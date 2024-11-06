Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Frigorifero Side-by-Side InstaView Door-in-Door | Classe D, 628L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser con UVnano, No frost | Black Steel
GSXE91EVAD.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

GSXE91EVAD

GSXE91EVAD.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GSXE91EVAD

Frigorifero Side-by-Side InstaView Door-in-Door | Classe D, 628L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser con UVnano, No frost | Black Steel

(0)
front view

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Perché amerai il nostro frigorifero?

I cassetti del frigorifero con accanto le 3 icone di Carne, Pesce e Verdure.

Mantiene freschi i cibi

Conserva i tuoi alimenti più a lungo

Uno smartphone con l'app ThinQ™ e attorno 3 icone delle funzionalità.

È smart

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ gestisci il frigo dal tuo smartphone

Foto di un frigo con una freccia che va verso l'alto e delle monete di sfondo. Ci sono i loghi Smart Inverter e garanzia di 10 anni sul compressore.

È efficiente e affidabile

Il compressore Smart Inverter è garantito 10 anni

Un video mostra una donna che si avvicina al suo frigorifero InstaView e bussa due volte. L'interno si illumina e lei può vedere il contenuto del suo frigorifero senza aprire la porta. La vista si ingrandisce per mettere a fuoco le bevande nella porta e poi si rimpicciolisce per vedere la donna da dietro mentre apre la porta e prende un drink.
InstaView Door-in-Door™

Bussa per guardarci dentro

Ti basta bussare sul vetro per guardare cos'hai in frigo. Inoltre, grazie alla porta Door-in-Door™, puoi accedere facilmente ai tuoi alimenti senza aprire la porta principale. In questo modo riduci le dispersioni di aria fredda!

Tecnologia UVnano™

Igienizza il dispenser ogni ora

I raggi UV eliminano il 99,99% dei batteri* che potrebbero proliferare all'interno del beccuccio del dispenser dell'acqua.

Conservazione dei cibi

Preserva la freschezza dei tuoi alimenti

Ti offriamo le migliori tecnologie per tenere i tuoi cibi freschi più a lungo.

Nella parte superiore dell'immagine si vedono delle mani che stanno raccogliendo la lattuga da un campo. La parte inferiore dell'immagine è invece un'insalata fresca in un piatto rotondo. Le verdure in queste due immagini sono naturalmente collegate come se fossero un'unica immagine.

Un video ravvicinato di acqua che gocciola da una lattuga verde croccante è accanto a un video ravvicinato di acqua che cade su pomodori rossi freschi, è accanto a un video di mirtilli bagnati luminosi che si muovono.
LINEAR Cooling™

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Grazie al controllo preciso della temperatura, la tecnologia Linear Cooling™ contribuisce a mantenere il sapore dei prodotti freschi più a lungo fino a 7 giorni*, riducendo le variazioni di temperatura.

*In base ai risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland utilizzando il metodo di test interno di LG per misurare il tempo necessario per ottenere un tasso di perdita di peso del 5% per il cavolo cinese sullo scaffale nello scomparto dei prodotti freschi del modello LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. Il risultato può variare durante l'uso effettivo.

La vista frontale di un frigorifero InstaView nero con la luce all'interno. Il contenuto del frigorifero può essere visto attraverso lo sportello di InstaView. Raggi di luce blu illuminano il contenuto della funzione DoorCooling.
DoorCooling ™

Raffreddamento rapido

Le bocchette di ventilazione situate nella parte anteriore del frigorifero ristabiliscono più velocemente la temperatura ideale per conservare la freschezza degli alimenti.

*Basato sui risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland che utilizzano il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tempo di caduta della temperatura del contenitore dell'acqua posizionato nel cestello superiore tra i modelli DoorCooling+™ e Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo modelli applicabili.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

*La funzione DoorCooling+ è attiva soltanto quando la porta del frigo è chiusa. Quando si apre la porta, il flusso di aria fredda si interrompe automaticamente.

FRESH Converter™

Temperatura del cassetto regolabile con FRESH Converter™

Il selettore sul cassetto Zero Gradi consente non solo di creare le migliori temperature di conservazione per carne o pesce fresco, ma addirittura di poterlo convertire in un cassetto normale, portandolo alla stessa temperatura del frigo. In questo modo puoi conservare qualunque alimento, ad esempio della verdura, e gestire gli spazi nel frigorifero con più versatilità.

I dettagli ti stupiranno

Il nostro frigorifero è elegante fuori e anche dentro, grazie alla finitura Metal Fresh, ai ripiani con profilo metallico e alla luce soft LED.

Вид спереди панели Metal Fresh с логотипом "Metal Fresh".

Metal Fresh™

Вид по диагонали полки с металлическими элементами отделки внутри холодильника.

Rifiniture metalliche

Вид по диагонали на верхнюю часть холодильника с демонстрацией мягкого светодиодного освещения.

Luce soft LED

LG ThinQ™

La tua vita è più smart con LG ThinQ™

Ti piacerebbe un frigorifero che puoi monitorare e controllare direttamente dal tuo smartphone? L'hai appena trovato! Con l'app LG ThinQ™ puoi accedere a tante funzioni smart che ti facilitano la vita.

Un frigorifero con uno smrtphone accanto

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

Il tuo frigo diventa ancora più smart

Lo Smart Learner analizza le tue abitudini per ottimizzare il raffreddamento, il consumo energetico e l'uso del ghiaccio. Così, raffredda il frigorifero due ore prima dei periodi di maggiore utilizzo per ridurre al minimo l'aumento della temperatura. Invece, durante i periodi di inattività o di basso utilizzo, riduce gli sprechi energetici limitando i movimenti del compressore. 

Sul lato sinistro, Il frigorifero è aperto e la coppia è in piedi vicino al frigorifero l'ora sembra essere sera sul lato destro con l'icona del risparmio energetico.

Il frigo è nel tuo smartphone

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ puoi monitorare il funzionamento del frigo e attivare con un tocco funzioni speciali come il congelamento rapido.

L'immagine a destra mostra una donna con un carrello della spesa che guarda il suo cellulare. L'immagine a sinistra mostra la vista frontale del frigorifero. Al centro delle immagini c'è un'icona per mostrare la connettività tra il telefono e il frigorifero.

Allerta porte aperte

Ti è mai capitato di dimenticare la porta del frigo aperta? Non preoccuparti più. Con l'app LG ThinQ™ riceverai una notifica direttamente sul tuo smartphone.

L'immagine a sinistra mostra una donna che sta tornando a casa e controlla il frigorifero usando lo smartphone. L'immagine a destra mostra il frigorifero aperto e l'aria fredda che fuoriesce. Al centro delle immagini c'è un'icona per mostrare la connettività tra il telefono e il frigorifero.

Compressore Smart Inverter™

Efficiente e affidabile

Il compressore Smart Inverter™ controlla il raffreddamento del tuo frigo e ne regola la velocità utilizzando solo la quantità di energia necessaria. Niente di più, niente di meno. E inoltre, lo garantiamo per ben 10 anni.

Più efficienza più a lungo.

Il frigorifero è installato nella parete della cucina ed è presente un grafico che mostra la riduzione del consumo energetico grazie al compressore intelligente ad inverter.

*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Smart Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Qual è la dimensione di frigorifero più adatto a me?

A.

Non c'è una regola precisa per scegliere la dimensione del frigorifero. Naturalmente devi considerare lo spazio che hai in casa e il numero di persone che compongono il tuo nucleo famigliare. E poi devi considerare come utilizzi il frigorifero e quante volte fai la spesa. Per aiutarti a scegliere il modello e il tipo di frigorifero abbiamo creato per te un semplice configuratore che trovi a questo link: https://www.lg.com/it/frigoriferi/trova-il-frigorifero

Q.

Come posso migliorare la conservazione dei cibi?

A.

L'organizzazione degli alimenti nel frigorifero è importantissima per migliorare l'efficienza di conservazione. Ecco alcuni consigli utili che ti raccomandiamo di tenere a mente:
- Evita di riempire completamente il frigorifero e lascia dello spazio di areazione fra gli alimenti. Il freddo viene distribuito con dei flussi di aria fredda e se questa fatica a passare, gli alimenti si raffreddano meno efficacemente
- Assicurati di far ruotare gli alimenti periodicamente. Ti aiuterà anche a non dimenticarti alcuni prodotti che potrebbero nascondersi dietro a quelli più grandi
- Non aprire inutilmente le porte del frigorifero per evitare di disperdere il freddo al suo interno. A volte apriamo il frigorifero giusto per dare un'occhiata o semplicemente per noia, ma sono delle cattive abitudini.

- Il congelatore è più efficiente se è completamente pieno. Se hai pochi alimenti al suo interno, riempi gli spazi vuoti con i contenitori del ghiaccio da viaggio

Q.

Come faccio a ridurre gli odori nel frigorifero?

A.

Ecco alcuni consigli pratici che ti raccomandiamo di tenere a mente:
- Conserva il cibo preferibilmente in contenitori chiusi, oppure utilizza la pellicola trasparente o quella argentata per sigillare eventuali piatti o contenitori senza coperchio
- Verifica lo stato della verdura e della frutta che hai nel frigorifero e consuma quella che mostra dei segni di appassimento
- Pulisci regolarmente i ripiani e gli scomparti del frigorifero, anche se non ci sono macchie visibili

Q.

Come si imposta la temperatura del frigorifero?

A.

Hai a disposizione due modi per farlo:

1) Usando i comandi all'interno del frigorifero
All'interno del frigorifero, nella parte superiore della cornice, c'è un display che indica la temperatura impostata di frigo e freezer. Puoi impostarle in maniera indipendente semplicemente agendo sui tasti che trovi di fianco.

2) Usando l'app LG ThinQ sul tuo smartphone (se il modello supporta il Wi-Fi)
Se hai collegato il tuo frigorifero all'app LG ThinQ, puoi impostare la temperatura direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Puoi cambiare le temperature anche quando non sei a casa, perché l'app comunica con il tuo frigorifero tramite Internet.

Q.

Posso incassare questo frigorifero in un mobile?

A.

No, questo è un modello per la libera installazione ed è necessario garantire uno spazio di areazione ai lati per il corretto funzionamento.

Q.

Cosa significa Total No Frost? Come funziona?

A.

La tecnologia Total No Frost indica una tecnica che previene la formazione di ghiaccio sulle pareti del frigorifero e del freezer. Solitamente il ghiaccio si forma per via dell'umidità emessa dai cibi, che si condensa sulle pareti fredde o sulle serpentine di raffreddamento, trasformandosi poi in ghiaccio. Questo inconveniente è particolarmente fastidioso nel freezer, dove il ghiaccio provoca una diminuzione dello spazio disponibile e una diminuzione dell'efficienza di congelamento. Nel freezer, i nostri modelli hanno una serpentina aggiuntiva che scioglie il ghiaccio attorno a quella di raffreddamento a intervalli regolari, prevenendo così la formazione del ghiaccio.

Q.

Che differenza c'è fra il cassetto Fresh Balancer e il cassetto Fresh Converter?

A.

Il cassetto Fresh Balancer è utile per conservare frutta e verdura e, a seconda di ciò che metti, puoi impostare il grado di umidità ideale spostando il relativo selettore.

Il cassetto Fresh Converter, invece, è un cassetto "zero gradi" convertibile. Usando l'apposito selettore, puoi destinare il cassetto alla conservazione della carne fresca, del pesce fresco oppure delle verdure.

Q.

Quando apro la porta, non sento l'aria uscire dalle bocchette superiori in corrispondenza della porta. È normale?

A.

Il sistema DoorCooling+ funziona solo quando la porta del frigorifero è chiusa. Per evitare inutili dispersioni di aria fredda, questo sistema si disattiva automaticamente quando apri la porta del frigorifero.

Q.

Quanti anni è garantito il frigorifero?

A.

La garanzia convenzionale LG è di 2 anni sul frigorifero.
Il compressore Lineare Inverter, invece, ha 10 anni di garanzia.

Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - ti offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Lineare Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera e il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali (quindi sono esclusi gli acquisti come partita IVA, azienda o altro).

RIEPILOGO

DIMENSIONI

QAZ

Caratteristiche principali

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    628

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    276

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    D

  • Tipo di compressore

    Compressore Smart Inverter

  • InstaView™

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door (vetro colorato)

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    Essence Black Steel

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Door Cooling+™

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door (vetro colorato)

  • InstaView™

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • Dispenser con igienizzazione UVnano

COMPARTO FREEZER

  • Balconcini trasparenti

    2

  • Cassetti

    2 trasparenti

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED superiore

  • Ripiani in vetro temperato

    3

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

PRESTAZIONI

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    276

  • Classe climatica

    T

  • Tipo di compressore

    Compressore Smart Inverter

  • Rumorosità (dB)

    35

  • Classe di rumorosità

    B

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Blocco bambini

    No

  • Avviso porta aperta

  • Express Freeze

  • Display LED interno

    Display interno in alto

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Materiale delle porte

    VCM

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh

    Sì (nei comparti frigo e freezer)

  • Tipologia di maniglie

    Tasca Spray

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096031452

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Profondità senza porte (mm)

    620

  • Profondità con la maniglia (mm)

    735

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    152

  • Altezza della struttura (mm)

    1.750

  • Altezza massima (dal punto più alto misurabile) (mm)

    1.790

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Peso (kg)

    142

DISPENSER ACQUA E GHIACCIO

  • Fabbricatore automatico del ghiaccio

    Sì (sistema Spaceplus)

  • Fabbricatore manuale del ghiaccio

    No

  • Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio

    Cubetti e ghiaccio tritato

  • Dispenser di acqua

    No

COMPARTO FRIGO

  • Balconcini trasparenti

    4

  • Vano snack e piccoli alimenti sulla porta

  • Multi-Air Flow

  • Filtro Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED superiore

  • Ripiani in vetro temperato

    3

  • Cassetto frutta e verdura

    2

  • Fresh Converter

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    D

  • Tipologia di prodotto

    Side by Side

  • Profondità standard/piano

    Profondità piano

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità del congelatore (2 stelle) (litri)

    15

  • Capacità del congelatore (litri)

    192

  • Volume dispenser ghiaccio (litri)

    14

  • Capacità del frigorifero (litri)

    407

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    628

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

