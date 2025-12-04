About Cookies on This Site

Frigoriferi combinati

Quale tipologia stai cercando?

Tre frigoriferi combinati LG esposti alla luce del sole. Il frigorifero sottile a sinistra ha una porta trasparente con ripiani illuminati di verde all’interno. Accanto ad esso ci sono i modelli multi porta e in stile americano.

Tipi di frigoriferi combinati

Esplora le diverse tipologie di frigoriferi combinati, tra cui il multi porta, il modello in stile americano e quelli alti. Scopri i vantaggi unici di ogni modello per riporre e prendere oggetti.

Esplora la gamma di frigoriferi combinati LG

Frigorifero combinato in stile americano LG, color argento, incassato nella parete di una cucina moderna. Il frigorifero ha un’ampia capacità con un dispenser integrato di acqua e ghiaccio sulla parte frontale.

Stile americano

Il congelatore a sinistra e il frigorifero a destra sono ideali per un uso frequente.

Frigorifero combinato multi porta LG, di colore nero opaco, con InstaView Door-in-Door aperto, che mostra lo spazio per riporre alimenti freschi. A destra, le mensole della dispensa sono piene di generi alimentari.

Multiporta

Il frigorifero nella parte superiore con cassetti congelatore nella parte inferiore offre uno spazio di conservazione flessibile.

Frigorifero alto LG con porta in vetro trasparente in una cucina minimalista. L’interno è illuminato da una luce verde, che mostra chiaramente gli alimenti freschi e le bevande conservate.

Frigoriferi combinati alti

Design sottile e compatto per famiglie poco numerose.

TipologieColori e rifinitureConfronto dei prodottiSuggerimenti utiliFAQ
Tipologie
Pagina iniziale della Guida all’acquisto
Frigorifero combinato in stile americano LG, color argento, con InstaView e dispenser d’acqua, posizionato al centro. Una grande pianta si trova a sinistra e una cucina moderna è visibile a destra.

Frigorifero combinato compatto di LG con porta trasparente illuminata di verde, che mostra le bottiglie d’acqua e i generi alimentari all’interno. Dietro il frigorifero c’è una cucina moderna dai toni bianchi.

Stile americano

Classico a due porte per la comodità quotidiana

Un classico frigorifero combinato, uno accanto all’altro, con il congelatore a sinistra e il frigorifero a destra. Adatto a famiglie numerose o a chi utilizza spesso il congelatore.

Classico a due porte per la comodità quotidiana Visualizza tutti i frigoriferi combinati in stile americano
Frigorifero combinato multi porta LG, di colore nero, con InstaView Door-in-Door posizionato in una cucina dai toni beige. Il frigorifero ha un design spazioso con sezioni di conservazione ben visibili.

Frigorifero combinato compatto di LG con porta trasparente illuminata di verde, che mostra le bottiglie d’acqua e i generi alimentari all’interno. Dietro il frigorifero c’è una cucina moderna dai toni bianchi.

Multi porta

Progettato per una conservazione aperta e flessibile

Design spazioso a 4 porte con vano frigorifero completamente aperto e senza divisori nella parte superiore e cassetti per il congelatore nella parte inferiore. Ideale per una grande spesa, la comodità quotidiana e famiglie da medie a numerose.

Progettato per una conservazione aperta e flessibile Visualizza tutti i frigoriferi combinati multi porta
Frigorifero alto LG con frontale in vetro in una cucina dai toni beige e legno. La porta trasparente rivela mensole illuminate di verde con generi alimentari ordinatamente organizzati. Un tavolo e una pianta si trovano nelle vicinanze.

Frigorifero combinato compatto di LG con porta trasparente illuminata di verde, che mostra le bottiglie d’acqua e i generi alimentari all’interno. Dietro il frigorifero c’è una cucina moderna dai toni bianchi.

Frigoriferi combinati alti

Progettato per la semplicità e gli spazi compatti

Un frigorifero slim con freezer in basso, ideale per cucine piccole. Perfetto per persone che vivono da sole, che cercano un modo compatto e affidabile per conservare gli alimenti in uno stile senza tempo.

Progettato per la semplicità e gli spazi compatti Visualizza tutti i frigoriferi combinati alti

*La disponibilità del prodotto e le caratteristiche possono variare a seconda del modello. Consulta le pagine dei singoli prodotti per maggiori dettagli.

Colori e rifiniture

Completa la tua cucina con lo stile ideale

I frigoriferi combinati LG sono disponibili in una gamma di colori e finiture, dai toni neutri moderni ai contrasti audaci, ideali per abbinare i colori o per creare un effetto d’impatto in qualsiasi cucina.

Primo piano di un frigorifero combinato in stile americano LG con una finitura nero opaco premium, perfettamente integrato in una cucina moderna con mobili scuri lavorati, che mette in risalto un elegante dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio.
Primo piano di un frigorifero combinato in stile americano LG con una finitura in grafite scuro, perfettamente integrato in una cucina contemporanea dai toni neutri, che mette in risalto un elegante dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio.
Primo piano di un frigorifero combinato in stile americano LG con finitura in argento, perfettamente integrato in una cucina moderna e luminosa, che mette in risalto un elegante dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio.

Nero opaco

Una finitura moderna che non passa inosservata. Il nero opaco aggiunge contrasto e si abbina perfettamente alle cucine contemporanee monocromatiche.

Grafite scuro

Elegante e sobria, la grafite scura offre un look raffinato e rappresenta un’alternativa più delicata al nero, ideale per cucine moderne e raffinate.

Silver

Un’opzione neutra e senza tempo che si adatta alla maggior parte degli interni. L’argento si abbina perfettamente agli elettrodomestici in acciaio inossidabile e agli stili classici delle cucine.

Confronto dei prodotti

Confronta le caratteristiche principali della gamma LG per scegliere il prodotto più adatto alla tua casa e al tuo stile di vita.

Table Caption
FeaturesAmerican StyleAmerican StyleMulti-DoorMulti-DoorTall Fridge
Vista frontale del modello GSXE90EVAD
GSXE90EVAD
Vista frontale del modello GSLV71PZTD
GSLV71PZTD
Vista frontale del modello GMV960NNME
GMV960NNME
Vista frontale del modello GMM41MSBEM
GMM41MSBEM
Vista frontale del modello GBG7190CEV
GBG7190CEV
null628635617474349

*Le specifiche sono soggette a variazioni. Controlla le singole schede prodotto per informazioni aggiornate.

Consigli utili, il nostro laboratorio

Una famiglia in una cucina moderna utilizza il frigorifero combinato LG InstaView: il padre sta mangiando e il figlio sta aprendo il frigorifero. La scena mette in risalto la facilità di accesso e l’organizzazione intelligente degli alimenti.

Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sui frigoriferi in stile americano

Primo piano dei cassetti LG Fresh Balancer e Fresh Converter all’interno del frigorifero combinato, che conservano frutta, verdura e carne fresca per mantenere gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo.

Come conservare gli alimenti freschi e mangiare sano

Frigorifero combinato LG in stile americano in acciaio inossidabile integrato in mobili da cucina contemporanei, con finiture di alta qualità e dispenser d’acqua integrato.

Frigorifero combinato con distributore di ghiaccio e acqua

FAQ sul Frigorifero combinato

Q.

È meglio scegliere un frigorifero e un congelatore separati?

A.

Per chi necessita di massima capacità di conservazione, unità separate di frigorifero e congelatore possono essere una scelta pratica. Tuttavia, per la maggior parte delle famiglie, un frigorifero combinato offre una maggiore efficienza in termini di costi, consumo energetico e risparmio di spazio.

I frigoriferi combinati LG offrono una praticità tutto in uno, con funzionalità quali il controllo intelligente della temperatura e il raffreddamento multi-flusso dell’aria, ideali per l’uso quotidiano.

In definitiva, la scelta giusta dipende dalle tue esigenze di conservazione, dalla disposizione della cucina e dal tuo stile di vita.

Q.

Cosa devo considerare quando acquisto un frigorifero combinato?

A.

Quando acquisti un frigorifero combinato, inizia scegliendo il tipo più adatto al tuo spazio e al tuo stile di vita, come il modello in stile americano, il modello multi porta o il frigorifero combinato alto.

Successivamente, cerca tecnologie di raffreddamento innovative che aiutano a mantenere gli alimenti freschi più a lungo, come LINEARCooling™ o DoorCooling+™. Funzionalità quali Total No Frost, dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio con pulizia automatica UVnano e ripiani regolabili o ribaltabili aggiungono praticità alla tua vita quotidiana.

È inoltre opportuno considerare le classi di efficienza energetica per ridurre i costi di esercizio a lungo termine e verificare la garanzia del prodotto per una maggiore tranquillità. Con LG potrai godere di un design intelligente e prestazioni affidabili su tutta la gamma.

Q.

In che modo il design door-in-door migliora la funzionalità del frigorifero?

A.

Il design Door-in-Door™ di LG offre un accesso facile agli articoli utilizzati più frequentemente, come bevande e snack, tramite il comparto frontale, senza dover aprire la porta principale del frigorifero.

Ciò non solo consente di risparmiare tempo, ma riduce anche la perdita di aria fredda, migliorando l’efficienza energetica e mantenendo il cibo più fresco più a lungo. È una funzionalità intelligente e salvaspazio, progettata per comodità e prestazioni.