Vista grandangolare di uno stadio di calcio pieno di tifosi che guardano la partita in corso.

QNED SportUn TV in forma smagliante

Dai una marcia in più alla tua postazione da gaming e tira fuori il meglio di te con il TV LG QNED Mini LED.

Dove i TV LED non sono mai arrivati

Il TV LG QNED Mini LED combina diverse tecnologie per offrirti immagini mai viste prima su un TV LED: retroilluminazione Mini LED e doppio filtro colore Quantum Dot e NanoCell. Questa fusione di tecnologie cambia tutte le carte in tavola, dando al nero una nuova profondità e ai colori maggior vigore. A te non resta che goderti la partita.

Grandi squadre, grande schermo

Sei comodamente seduto sul tuo divano, ma ti sembrerà di essere allo stadio. Con il TV LG QNED Mini LED ultra-large da 86 pollici vivrai tutte le emozioni della partita come fossi a bordo campo.

Vista posteriore di un TV a parete che mostra una partita di basket con quattro uomini che guardano. Lo scorrimento da sinistra a destra mostra la differenza di dimensioni tra uno schermo da 43 pollici e uno da 86 pollici.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

Uniformità cromatica al 100%

Colori che emozionano

I TV LG QNED Mini LED riproducono i colori con un’intensità e una precisione reali, anche quando non sei di fronte allo schermo, garantendoti un'uniformità cromatica del 100%. Quindi prendi posto, attendi il fischio dell'arbitro e goditi un'esperienza straordinaria senza compromessi.

TV a parete in un interno moderno che mostra una partita di calcio con colori vivaci e intensi. Due TV LG QNED MiniLED fianco a fianco. Sullo schermo si vede una partita di calcio da un angolo visivo centrato e decentrato. L’immagine resta sempre vivida e precisa da entrambe le angolazioni.

*Certificato da Intertek. Il 100% di uniformità cromatica è stato misurato in base alla formula CIE DE2000 con 18 campioni di colore Macbeth e angolo di visione di ±30°.
*Tutti i modelli con uniformità cromatica 100% sono stati certificati da Intertek.
*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

Credi di aver trovato il TV perfetto?

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Tu, al centro dello stadio

Ti basta collegare degli altoparlanti Bluetooth al TV per goderti una vera esperienza di audio surround wireless che rende tutta l'azione più ricca e realistica. In combinazione con il bellissimo schermo ultragrande dei TV LG QNED Mini LED, l'atmosfera delle grandi partite vivrà nel tuo salotto.

5 persone radunate di fronte a un TV a schermo piatto montato a parete stanno guardando una partita di calcio.

*Dispositivi supportati: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Casse vendute separatamente.

Sports Alert

Non perderti nemmeno una partita

Che tu stia guardando un film o che tu sia nel bel mezzo di una partita, l'app Sports Alert ti tiene aggiornato con tutte le ultime notizie e i risultati sulle tue squadre preferite. Ti avvisa quando una partita sta per iniziare, quando una squadra segna e quando termina la partita. E puoi anche consultare il calendario dei prossimi eventi oppure guardare le azioni principali su YouTube.

Un uomo e una donna sono seduti a un tavolino di fronte a un TV montato a parete sul quale è visualizzata una partita di calcio.

Le diverse tipologie di notifiche su risultati, eventi e orari d’inizio vengono elencate in orizzontale sotto all’immagine.

*Sport e campionati supportati possono variare in base al paese.
*Non disponibile in Russia.

Motion Pro

Non lasciarti sfuggire l’azione

La tecnologia Motion Pro ti farà vedere con nitidezza anche i movimenti più veloci. Grazie a questa avanzata tecnologia di gestione del movimento, vedrai meno sfocature e azioni più fluide.

Due immagini identiche di un giocatore di hockey che colpisce la palla su un campo impregnato d'acqua. L'immagine di sinistra mostra come si vedrebbe su un TV LCD convenzionale e quella di destra su LG QNED MiniLED.

*Sport e campionati supportati possono variare in base al paese.
*Non disponibile in Russia.

