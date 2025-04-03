Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + TV 43 pollici LG QNED80 4K
43QNED80T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
OLED55C44LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + TV 43 pollici LG QNED80 4K

43QNED80T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
OLED55C44LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + TV 43 pollici LG QNED80 4K

OLED55C44.43QNED8
  • Kit Esclusivo tv OLED55C44.43QNED8
  • Vista frontale tv OLED55C44LA.API
  • Vista di lato tv OLED55C44LA.API
  • Vista laterale tv OLED55C44LA.API
  • Vista in ambiente tv OLED55C44LA.API
  • Processore a9 Gen7 con AI tv OLED55C44LA.API
  • Gameplay tv OLED55C44LA.API
  • webOS esperienza smart che si rinnova nel tempo tv OLED55C44LA.API
  • Vista frontale tv 43QNED80T6A.API
  • Vista di lato tv 43QNED80T6A.API
  • Vista laterale tv 43QNED80T6A.API
  • Dimming Pro tv 43QNED80T6A.API
  • Design super sottile tv 43QNED80T6A.API
Kit Esclusivo tv OLED55C44.43QNED8
Vista frontale tv OLED55C44LA.API
Vista di lato tv OLED55C44LA.API
Vista laterale tv OLED55C44LA.API
Vista in ambiente tv OLED55C44LA.API
Processore a9 Gen7 con AI tv OLED55C44LA.API
Gameplay tv OLED55C44LA.API
webOS esperienza smart che si rinnova nel tempo tv OLED55C44LA.API
Vista frontale tv 43QNED80T6A.API
Vista di lato tv 43QNED80T6A.API
Vista laterale tv 43QNED80T6A.API
Dimming Pro tv 43QNED80T6A.API
Design super sottile tv 43QNED80T6A.API

Funzionalità principali

  • [TV 55"] Tecnologia Brightness Booster: il processore α9 Gen7 con AI ti dà immagini più luminose e brillanti
  • [TV 55"] Design Ultra Slim con bordi sottili: un TV dal look minimalista che si integra alla perfezione nel tuo ambiente
  • [TV 55"] Gaming di nuova generazione: ben 4 porte HDMI con VRR, G-sync e Freesync per giocare in 4K fino a 144fps con la massima fluidità
  • [TV 43"] Local Dimming: gestisce la retroilluminazione dello schermo in modo da migliorare il contrasto dei dettagli
  • [TV 43"] webOS Re:New Program: 4 aggiornamenti garantiti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni per un'esperienza sempre nuova
  • [TV 43"] Telecomando puntatore: controlla il TV in maniera intuitiva con dei semplici gesti del polso, come se usassi un mouse
OLED83C4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Categoria vincente

Componenti e accessori audio/video

Scopri di più

C4

TechRadar

“…sia gli appassionati di cinema sia i gamer ameranno l'LG C4.”

(TechRadar, 06/2024)

Scopri di più

C4

What Hi-Fi?

“I grandi miglioramenti in termini di luminosità e nitidezza rendono le immagini molto vivaci e dinamiche...”. (OLED65C4, What Hi-Fi?, 04/2024)

Scopri di più

C4

AVForums

Il C4 è una superba potenza cinematografica…

Scopri di più

C4

T3

“LG OLED C4 è un OLED 4K senza pari...”

(LG C4, T3, 06/2024)

Scopri di più

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più

*I premi CES per l'innovazione si basano su materiali descrittivi presentati ai giudici. CTA non ha verificato l'accuratezza dei materiali presentati o delle affermazioni fatte e non ha testato l'articolo a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

Da 11 anni, <br/>sempre al top Maggiori informazioni

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo AI così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α9 Gen7 con AI

Con un processore così, l'OLED diventa ancora più bello

Il processore α9 di settima generazione raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Maggiori informazioni
Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.
1,5x

Prestazioni AI

4,5x

Grafica

2,2x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

 

 

 

Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo
ha una nuova casa

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

﻿L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

A vibrantly colored, long stretch of hardwood flooring is displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Nuovo QNED. Riscrive le regole.

Avere un TV QNED in casa significa godersi film, serie TV, sport e videogiochi con colori vivi e dettagli nitidi, grazie al nuovo processore e al controllo preciso delle zone di dimming.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Cosa rende i nostri TV QNED AI così unici?

Il processore α5 Gen7 4K con AI è mostrato con una luce gialla proveniente dal basso. Tra le parole "webOS aggiornabile" e "webOS Re:New program" viene mostrata una forma a spirale rossa, gialla e viola. I televisori LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 vengono visualizzati in ordine da sinistra a destra. Ogni TV mostra un'immagine colorata e la scritta "Grandi schermi" è mostrata sopra i televisori.

Processore α5 4K con AI

Migliora l'esperienza dall'interno

Maggiori informazioni

The alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Il processore α5 di settima generazione ottimizza automaticamente l'audio e la luminosità in base a ciò che guardi.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

Un TV LG posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura del suono

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Immagine di un TV LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Emozioni per le tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto

che stai guardando.

A swirling rainbow-colored textures on an LG NanoCell TV.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

Personalizza il tuo profilo per impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura Maggiori informazioni

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Il logo webOS è sospeso al centro su uno sfondo nero e lo spazio sottostante è illuminato con i colori del logo rosso, arancione e giallo. Le parole "webOS Re:New Program" sono sotto il logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

Desideriamo che la tua esperienza con i nostri TV resti attuale anche per i prossimi anni.

Cinque rettangoli di diversi colori sono sfalsati verso l'alto, ciascuno etichettato con un anno da "webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Le frecce rivolte verso l'alto si trovano tra i rettangoli, etichettati da "Aggiornamento 1" a "Aggiornamento 4".

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

Il tuo TV sa cosa ti piace

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

My Profile

Uno spazio interamente per te

Ciascun membro della tua famiglia può creare un proprio profilo, in modo da personalizzare la schermata principale e ricevere consigli in base a ciò che guarda.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Quick Card

Accesso diretto ai tuoi interessi

Ti basta un click, et voilà: con le Quick Card puoi accedere rapidamente ai giochi, alle tue playlist preferite, alle app per il lavoro da remoto e altro ancora.

Una TV LG mostra l'immagine di una donna e di un cane in un vasto campo. Nella parte inferiore dello schermo, il testo "Consiglia nuove parole chiave ogni volta che premi il pulsante del microfono sul telecomando" viene visualizzato accanto a un'immagine circolare rosa-viola. Le barre rosa mostrano le seguenti parole chiave: Film con cani, Cane, Autunno, Relax, Amicizia. Di fronte alla TV LG, il telecomando LG Magic è puntato verso la TV con cerchi concentrici viola neon attorno al pulsante del microfono. Accanto al telecomando viene visualizzata l'immagine di un dito che preme un pulsante e il testo "Pressione breve".

AI Concierge

L'Intelligenza Artificiale al tuo servizio

Più cerchi contenuti e più l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV potrà consigliarti delle keyword sulla base dei tuoi gusti, delle tendenze del momento o dei consigli che possono tornarti utili.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Potrebbero essere visualizzati contenuti ridotti o limitati a seconda della regione e della connettività di rete.

***È possibile creare un numero illimitato di profili, tuttavia la schermata iniziale visualizzerà solo fino a 10 profili.

****Le funzionalità, i menu e le app supportati riportati sopra potrebbero variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

*****I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

******La funzionalità Always Ready è disponibile sulle serie LG OLED M4, G4, C4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e 86NANO80.

Un telecomando puntatore con la rotella centrale in evidenza. Un morbido bagliore viola circonda il telecomando su uno sfondo nero.

Telecomando puntatore

La magia è nelle tue mani

Lo impugni come una bacchetta magica, lo usi come un mouse. L'esclusivo telecomando puntatore dei nostri TV ti permette di utilizzare le funzioni smart in maniera più agevole e semplice. Puoi cliccare sulle icone come faresti col tuo computer, scorrere fra le pagine usando la rotella e perfino usare i comandi vocali.

*Le funzioni del telecomando puntatore variano in base al Paese e alla lingua.

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

QNED 4K

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Gamma colore

QNED Color

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

Peso senza base (kg)

9,3

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

968 x 635 x 257

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.055 x 660 x 142

Base del TV (L x P mm)

845 x 257

Peso senza base (kg)

9,3

Peso con la base (kg)

9,7

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

11,7

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

200 x 200

CONNETTIVITÀ

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Slot modulo CAM

1

LAN

1

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Ingressi HDMI

3 con supporto di eARC e ALLM

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

Contrasto elevato

SCHERMO

Retroilluminazione

Edge LED

Gamma colore

QNED Color

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Tipologia dello schermo

QNED 4K

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

HGiG

IMMAGINE

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Modalità immagine

9 preset (Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

Tecnologia di dimming

Local Dimming

FILMMAKER MODE™

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Controllo della luminosità con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Upscaling 4K

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Compatibile con webcam USB

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

LG Channels

Browser Internet

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

ThinQ

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

AUDIO

Uscita audio simultanea

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Sound Mode Share

LG Sound Sync

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Potenza audio

20W

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084696823

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(43QNED80T6A)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(43QNED80T6A)
estensione
Product information sheet (43QNED80T6A)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(43QNED80T6A)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 703 x 45,1

Peso senza base (kg)

14,1

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 703 x 45,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 757 x 230

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.360 x 810 x 187

Base del TV (L x P mm)

470 x 230

Peso senza base (kg)

14,1

Peso con la base (kg)

16,0

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

21,3

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084555427

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile) 

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED55C44LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C44LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED55C44LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55C44LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

