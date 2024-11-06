Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
OLED83G45LW

TV 83 pollici LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024

Vista frontale con LG OLED evo G4, OLED83G45LW, logo di brand numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni per TV OLED e logo di garanzia di 5 anni sul pannello.

G4

What Hi-Fi?

“... uno dei migliori televisori OLED in arrivo quest'anno”.

(LG G4, What Hi-Fi?, 06/2024)

Scopri di più

G4

T3

“...questo è il nuovo standard per gli OLED tradizionali”.

(LG G4, T3, 05/2024

Scopri di più

G4

AVForums

LG G4 è il miglior TV OLED della categoria per il 2024

Scopri di più

G4

T3 Awards

“Le immagini dell'OLED G4 sono semplicemente straordinarie”.

(T3 Awards 2024, Miglior TV da gaming)

Scopri di più

G4

HDTVTest

L'LG G4 riceve il nostro premio best-in-class altamente raccomandato

Scopri di più

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

Da 11 anni, <br/>sempre al top Maggiori informazioni

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo AI così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α11 4K con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il design One Wall del TV OLED G4 completato dalla Soundbar LG, affissi al muro in uno spazio abitativo moderno. Il logo LG OLED Care+ che riporta la garanzia sul pannello di 5 anni su sfondo nero.

Processore α11 con AI

L'unico creato solo per l'OLED

La nostra esperienza ultradecennale ha dato vita al più potente processore che abbiamo mai realizzato, specificamente progettato per i TV OLED.

Maggiori informazioni

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6,7x

Prestazioni AI

7,7x

Grafica

2,8x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, scegliendo fra 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED e una soundbar LG in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED e una soundbar LG in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Ogni fotogramma
è autentico

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

AI Director Processing

Preserva i colori che fanno l'atmosfera

L'Intelligenza Artificiale interpreta i fotogrammi di ciò che guardi ed elabora i colori delle scene per avvicinarsi il più possibile alle emozioni che vuole trasmetterti il regista.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura
del suono

Immagine di un TV OLED LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Surround virtuale a 11.1.2 canali

L'emozione passa anche dalle tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 11.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Immagine di una donna che canta con il microfono in mano. Dei cerchi arancioni intorno alla sua bocca mostrano la focalizzazione delle onde sonore.

AI Voice Remastering

Finalmente dei dialoghi più chiari

I dialoghi dei protagonisti saranno sempre perfettamente udibili, anche nelle scene d'azione più concitate.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV OLED LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Adaptive Sound Control

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Brightness Booster Max

Ti piace luminoso? Eccoti servito.

Abbiamo migliorato l'algoritmo di incremento della luce e l'architettura di controllo della luce per arrivare a picchi di luminosità più alti del 150%¹.

*L'incremento di luminosità è misurato in base alla porzione dello schermo illuminata di bianco, rispetto a un TV LG OLED senza tecnologia evo. Con una porzione pari al 3% dello schermo, l'incremento misurato è del 150%; con schermo completamente bianco, l'incremento di luminosità è del 70%. Valori applicabili ai TV OLED G4 da 55, 65, 77 e 83”. Il modello da 97” non è incluso.

**La luminosità nominale varia in base alla serie e alla dimensione.

***Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

OLED 4K con pixel autoilluminanti

Zero retroilluminazione,
bellezza infinita

A differenza dei normali TV LCD, i pixel autoilluminanti dei nostri TV OLED non hanno bisogno di retroilluminazione: ciascuno di essi si illumina in maniera indipendente. Il risultato è un'immagine dai colori realistici, nero perfetto che non sbiadisce e una resa senza paragoni. Inoltre, i nostri TV OLED affaticano meno gli occhi e sono certificati da UL per le basse emissioni di luci blu, per l'assenza di sfarfallio e di bagliori molesti.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

Il contrasto infinito dà vita alle scene

Di' addio agli aloni e alle zone grigiastre. Ogni singolo pixel si accende autonomamente per rendere luci e ombre ancora più definite.

Paukščių takas užpildo nakties dangų virš kanjono scenos. Virš paveikslėlio juodame fone baltomis didžiosiomis raidėmis parašyta „pilka nėra juoda“. Ekranas padalytas į dvi dalis ir pažymėtas užrašais „Kitos“ ir „LG OLED“. Kita pusė yra pastebimai blankesnė ir mažiau kontrastinga, o „LG OLED“ pusė yra ryški ir kontrastinga. „LG OLED“ pusė taip pat turi „Discomfort Glare Free“ sertifikatą.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo

** "Altri" è riferito a schermi OLED non lucidi.

***I pannelli TV LG OLED sono certificati Discomfort Glare Free da UL in base al metodo di valutazione Unified Glare Rating (UGR). Questa certificazione è emessa quando l'UGR è inferiore a 22 mentre si guarda la TV in ambienti con illuminazione compresa tra 70 lux e 300 lux.

Una vivace scena cittadina in prima serata con colori vivaci e contrasti.

Fedeltà e volume colore al 100%

I tuoi contenuti brillano di realismo

Il volume colore al 100% garantisce colori più ricchi, mentre la fedeltà cromatica al 100% riproduce le sfumature senza distorsioni.

*Il pannello LG OLED è certificato da Intertek per la fedeltà cromatica al 100% misurata con CIE DE2000 con 125 modelli di colore.

**Il volume della gamma cromatica (CGV) è equivalente o supera il CGV dello spazio colore DCI-P3, secondo la verifica indipendente di Intertek.

A sinistra, una TV convenzionale che mostra un giocatore di tennis in uno stadio con il riflesso della stanza sullo schermo. A destra, una LG OLED evo AI G4 che mostra la stessa immagine di un giocatore di tennis in uno stadio senza riflessi della stanza e l’immagine appare più luminosa e colorata.

Zero riflessi

L'OLED LG brilla sotto ogni luce, come certificato da Intertek. Lo schermo della serie G4 ha uno speciale trattamento che riduce del 99% i riflessi della luce, rendendoli meno invadenti e visibili, anche nelle stanze illuminate dal sole.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate.

**Disponibile per OLED evo M4 da 83/77/65 pollici e OLED G4 da 97/83/77/65/55 pollici.

***La riflettanza del display è definita come il valore della componente speculare inclusa (SCI) a 550 nm, testato in modo indipendente da Intertek.

****Il pannello LG OLED è misurato al di sotto dell’1% come display privo di riflessi da Intertek con l’implementazione della sfera di campionamento IDMS 11.2.2, e il risultato della misura può essere diverso in base alle condizioni reali.

Immagine che riporta i loghi LG OLED Care+ e 5 anni di garanzia sul pannello su uno sfondo nero.

OLED Care+

Goditi la visione, senza pensieri

Con questo TV hai 5 anni di garanzia LG² sul pannello e grazie le funzioni OLED Care che preservano la brillantezza dei pixel nel tempo.

Immagine con il TV OLED G4 installato sulla parete che mostra sullo schermo un'elegante opera d'arte astratta. Sotto al TV c'è la soundbar LG.

One Wall Design

Un TV che sembra un quadro

Ci sono due immagini che mostrano diverse angolazioni del TV OLED G4. In una è installato su una parete marmorizzata di un ambiente moderno. Sotto al TV c'è la soundbar e l'effetto complessivo è di un TV perfettamente a filo del muro. Nella seconda immagine, si vede solo l'angolo del TV per enfatizzare l'installazione elegante sulla parete piastrellata.

Installazione elegante e pulita

Ti sembrerà di avere un quadro appeso alla parete grazie all'installazione a filo muro³.

*Lo spessore del bordo varia in base alla dimensione del TV

L'abbinata perfetta

Completa il tuo OLED G4 acquistando la soundbar perfetta

Installazione a filo muro

Un design iconico in linea col TV

Proprio come il TV OLED G4, la soundbar SG10TY si installa a filo muro e dona alla tua stanza un look moderno.

*La soundbar è venduta separatamente

*La soundbar è venduta separatamente

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***Alcune funzionalità potrebbero necessitare un aggiornamento software che sarà disponibile nel corso dell'anno.

Un'ampia gamma di dimensioni

Non è più un problema di spazio

Abbiamo il TV adatto per qualunque tua esigenza: dal 55" per le maratone di film in famiglia fino al 97" per le sfide sportive più emozionanti.

Immagine con la gamma completa di TV della serie G4 disponibili: 97'', 83'', 77'', 65'' e 55''.

Logo webOS Re:New Program su uno sfondo nero con una sfera circolare gialla, arancione e viola nella parte inferiore.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

I nostri TV sono dedicati a ciascun membro della tua famiglia. Ognuno avrà un profilo personale, potrà impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Maggiori informazioni

Immagine con la schermata principale webOS 24 su cui si vedono le categorie Home Office, Giochi, Musica, Home Hub e Sport. La parte inferiore dello schermo mostra consigli personalizzati nella sezione dedicata.

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Preparati a film da cinema
e videogiochi mozzafiato

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Questo sì che è cinema

Non c'è niente da fare: un film deve essere visto al cinema. E quando sei a casa, è importante che il tuo TV ti dia la migliore esperienza cinematografica. Grazie alla profondità dei colori del Dolby Vision e alla modalità FILMMAKER che preserva le intenzioni del regista, i nostri TV OLED ti offrono una visione autentica, ottimizzata in base al contenuto e scevra di artefatti.

Un regista davanti a una stazione di montaggio mentre monta il film "Killers of the Flower Moon" su un TV OLED LG. Una citazione di Martin Scorsese: "Per la visione domestica, ogni film dovrebbe essere visto in modalità regista" sovrappone all'immagine il logo "Killers of the Flower Moon", il logo di Apple TV+ e il logo "prossimamente". Logo DolbyVision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™"

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

**FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato dell'UHD Alliance Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lasciati avvolgere dal suono

Immergiti completamente nell'azione con il Dolby Atmos. Sentirai i suoni con una nitidezza cristallina, potrai apprezzare anche i più piccoli dettagli e goderti un'incredibile profondità spaziale.

Uno spazio abitativo accogliente e poco illuminato, un TV LG OLED che mostra una coppia che usa un ombrello e una grafica circolare luminosa circonda la stanza. Logo Dolby Atmos nell'angolo in basso a sinistra.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Anche i registi approvano i nostri TV OLED

Il vincitore della Palma d’Oro Sean Baker parla delle sue influenze e ispirazioni.

Conversazione con Lee Sung Jin, il regista dell'acclamata serie Netflix "Beef (Lo scontro)" 

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - regista candidato all'Oscar per Drive My Car - racconta il modo in cui realizza i suoi film.

 

Gaming di ultima generazione

Dove l'azione non ha compromessi

Se vuoi giocare al top, non c'è niente di meglio. Con 4 HDMI 2.1, refresh a 144Hz, compatibilità AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync e VRR, hai tutto ciò che ti serve.

*Certificato per "Excellent Gaming Performance" e tempi di risposta da Intertek.

**Il VRR va da 40 Hz a 144 Hz ed è una specifica certificata di HDMI 2.1.

***La modalità 144Hz si applica ai tagli da 55, 65, 77 e 83" del TV G4 ed è compatibile con i contenuti connessi al PC.

Pieno controllo della tua esperienza

Con la Game Dashboard e il Game Optimizer hai due pannelli dedicati per ottimizzare la tua esperienza col tuo gioco preferito.

Una scena di un FPS con la Game Dashboard che appare sullo schermo durante il gioco. Una scena buia e invernale con il menu Game Optimizer che appare nel gioco.

*La Game Dashboard appare quando il TV è in modalità gaming e il Game Optimizer è attivo nel menu

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate

I giochi migliori, senza console né PC

Accedi ai vari servizi di cloud gaming direttamente dal tuo televisore e scopri una libreria con un numero colossale di giochi tra cui scegliere. Niente hardware aggiuntivo, niente download né aggiornamenti. Solo divertimento!

Un'immagine della schermata iniziale di Boosteroid che mostra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una schermata iniziale di GeForce NOW che mostra cinque diverse miniature di giochi a destra.

*I servizi in streaming possono variare in base al Paese.

**I servizi NVIDIA GeForce NOW e Boosteroid richiedono la creazione di un account e una connessione a Internet. Verifica sul rispettivo sito le condizioni di adesione al servizio e gli eventuali costi per gli abbonamenti premium a pagamento.

1. Rispetto ai TV OLED LG senza tecnologia OLED evo e in base alla misurazione con schermata totalmente bianca.

2. Nei primi 2 anni il TV OLED è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, dal terzo al quinto anno, LG offre una garanzia di non durabilità esclusivamente sul pannello. Ogni altro costo relativo a tale garanzia aggiuntiva sarà escluso (quali a titolo esemplificativo il costo della manodopera, il costo relativo al trasporto, rimozione o installazione del prodotto). La garanzia convenzionale LG e la garanzia aggiuntiva sul pannello coprono esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

3. In base all’ambiente di installazione, ci potrebbe essere una leggera distanza tra il TV e la parete. L’installazione potrebbe variare a seconda dell'ambiente di utilizzo. Consulta la guida di installazione per ulteriori dettagli in merito.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.847 x 1.057 x 28,0

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    40,9

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    OLED 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Refresh rate

    100/120Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    OLED Color

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α11 4K con AI

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    α11 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

    Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selezione automatica del genere con AI

    Sì (SDR / HDR)

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Tecnologia di dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modalità immagine

    10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

  • Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

  • VRR

    Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 24

  • Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

  • ThinQ

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • Always Ready

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sì (Preinstallato)

  • Browser Internet

  • Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

  • LG Channels

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Incluso

  • Multi View

    Sì (fino a 4 finestre)

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 11.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

    Sì (con AI Voice Remastering)

  • Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

    Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Potenza audio

    60W

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Diffusori

    4.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.847 x 1.057 x 28,0

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    1.847 x 1.115 x 321

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    2.050 x 1.210 x 253

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    501 x 321

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    40,9

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    46,9

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    56,3

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    400 x 400

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806096020210

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v5.1)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1

  • Ingressi HDMI

    4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Ingressi USB

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

  • Cavo IR Blaster

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (non rimovibile) 

  • Batterie per telecomando

    Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

