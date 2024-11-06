Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile

Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Crea la tua colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile e organizza il tuo locale lavanderia.

Scopri come installare il kit di giunzione

Guarda il video qui sotto per avere tutte le istruzioni per installare correttamente la tua colonna bucato

FAQ

Hai dei dubbi? Consulta le domande e risposte frequenti qui di seguito.

D.

﻿Con quali modelli di lavatrice e asciugatrice è compatibile il kit di giunzione?

R.

Il kit di giunzione è compatibile con tutti i modelli di lavatrici e asciugatrici LG, fatta eccezione per:

- Lavatrici e asciugatrici con capacità extra (es. 17kg, 18kg, 20kg)

- Lavatrici LG della serie M (es. F4WM309SAE)

D.

Per il montaggio è necessario l'intervento di un tecnico specializzato?

R.

Il lavoro da effettuare non è complesso e può essere effettuato in autonomia. Proprio per questo, trovi un video dimostrativo in questa pagina.

Tuttavia ti raccomandiamo di assicurarti di prendere tutte le precauzioni necessarie, dato che l'installazione necessita di sollevare l'asciugatrice e di fissare il kit con delle viti.

Se vuoi essere sicuro del montaggio, ti consigliamo di rivolgerti presso uno dei nostri centri assistenza autorizzati e concordare un'intervento direttamente a casa tua. L'intervento è a pagamento.

D.

Può essere installato con lavatrice e asciugatrice con profondità diverse?

R.

Sì, puoi installarlo anche se la lavatrice e l'asciugatrice hanno profondità diverse. L'importante è utilizzare i supporti specifici forniti in dotazione in base alla situazione.

D.

Posso montare lavatrice sopra e asciugatrice sotto?

R.

Assolutamente no. Per questioni di sicurezza e stabilità, la lavatrice deve essere sempre montata come componente inferiore della colonna bucato.

D.

Posso comporre la colonna bucato usando elettrodomestici che non siano LG?  

R.

No, questo kit è compatibile solo con i modelli di lavatrici e asciugatrici LG. Nel caso in cui avessi prodotti differenti, puoi trovare in commercio dei kit di giunzione generici, che possono adattarsi a qualunque marca e modello.

D.

Quanto carico è in grado di sopportare il ripiano estraibile?

R.

Puoi riporre sul ripiano estraibile fino a 16kg di bucato.

In ogni caso ti raccomandiamo la massima attenzione quando utilizzi il ripiano, per evitare che il bucato possa cadere per terra.

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Capacitá (kg)

    16

  • Peso (kg)

    6.9

  • Dimensioni (A x L x P) (mm)

    70 x 640 x 650

  • Colore

    Bianco

