Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Lavatrice 9kg Next AI DD™ Serie X9 Classe A-60% | Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X7 Classe B | Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile

MEZ69334734 F4X9009TWCE 25.4.8.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
신규격 에너지 라벨 요청RHX7009TWB.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
WMWM
MEZ69334734 F4X9009TWCE 25.4.8.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
신규격 에너지 라벨 요청RHX7009TWB.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
WMWM

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Lavatrice 9kg Next AI DD™ Serie X9 Classe A-60% | Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X7 Classe B | Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile

F4X9009TWCE.RHX7009
Immagine frontale Kit esclisivo LG F4X9009TWCE.RHX7009
Foto frontale kit F4X9009TWCE.RHX7009 con ripiano estraibile
Immagine frontale della lavatrice LG F4X9009TWCE serie X9 classe A-60%
Immagine ambientata
Dettaglio dell'oblò aperto
Dettaglio della parte superiore della lavatrice
Dettaglio del cassetto del detersivo
Foto frontale asciugatrice RHX7009TWB
Foto frontale asciugatrice RHX7009TWB
Close up asciugatrice RHX7009TWB
Oblò asciugatrice RHX7009TWB
Close up cassetto detergenti aperto asciugatrice RHX7009TWB
Foto posteriore asciugatrice RHX7009TWB
Kit di giunzione DSTWH
Kit di giunzione allungato DSTWH
Funzionalità principali

  • [Lavatrice] Risparmia più energia: la nostra lavatrice è il 60%* più efficiente rispetto a quelle tradizionali in classe A
  • [Lavatrice] Display Easy Circle Control: controlla i programmi, i consigli sull'uso e le opzioni di lavaggio direttamente sul display interattivo della manopola
  • [Asciugatrice] Asciugatura AI Dry con Intelligenza Artificiale
  • [Asciugatrice] TurboDry per asciugare in soli 81 min
  • [Kit di giunzione] Compatibile con lavatrici e asciugatrici LG di dimensioni standard
  • [Kit di giunzione] Ripiano estraibile per riporre fino a 16 kg di bucato
Altro
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Immagine frontale della lavatrice LG F4X9009TWCE serie X9 classe A-60%

F4X9009TWCE

Lavatrice 9kg Next AI DD™ | Serie X9 Classe A-60% | 1400 giri, Easy Circle Control, Wi-Fi, AI Wash, Vapore antipiega | Ivory White
MEZ69334734 F4X9009TWCE 25.4.8.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Foto frontale asciugatrice RHX7009TWB

RHX7009TWB

Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X7 Classe B | Motore Direct Drive, Turbo Dry, AI Dry, Wi-Fi, Allergy Care
신규격 에너지 라벨 요청RHX7009TWB.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

DSTWH

Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini. L'interfaccia del display Easy Circle Control è in italiano.

Perché amerai la nostra lavatrice Next AI DD™?

Tessuti di seta, camicie e jeans con funzionalità AI Wash

Riconosce i tessuti per lavarli meglio

Il programma AI Wash imposta i movimenti più indicati per preservare le fibre

Dettaglio del display nella manopola

È facile da usare

Puoi controllare i programmi direttamente sul display interattivo della manopola

Lavatrice l'efficienza energetica A-60%

È il top dell'efficienza

Consuma meno della metà di una lavatrice in classe A

Del bucato nel cestello con la scritta 60% in meno

Salvaguarda il mare

Il programma Microplastic Care riduce del 60% le microplastiche che finiscono in mare

Il suo stile semplice ti conquisterà

Una lavatrice che si ingrandisce e che mostra i tre colori: bianco, grigio chiaro e scuro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Lavatrice con l'etichetta energetica A-60%

Alta efficienza energetica

La nostra lavatrice è il 60% più efficiente*

*Il 60% più basso dell'indice di efficienza energetica rispetto allo standard minimo associato alla classe di efficienza energetica A per le lavatrici, definito dalla normativa europea 2019/2014.

AI Wash

L'Intelligenza Artificiale ottimizza il lavaggio

Grazie alla nostra tecnologia AI DD™ basata sul motore Direct Drive, il programma AI Wash riconosce la tipologia dei tessuti e sceglie i movimenti di lavaggio ottimali. In particolare, l'AI Wash permette di proteggere meglio i tessuti morbidi e di risparmiare energia. Così potrai indossare i tuoi capi preferiti più a lungo.

*Test effettuato da Intertek a novembre 2023, comparando il programma Al Wash con quello Cotone, usando un carico di 3kg di tessuti misti morbidi (camicie miste, T-Shirt, gonne di chiffon, pantaloncini in poliestere). Il test ha mostrato un miglioramento nella cura dei tessuti e nel consumo energetico del ciclo AI Wash (modello F4X7VYP15). I risultati potrebbero differire in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente di utilizzo. 

Il riconoscimento dei tessuti con AI si attiva con un carico di bucato inferiore a 3kg. Non si attiva quando si utilizza l'opzione Vapore. Il programma AI Wash è da usare solo quando si lavano tipologie di tessuto similari usando un detersivo adatto e non tutte le tipologie di tessuto vengono riconosciute.

Programma Microplastic Care

Riduce l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%

Forse non lo sai, ma ogni volta che lavi un capo composto da fibre sintetiche vengono rilasciate delle microplastiche derivanti dallo sfregamento dei tessuti. Microplastiche che finiscono nel mare con le acque di scarico e che, inevitabilmente, vengono mangiate anche dai pesci. Con il programma Microplastic Care, la nostra lavatrice utilizza dei movimenti specifici del cestello per ridurre l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%. Perché il nostro obiettivo è di offrirti un lavaggio ottimale per i tuoi capi, ma anche quello di preservare il pianeta su cui viviamo.

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2023. Programma Microplastic Care con 3 kg di carico (giacca della tuta 100% poliestere) comparato al programma Misti sul modello F4Y7EYPBW, misurando la quantità di microplastiche filtrate da un filtro 20㎛. I risultati possono variare in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente.

Suggerimenti automatici

Si imposta da sola in base alle tue abitudini

Ciascuno di noi ha le proprie abitudini. E la nostra lavatrice le impara! Infatti, la lavatrice ti proporrà le opzioni e i programmi che usi più di frequente per facilitarti la vita. Ad esempio, dopo che usi 10 volte lo stesso lavaggio, apparirà per primo nella lista dei programmi. In più, quando usi delle opzioni per 3 volte consecutive su un programma, queste ti verranno proposte in automatico la volta successiva che usi quel programma.

TurboWash™360°

Lava a fondo risparmiando tempo ed energia

Risparmia tempo, acqua e fino al 28% di energia grazie ai 4 getti di acqua che lavano i capi con un effetto doccia 3D.

Lavatrice con la scritta 39 minuti nell'oblò.

Ti bastano solo 39 min per fare il bucato

Abbiamo a cuore il tuo tempo. Per questo abbiamo sviluppato il sistema TurboWash™ 360˚ che, grazie ai 4 getti di acqua diretti sui vestiti, ti permette di fare il bucato in soli 39 minuti.

Immagine del cestello con i 4 getti d'acqua del TurboWash39 che escono dagli ugelli.

*Testato da Intertek sulla base dello standard IEC 60456 : edizione 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 con 5kg di carico IEC comparato al un ciclo Cotone tradizionale con TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). I risultati possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente.

Lavaggio a vapore Steam+™

Igienizza i tessuti e riduce le pieghe

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio. Infine, con l'opzione antipiega fai meno fatica a stirare i vestiti.

Un uomo sorride ai vestiti davanti allo specchio. Ci sono delle icone per pieghe e acari prima e dopo il lavaggio.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

*Test effettuati da Intertek a dicembre 2028 secondo gli standard AATCC confrontando il programma Cotone con e senza opzione Antipiega con un carico di 3 camicie miste. I risultati possono variare in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente.

*L'opzione Antipiega è selezionabile su 9 programmi.

Smart Pairing™

Lavatrice e asciugatrice vanno a braccetto

Se hai un'asciugatrice LG, la lavatrice invia le informazioni sul bucato appena fatto in modo che l'asciugatrice si imposti in automatico sul programma di asciugatura più indicato.

*Per usare la funzione Smart Pairing™, entrambi gli elettrodomestici devono essere collegati al Wi-Fi e connessi all'app LG ThinQ sul proprio smartphone.

LG ThinQ™

La tua lavatrice (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavatrice e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavatrice e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavatrice! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.

*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Lavatrice installata in un ambiente domestico.

Stile minimalista

Dettaglio della manopola della lavatrice.

Display interattivo facile da usare

Dettaglio del cestello della lavatrice.

Agitatori in acciaio inox più igienici

Lavatrice con oblò chiuso.

Oblò più resistente in vetro temperato

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2013 certificano l'azione battericida dell'acciaio inox nei confronti del batterio P.aeruginosa a distanza di 12 giorni.

Un video che mostra nel dettaglio l'asciguatrice LG, includendo sia l'interno del cestello cestello che il panello con display

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Perché amerai la nostra asciugatrice?

Immagine che mostra etichetta energetica in classe B

Ti fa risparmiare

Risparmia energia e riduci i costi

Ha un motore innovativo

Riduce i tempi di asciugatura

AI Dry™ riconosce il tessuto e ottimizza i tempi per un'asciugatura perfetta

Immagine di una maglietta con freccia che indica turbo dry

Ti fa risparmiare tempo

Asciuga il tuo bucato in soli 81 minuti

Immagine di un orsetto e una coperta allinterno del cestello della asciguatrice LG con il logo allergy care

Allergy care

Riducono gli allergeni in fase di asciugatura

La miglior efficenza energetica

Risparmia energia e riduci i costi 

Classe energetica B 

Immagine della asciugatrice LG con piccola etichetta energetica che indica la classe B

*The dryer model undergoes separate standard testing for its energy efficiency evaluation.1)

*LG internal lab tests based on EN 61121:2013+A12:2025 using model RH9X71WH.

Gemrmogli con sfondo di una disteda di prato con montagne e cielo azzuro

Gemrmogli con sfondo di una disteda di prato con montagne e cielo azzuro

R290

Refrigerante a basso impatto ambientale

Il gas refrigerante R290 riduce l'impatto ambientale

*Potenziale di riscaldamento globale (GWP): R290 ≈ 3, R134a ≈ 1430

AI DUAL Inverter™

Offre massime prestazioni nell'asciugatura e nei consumi 

AI DUAL Inverter™ ti offre il massimo dell'efficenza perchè ti permtte di ottimizzare i consumi in base alle varie fasi di asciugatura sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale. I doppi cilindri riducono le vibrazioni e aumentano l'efficienza, mentre l'asciugatura a bassa temperatura aiuta a prevenire il restringimento. Include garanzie di 10 anni sui componenti chiave. 

Immagine di un'asciugatrice LG posizionata in un interno a tema verde con un'evidenziazione visiva del componente AI DUAL Inverter

Immagini di picto che idicano le varie impostazioni

Risparmio energetico

Immagine di un picto di un dito su una bocca indicando silenzio

10 anni di garanzia

Immagine di un picto di un dito su una bocca indicando silenzio

Meno rumore

Immagine di un picto di una maglietta con dei diegni di scintille intorno

Cura delicata dei tessuti

AI Dry™

Grazie al AI ottimizza i tempi di asciugatura

L'intelligenza artificiale rileva il peso, la morbidezza dei tessuti e l'umidità residua e adegua il tempo di asciugatura di conseguenza

Seleziona AI Dry™

Goditi tessuti più morbidi

Turbo Dry

Asciuga un carico di 5kg in 81min

Ottieni un'asciugatura rapida di 81 minuti⁵⁾ alimentata dal compressore DUAL Inverter per un bucato perfetto in meno tempo.

Allergy care

I batteri hanno le ore contate

La funzione Allergy Care elimina gli allergeni sui capi con aria calda all'interno del cestello a 60℃ per 60 minuti

Immagine di una coperta e di un orsacchiotto all'interno di un'asciugatrice LG con il logo della British Allergy Foundation visualizzato

*Il ciclo di cura delle allergie approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) riduce gli allergeni come gli acari della polvere domestica.⁶⁾

Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Crea la tua colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile e organizza il tuo locale lavanderia.

Scopri come installare il kit di giunzione

Guarda il video qui sotto per avere tutte le istruzioni per installare correttamente la tua colonna bucato

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

9,0

DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 565

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO) - Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

1.400

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

No

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Steam

No

OPZIONI - Antipiega

FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

660 x 890 x 565

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Peso (kg)

68,0

Peso con imballo (kg)

72,0

Profondità compreso l'oblò (P') (mm)

620

Profondità con oblò aperto a 90˚ (P'') (mm)

1.100

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore

Essence White (Glossy)

Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

9,0

COMANDI E DISPLAY

Partenza ritardata

3-19 ore

Tipologia

Manopola, tasti touch e display LED+LCD

Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

Indicatore numerico

LCD

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

6 Motion DirectDrive

AI DD

Tipologia

Lavatrice a carica frontale

Segnale di fine ciclo

Centum System

No

Aggiungi capo

Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

No

Riavvio automatico

Inverter DirectDrive

Sistema di rilevazione della schiuma

LoadSense

Steam

No

Illuminazione del cestello

Steam+

Piedini di livellamento

Cestello in acciaio inox

TurboWash 360

Cestello a bolle

Sensore delle vibrazioni

Sollevatori del cestello

Sollevatori slim in acciaio inox

Allacciamento idrico (acqua calda / fredda)

Solo fredda

Livello dell’acqua

Auto

Centrifuga massima selezionabile (giri/min)

1400

CONSUMI

Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio)

A

PROGRAMMI

Piumini

Cotone

Baby Steam Care

No

AI Wash

Allergy Care (lavaggio)

Lavaggio automatico

No

Baby Care

No

Abbigliamento per neonati

No

Lenzuola

No

Lavaggio a freddo

No

Protezione dei colori

No

Cotone +

No

Speciale capi scuri

No

Delicati

Programma scaricato

Piumino

No

Sintetici

Eco 40-60

Cura delicata

No

Igiene

No

Intensivo 60

No

Misti

Outdoor

No

Rapido 14

Rapido 30

No

Lavaggio rapido

Lavaggio + asciugatura rapidi

No

Refresh

No

Risciacquo + centrifuga

Lavaggio silenzioso

No

Protezione pelle

No

Colletti e polsini

No

Solo centrifuga

Abbigliamento sportivo

Antimacchia

No

Refresh con vapore

No

Pulizia Vasca

TurboWash 39

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Lavaggio + asciugatura

No

Lana (A mano / Lana)

OPZIONI

Wi-Fi

Aggiungi capo

Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

Blocco bambini

Arresto ritardato

Livello detergente

No

Illuminazione del cestello

Prelavaggio

No

Avvio da remoto

Risciacquo

No

Risciacquo + centrifuga

Risciacquo+

Livello ammorbidente

No

Centrifuga

1400 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / No centrifuga

Steam

Temperatura

Freddo / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95℃

Pulizia vasca

TurboWash

Lavaggio

No

Antipiega

Lavaggio a freddo

No

Pulizia ugello ezDispense

No

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Download programmi aggiuntivi

Controllo dei consumi

Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Guida per la pulizia della vasca

Smart Pairing

ACCESSORI

Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO)

Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

19

Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

Durata in modalità left-on (min)

5

Eco 40-60 (Pieno carico) (kWh)

0,295

Eco 40-60 (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

0,177

Eco 40-60 (Quarto di carico) (kWh)

0,120

Classe di efficienza energetica

A

Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

1.400

Rumorosità in centrifuga in dBA (Classe)

72

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

0,5

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

0,5

Classe di efficienza della centrifuga

B

Percentuale di umidità residua dopo la centrifuga (%)

53,9

Programma standard (solo lavaggio)

Eco 40-60

Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

228

Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

174

Durata (min) - (Quarto di carico)

165

Capacità di lavaggio (kg)

9,0

Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

48

CODICE EAN

Codice a barre

8806096479513

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
EU Energy label 2019(F4X9009TWCE)
estensione
Product information sheet (F4X9009TWCE)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(F4X9009TWCE)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

DESIGN E FINITURE - Colore

Essence White

CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

9,0

DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600x850x660

CONSUMI - Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

A+++

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Condensatore autopulente

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Fonte di calore

Pompa di calore

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Oblò reversibile

FUNZIONI SMART - Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

660x890x702

Profondità con oblò aperto a 90° (mm)

1.140

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600x850x660

Peso (kg)

55,0

Peso con imballo (kg)

58,0

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore

Essence White

Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

9,0

COMANDI E DISPLAY

Partenza ritardata

3-19 ore

Tipologia

Manopola, tasti touch e display LED+LCD

Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

No

Indicatore numerico

LCD

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

6 Motion DirectDrive

No

AI DD

No

Tipologia

Asciugatrice a condensazione

Condensatore autopulente

Segnale di fine ciclo

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

Doppio filtro antipelucchi

Indicatore svuotamento acqua

Fonte di calore

Pompa di calore

Motore inverter

Riavvio automatico

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Oblò reversibile

LoadSense

Sensore di asciugatura

Illuminazione del cestello

Piedini di livellamento

Cestello a bolle

CONSUMI

Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

A+++

PROGRAMMI

Asciugatura con IA

Allergy Care (asciugatrice)

Rinfresca lenzuola

Capi ingombranti

No

Cotone

Cotone+

No

Delicati

Refresh piumini

Programma scaricato

Piumino

Easy Care

Jeans

No

Tessuti misti

Rapido 30

Asciugatura rapida

No

Asciugatura su ripiano

Refresh

No

Cura dei capi in pelle

No

Igiene con vapore

No

Refresh con vapore

No

Asciugamani

Aria calda

Lana

Abbigliamento sportivo

Asciugatura aria fredda

No

Eco

Asciugatura a tempo

Asciugatura turbo

OPZIONI

Antipiega

Pulizia condensatore

Pulizia cestello

No

Livello asciugatura

3 livelli

Preferito

No

Diminuisci durata

No

Aumenta durata

No

Asciugatura su ripiano

No

Asciugatura a tempo

Wi-Fi

Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

Blocco bambini

Arresto ritardato

Illuminazione del cestello

Avvio da remoto

Steam

No

Tempo di asciugatura

No

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

Download programmi aggiuntivi

Controllo dei consumi

Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

ACCESSORI

Kit tubo di scarico

Ripiano per asciugatura

Staffe per colonna bucato

No

Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (ASCIUGATURA)

Asciugatrice

Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

No

Classe di efficienza di condensazione

A

Durata in modalità left-on (min)

10

Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry) (kWh)

1,43

Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry1/2) (kWh)

0,76

Consumo energetico annuo (kWh)

171

Efficienza di condensazione a pieno carico (%)

91

Efficienza di condensazione a mezzo carico (%)

91

Rumorosità (dBA)

62

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

0,35

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

0,35

Programma asciugatura standard

Eco - Pronto armadio - Efficienza

Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

269

Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

160

Efficienza ponderata di condensazione (%)

91

Durata ponderata programma (min)

207

CODICE EAN

Codice a barre

8806096187708

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
ENERGY LABEL(RHX7009TWB)
estensione
EU Energy Label 2025(RHX7009TWB)
estensione
EU Product information sheet 2025(RHX7009TWB)
estensione
PRODUCT FICHE(RHX7009TWB)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(RHX7009TWB)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE

Capacitá (kg)

16

Peso (kg)

6.9

Dimensioni (A x L x P) (mm)

70 x 640 x 650

Colore

Bianco

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.