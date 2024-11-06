We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bussa per guardarci dentro
Ti basta bussare sul vetro per guardare cos'hai in frigo. Inoltre, grazie alla porta Door-in-Door™, puoi accedere facilmente ai tuoi alimenti senza aprire la porta principale. In questo modo riduci le dispersioni di aria fredda!