vestiti. Inoltre, il vapore aiuta a distendere le fibre, in modo da agevolare la rimozione delle macchie.

Q.

Posso selezionare la temperatura di lavaggio durante il ciclo vapore?

A.

Quando imposti l'opzione del lavaggio a vapore non puoi scegliere la temperatura di lavaggio. Indipendentemente dal programma selezionato, infatti, la temperatura verrà impostata sempre a 60°C.

Q.

Posso usare il pieno carico con tutti i programmi?

A.

Il carico massimo della lavatrice dipende dal programma che selezioni. Puoi sfruttare il pieno carico solo con il programma Cotone e con quello Eco 40-60°C. Su tutti gli altri ci sono delle limitazioni specifiche che trovi sul manuale d'uso. Queste limitazioni sono necessarie per garantire una qualità di lavaggio ottimale.

Q.

Che garanzia c'è sulla lavatrice?

A.

Nei primi 2 anni la lavatrice è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore della lavatrice. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Q.

Come mai gli agitatori nel cestello non sono allineati?

A.

Gli agitatori nel cestello hanno il compito di facilitare il rimescolamento dei vestiti durante il lavaggio. Nelle nostre lavatrici sono sfalsati in modo da allargare meglio i capi e favorire quindi un lavaggio più efficace. Inoltre, nelle nostre lavatrici gli agitatori sono in acciaio inox, un materiale più robusto e igienico.

Q.

Perché è importante l'oblò in vetro temperato?

A.

L'oblò è un elemento soggetto a molta usura, quindi è importante che sia realizzato in un materiale in grado di resistere alla prova del tempo (e degli inconvenienti domestici). L'oblò in vetro temperato è quindi più resistente ai graffi e agli urti ed è anche più elegante di quello in plastica.

Q.

Posso invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò?

A.

No, non puoi invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò. Il verso di apertura è da destra a sinistra (le cerniere sono a sinistra).

Q.

Che tipo di protezione ha la scheda elettronica della lavatrice?

A.

Nelle nostre lavatrici, la scheda elettronica è siliconata, in modo da proteggerla dall'acqua, dall'umidità e dallo sporco.

Un video che mostra nel dettaglio l'asciguatrice LG, includendo sia l'interno del cestello cestello che il panello con display

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Perché amerai la nostra asciugatrice?

Immagine che mostra etichetta energetica in classe B

Ti fa risparmiare

Risparmia energia e riduci i costi

Ha un motore innovativo

Riduce i tempi di asciugatura

AI Dry™ riconosce il tessuto e ottimizza i tempi per un'asciugatura perfetta

Immagine di una maglietta con freccia che indica turbo dry

Ti fa risparmiare tempo

Asciuga il tuo bucato in soli 81 minuti

Immagine di un orsetto e una coperta allinterno del cestello della asciguatrice LG con il logo allergy care

Allergy care

Riducono gli allergeni in fase di asciugatura

La miglior efficenza energetica

Risparmia energia e riduci i costi 

Classe energetica B 

Immagine della asciugatrice LG con piccola etichetta energetica che indica la classe B

*The dryer model undergoes separate standard testing for its energy efficiency evaluation.1)

*LG internal lab tests based on EN 61121:2013+A12:2025 using model RH9X71WH.

Gemrmogli con sfondo di una disteda di prato con montagne e cielo azzuro

Gemrmogli con sfondo di una disteda di prato con montagne e cielo azzuro

R290

Refrigerante a basso impatto ambientale

Il gas refrigerante R290 riduce l'impatto ambientale

*Potenziale di riscaldamento globale (GWP): R290 ≈ 3, R134a ≈ 1430

AI DUAL Inverter™

Offfre massime prestazioni nell'asciguatura e nei consumi 

AI DUAL Inverter™ ti offre il massimo dell'efficenza perchè ti permtte di ottimizzare i consumi in base alle varie fasi di asciugatura sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale. I doppi cilindri riducono le vibrazioni e aumentano l'efficienza, mentre l'asciugatura a bassa temperatura aiuta a prevenire il restringimento. Include garanzie di 10 anni sui componenti chiave. 

Immagine di un'asciugatrice LG posizionata in un interno a tema verde con un'evidenziazione visiva del componente AI DUAL Inverter

Immagini di picto che idicano le varie impostazioni

Risparmio energetico

Immagine di un picto di un dito su una bocca indicando silenzio

10 anni di garanzia

Immagine di un picto di un dito su una bocca indicando silenzio

Meno rumore

Immagine di un picto di una maglietta con dei diegni di scintille intorno

Cura delicata dei tessuti

AI Dry™

Grazie al AI ottimizza i tempi di asciugatrua

L'intelligenza artificiale rileva il peso, la morbidezza dei tessuti e l'umidità residua e adegua il tempo di asciugatura di conseguenza

Seleziona AI Dry™

Goditi tessuti più morbidi

*Le immagini del prodotto nell'immagine e nel video sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Turbo Dry

Asciuga un carico di 5kg in 81min

Ottieni un'asciugatura rapida di 81 minuti⁵⁾ alimentata dal compressore DUAL Inverter per un bucato perfetto in meno tempo.

Allergy care

I batteri hanno le ore contate

La funzione Allergy Care elimina gli allergeni sui capi con aria calda all'interno del cestello a 60℃ per 60 minuti

Immagine di una coperta e di un orsacchiotto all'interno di un'asciugatrice LG con il logo della British Allergy Foundation visualizzato

*Il ciclo di cura delle allergie approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) riduce gli allergeni come gli acari della polvere domestica.⁶⁾

Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Crea la tua colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile e organizza il tuo locale lavanderia.

Scopri come installare il kit di giunzione

Guarda il video qui sotto per avere tutte le istruzioni per installare correttamente la tua colonna bucato

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

9,0

DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 565

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO) - Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

1.350

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

No

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Steam

OPZIONI - Antipiega

No

FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Peso (kg)

68,0

Peso con imballo (kg)

72,0

Profondità compreso l'oblò (P') (mm)

620

Profondità con oblò aperto a 90˚ (P'') (mm)

1.100

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore

Bianco

Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

9,0

COMANDI E DISPLAY

Partenza ritardata

3-19 ore

Tipologia

Manopola, tasti touch e display LED

Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

Indicatore numerico

18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

6 Motion DirectDrive

AI DD

Tipologia

Lavatrice a carica frontale

Segnale di fine ciclo

Centum System

No

Aggiungi capo

Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

No

Riavvio automatico

Inverter DirectDrive

Sistema di rilevazione della schiuma

LoadSense

Steam

Illuminazione del cestello

Steam+

No

Piedini di livellamento

Cestello in acciaio inox

TurboWash 360

Cestello a bolle

Sensore delle vibrazioni

Sollevatori del cestello

Sollevatori slim in acciaio inox

Allacciamento idrico (acqua calda / fredda)

Solo fredda

Livello dell’acqua

Auto

Centrifuga massima selezionabile (giri/min)

1400

CONSUMI

Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio)

A

PROGRAMMI

Piumini

No

Cotone

Baby Steam Care

No

AI Wash

Allergy Care (lavaggio)

Lavaggio automatico

No

Baby Care

No

Abbigliamento per neonati

No

Lenzuola

No

Lavaggio a freddo

No

Protezione dei colori

No

Cotone +

No

Speciale capi scuri

No

Delicati

No

Programma scaricato

Piumino

No

Sintetici

Eco 40-60

Cura delicata

No

Igiene

No

Intensivo 60

No

Programma Microplastic Care

Misti

Outdoor

No

Rapido 14

Rapido 30

No

Lavaggio rapido

No

Lavaggio + asciugatura rapidi

No

Refresh

No

Risciacquo + centrifuga

No

Lavaggio silenzioso

No

Protezione pelle

No

Colletti e polsini

No

Solo centrifuga

No

Abbigliamento sportivo

No

Antimacchia

No

Refresh con vapore

No

Pulizia Vasca

No

TurboWash 39

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Lavaggio + asciugatura

No

Lana (A mano / Lana)

OPZIONI

Wi-Fi

Aggiungi capo

No

Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

Blocco bambini

Arresto ritardato

Livello detergente

Illuminazione del cestello

Prelavaggio

Avvio da remoto

Risciacquo

No

Risciacquo + centrifuga

No

Risciacquo+

Livello ammorbidente

Centrifuga

1400 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / No centrifuga

Steam

No

Temperatura

Freddo / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95℃

Pulizia vasca

TurboWash

Lavaggio

No

Antipiega

No

Lavaggio a freddo

No

Pulizia ugello ezDispense

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Download programmi aggiuntivi

Controllo dei consumi

Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Guida per la pulizia della vasca

Smart Pairing

ACCESSORI

Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO)

Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

29

Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

Durata in modalità left-on (min)

5

Eco 40-60 (Pieno carico) (kWh)

0,440

Eco 40-60 (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

0,295

Eco 40-60 (Quarto di carico) (kWh)

0,170

Classe di efficienza energetica

A

Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

1.350

Rumorosità in centrifuga in dBA (Classe)

71

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

0,5

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

0,5

Classe di efficienza della centrifuga

B

Percentuale di umidità residua dopo la centrifuga (%)

53,9

Programma standard (solo lavaggio)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

228

Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

174

Durata (min) - (Quarto di carico)

130

Capacità di lavaggio (kg)

9,0

Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

46

CODICE EAN

Codice a barre

8806096639245

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

DESIGN E FINITURE - Colore

Essence White

CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

9,0

DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 660

CONSUMI - Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

B

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Condensatore autopulente

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Fonte di calore

Pompa di calore

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Oblò reversibile

FUNZIONI SMART - Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Profondità con oblò aperto a 90° (mm)

1.140

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Peso (kg)

53,0

Peso con imballo (kg)

57,0

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore

Essence White

Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

9,0

COMANDI E DISPLAY

Partenza ritardata

3-19 ore

Tipologia

Manopola, tasti touch e display LED

Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

No

Indicatore numerico

18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

6 Motion DirectDrive

No

AI DD

No

Tipologia

Asciugatrice a condensazione

Condensatore autopulente

Segnale di fine ciclo

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

Doppio filtro antipelucchi

Indicatore svuotamento acqua

Fonte di calore

Pompa di calore

Motore inverter

Riavvio automatico

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Oblò reversibile

LoadSense

Sensore di asciugatura

Illuminazione del cestello

Piedini di livellamento

Cestello a bolle

CONSUMI

Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

B

PROGRAMMI

Asciugatura con IA

Allergy Care (asciugatrice)

Rinfresca lenzuola

No

Capi ingombranti

No

Cotone

Cotone+

No

Delicati

No

Refresh piumini

No

Programma scaricato

Piumino

No

Easy Care

Jeans

No

Tessuti misti

Rapido 30

No

Asciugatura rapida

No

Asciugatura su ripiano

No

Refresh

No

Cura dei capi in pelle

No

Igiene con vapore

No

Refresh con vapore

No

Asciugamani

Aria calda

No

Lana

Abbigliamento sportivo

Asciugatura aria fredda

No

Eco

Rapido 40

No

Asciugatura a tempo

Asciugatura turbo

OPZIONI

Antipiega

Pulizia condensatore

Pulizia cestello

Livello asciugatura

3 livelli

Preferito

No

Diminuisci durata

No

Aumenta durata

No

Asciugatura su ripiano

No

Asciugatura a tempo

No

Wi-Fi

Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

Blocco bambini

Arresto ritardato

Illuminazione del cestello

Avvio da remoto

Steam

No

Tempo di asciugatura

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

Download programmi aggiuntivi

Controllo dei consumi

Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

ACCESSORI

Kit tubo di scarico

Ripiano per asciugatura

Staffe per colonna bucato

No

Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (ASCIUGATURA)

Asciugatrice

Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

No

Classe di efficienza di condensazione

A

Durata in modalità left-on (min)

10

Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry) (kWh)

1,43

Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry1/2) (kWh)

0,76

Consumo energetico annuo (kWh)

171

Efficienza di condensazione a pieno carico (%)

91

Efficienza di condensazione a mezzo carico (%)

91

Rumorosità (dBA)

62

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

0,35

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

0,35

Programma asciugatura standard

Eco - Pronto armadio - Efficienza

Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

269

Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

160

Efficienza ponderata di condensazione (%)

91

Durata ponderata programma (min)

207

Consumo energetico ponderato per 100 cicli (kWh)

92

CODICE EAN

Codice a barre

8806096617922

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE

Capacitá (kg)

16

Peso (kg)

6.9

Dimensioni (A x L x P) (mm)

70 x 640 x 650

Colore

Bianco

