Aggiornamento temi di Art Gallery
Un nuovo spettacolare tema verrà aggiunto ad Art Gallery, la funzione che ti permette di ammirare diverse opere d' arte sullo schermo della tua TV, gratuitamente.
Il nuovo tema avrà inoltre una caratteristica aggiuntiva che ti permetterà di visualizzare ulteriori immagini artistiche.
*la disponibilità del servizio Art Gallery sulle Smart TV LG varia in base alla piattaforma installata.
