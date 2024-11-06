Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV OLED evo Serie C4 55'' 4K + Soundbar SC9S 3.1.3 canali, 400W

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV OLED evo Serie C4 55'' 4K + Soundbar SC9S 3.1.3 canali, 400W

OLED55C44LA.SC9S

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV OLED evo Serie C4 55'' 4K + Soundbar SC9S 3.1.3 canali, 400W

(0)
Immagine del TV OLED evo serie C4 e della soundbar SC9S

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Logo CES 2024 Innovation Award

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED C4 da 83''

Premiato

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α9 Gen7 con AI

Con un processore così, l'OLED diventa ancora più bello

Il processore α9 di settima generazione raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.
1,5x

Prestazioni AI

4,5x

Grafica

2,2x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
TV e soundbar SC9S LG sospese su una parete bianca. Sotto, un subwoofer nero senza fili è posizionato sul pavimento. Oltre la finestra, sulla sinistra, troviamo una vista della città con il cielo azzurro.

Perfetta per i TV LG OLED C2 e C3

Ecco la soundbar SC9S — la compagna perfetta per il tuo TV LG OLED della serie C2 e C3. Vivi un suono più coinvolgente con un design senza soluzione di continuità.
Un clip di design relativo alla Sound Bar SC9S LG. Riproduci il video.


La sinergia fra TV e soundbar rinnova la tua esperienza

Le nostre soundbar sono perfette per i nostri TV, perché sfruttano ciascuna le caratteristiche dell'altro per offrirti un'esperienza di intrattenimento ancora più semplice e immediata. Così potrai controllare tutto con un solo telecomando mentre ti godi i tuoi contenuti.

Un video che mostra la staffa esclusiva per il TV LG OLED della serie C2 e C3. Clicca per riprodurlo.

Un video è disponibile sopra. Qui sotto vengono mostrate 3 immagini filtrate in grigio, una staffa, un supporto e una TV a parete da sinistra.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 703 x 45,1

Peso senza base (kg)

14,1

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 703 x 45,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 757 x 230

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.360 x 810 x 187

Base del TV (L x P mm)

470 x 230

Peso senza base (kg)

14,1

Peso con la base (kg)

16,0

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

21,3

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084555427

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile) 

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED55C44LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C44LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED55C44LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55C44LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

Canali

3.1.3

Potenza totale

400W

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby TrueHD

DTS:X

DTS Virtual:X

No

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS-HD Master Audio

IMAX Enhanced

LPCM

FORMATI FILE

MP3 - C4A / USB

WMA - C4A / USB

No

AAC - C4A / USB

FLAC - C4A / USB

OGG - C4A / USB

WAV - C4A / USB

No

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

MODALITÀ AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Meridian

Cinema

Standard

Music

Clear Voice

Sport

Game

Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Radio FM

No

AI Room Calibration

Soundbar Mode Control

TV Sound Share

Simplink

Sound Sync

Ottico

Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

eARC

Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

No

App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

Accensione e spegnimento automatici

Ottico

Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

Hi-Res Audio Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

CONNESSIONI

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

No

Optical In

1

Bluetooth

5.0

Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

Compatibile Alexa

AirPlay 2

Spotify Connect

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1221 x 284 x 47 ; 4,1

Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

975 x 63 x 125 ; 4,1

Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

221 x 390 x 313 ; 7,8

Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1296 x 574 x 261 ; 22,7

NETWORK

Cavo Ethernet

No

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

COLORE

Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

Black

ACCESSORI

Manuale d'uso

Telecomando

Batterie

Garanzia

Cavo HDMI

Staffe montaggio a parete

Staffa dedicata per OLED C2 e C3 per montaggio a parete o supporto da tavolo

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(SC9S)
estensione
WEB INFO(SC9S)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli