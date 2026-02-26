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Pompe di calore aria-acqua THERMA V Monoblocco

La soluzione Monoblocco è una soluzione all-in-one, che non necessita di un'unità interna aggiuntiva. Questa pompa di calore è collegata solo al serbatoio dell'acqua calda sanitaria, quindi è facile e semplice da installare.

Displayed are two LG Therma V Monobloc outdoor units. A small rectangular one on the left and a larger two-stack unit on the right.

Displayed are two LG Therma V Monobloc outdoor units. A small rectangular one on the left and a larger two-stack unit on the right.

Perché scegliere LG THERMA V Monoblocco

Soluzione semplice All-in-one

Efficiente e silenziosa

LG ThinQ

Soluzione semplice All-in-one

L'unità esterna in basso a sinistra contiene una ventola e degli ingranaggi, mentre l'unità interna si trova a destra. Una freccia dall'unità interna punta verso l'unità esterna.

LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.

Efficiente e silenziosa

In media, circa il 70% dei costi energetici di un'abitazione sono dovuti al riscaldamento e alla produzione di acqua calda.* LG THERMA V Monoblocco è in grado di fornire riscaldamento, raffrescamento e acqua calda sanitaria per tutto l'anno con un'efficienza energetica di classe A+++ (Scala A+++/D). Anche a basse temperature esterne, fino a -15°C, la soluzione Monoblocco fornisce un riscaldamento potente al 100% della capacità. Grazie ai bassi livelli di rumorosità, in linea con le più stringenti normative, è possibile realizzare installazioni più flessibili.

A woman is holding a cup and book while covered with the while the LG Therma V outdoor unit and a glowing red radiator adorn the right side.

LG ThinQ

Con l'app LG ThinQ™, è possibile controllare il sistema di riscaldamento in qualsiasi momento e da qualsiasi luogo. L'accesso remoto al sistema consente agli di massimizzare il comfort.

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG monobloc and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.

*Fonte: Center for Alternative Technology, riscaldamento domestico 50%, riscaldamento dell'acqua calda 20%, altro 30%.

**L'etichetta energetica si basa sul REGOLAMENTO DELEGATO DELLA COMMISSIONE (UE) N. 811/2013. LG THERMA V R32 Monoblocco S raggiunge la classe di efficienza energetica ErP A+++ (scala A+++/D) per il riscaldamento degli ambienti a 35°C LWT e ErP A+++ (scala A+++/D) per il riscaldamento degli ambienti a 55°C LWT. I risultati della classificazione energetica possono variare a seconda del modello di LG THERMA V. Per informazioni specifiche sul modello, consultare la homepage LG Compliance Information (https://www.lg.com/global/support/cedoc/cedoc).

*** Sulla base dei dati di performance dichiarati all'interno del PDB (Product Data Book), il 100% della capacità normale (eccetto che per il modello da 16kW) è garantito con temperatura ambiente esterna di -15°C BS e temperatura di mandata dell'acqua di 35°C. Le capacità indicate nella tabella delle performance sono conformi alla norma EN14511, ma sono valori di simulazione e possono differire dai valori reali.

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Compressore R1

Riscaldamento domestico efficiente e affidabile garantito dall'avanzata tecnologia del Compressore R1, con conseguente risparmio energetico, bassa rumorosità e minime vibrazioni.

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ThinQ

Con l'app LG ThinQ™, gli utenti possono controllare il sistema di riscaldamento in qualsiasi momento e da qualsiasi luogo. L'accesso remoto al sistema consente agli utenti di massimizzare il comfort.Con l'app LG ThinQ™, gli utenti possono controllare il sistema di riscaldamento in qualsiasi momento e da qualsiasi luogo. L'accesso remoto al sistema consente agli utenti di massimizzare il comfort.

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Comando intuitivo

Il comando intuitivo permette la programmazione della pompa di calore in base al proprio stile di vita. Il monitoraggio dei consumi consente una gestione efficiente dell'energia.

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Energy State

LG THERMA V è dotato della funzione Energy State, per utilizzare l'energia aggiuntiva prodotta dal fotovoltaico per il riscaldamento e il raffrescamento, massimizzando la quota di autoconsumo.

Scopri di più sulle pompe di calore con questi articoli

Immagine di un flacone di detersivo

Cosa sono e come funzionano le pompe di calore aria-acqua.

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Cosa devi sapere prima di installare una pompa di calore.

Immagine di una donna che bussa sul vetro del frigo con InstaView

Quale pompa di calore scegliere per la propria casa.

Immagine di due tranci di salmone e verdure

Perchè dovresti installare una pompa di calore.

Prodotti correlati

Split

 

• Installazione flessibile.

• Riscaldamento, raffreddamento e produzione di acqua calda sanitaria.

• Classe energetica A+++ (clima medio a 35°C di mandata) (Scala A+++/D).

• Temperatura di mandata acqua fino a 65°C (modelli R32 5,7,9kW) / 57°C (modelli R410A) / 55°C (modelli R32 4,6kW) / 80°C (modelli Alta Temp.).

• Funzionamento affidabile fino a -25°C esterni (modelli R32 5,7,9kW, R410A e Alta Temp.) / -20°C esterni (modelli R32 4,6kW).

• Collegamento di unità interna ed esterna attraverso tubazioni di refrigerante.

• Nessun rischio di congelamento.

• Unità interna a parete Hydro Box o a pavimento con serbatoio acqua calda sanitaria integrato.

Scopri Di Più

Hydrosplit

 

• Collegamento con sole tubazioni idrauliche, assenza di tubazioni di refrigerante.
• Riscaldamento, raffreddamento e produzione di acqua calda sanitaria.
• Classe energetica A+++ (clima medio a 35°C di mandata) (Scala A+++/D).
• Temperatura di mandata acqua fino a 65°C fino a -5°C esterni.
• Funzionamento affidabile fino a -25°C esterni.
• Collegamento di unità interna ed esterna attraverso tubazioni idroniche.
• Unità interna a parete Hydro Box o a pavimento con serbatoio ACS.

 

 

 

 

Scopri Di Più

Prodotti presentati: