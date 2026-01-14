About Cookies on This Site

TV 42 pollici LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025

TV 42 pollici LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED42C55LA
OLED G5 USP-Einführungsvideo.
Vista frontale di una TV 83 pollici LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED83G55LW
Vista posteriore della Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K
Vista laterale di una Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K
Vista frontale e laterale dello Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K che mostra le dimensioni di lunghezza, larghezza, altezza e profondità.
Il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 è su uno sfondo scuro. Si accende una luce viola e blu dall’interno, illuminando i circuiti dei microchip che lo circondano. Il titolo parla di come il processore dedicato a LG OLED evo fornisce qualità 4K, colori e luminosità incredibili con precisione a livello di pixel. Le statistiche sulle prestazioni sono visibili. Elaborazione neurale dell’IA 6,7 volte superiore, NPU. 2,2 volte più veloce nelle operazioni, CPU. Grafica 3,6 volte migliore, GPU.
Uno space shuttle in fase di lancio da terra La scena è divisa a metà: una metà è leggermente più scura e opaca, l’altra metà mostra come le immagini dell’esplosione del razzo siano straordinariamente luminosa sullo schermo di una LG OLED TV con la struttura di emissione della luce e l’architettura di controllo dell’illuminazione dell’ottimo Brightness Booster.
Salotto con LG OLED TV a parete. Sul televisore si vede una catena montuosa in un cielo scuro e pieno di stelle. Questa scena è divisa a metà per mostrare come il Nero perfetto offra livelli di nero reali, sia in ambienti luminosi sia in quelli bui. Un lato della scena mostra una versione più opaca e grigia del panorama, etichettato schermo Opaco. L’altro lato un’immagine più gradevole con una gamma dinamica più ampia di neri e bianchi. Questo schermo viene etichettato come Nero perfetto. Anche la certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Nero perfetto offre livelli di nero inferiori o uguali a 0,24 nit fino a 500 lux. Al suo fianco compare un fumetto che riporta il testo seguente: controlla il marchio di certificazione del Nero perfetto.
Salotto con LG OLED TV a parete. Sul televisore si vede una catena montuosa in un cielo scuro e pieno di stelle. Questa scena è divisa a metà per mostrare come il Nero perfetto offra livelli di nero reali, sia in ambienti luminosi sia in quelli bui. Un lato della scena mostra una versione più opaca e grigia del display orizzontale, etichettato come Nero non perfetto. L’altro lato un’immagine più gradevole con una gamma dinamica più ampia di neri e bianchi. Questo schermo viene etichettato come Nero perfetto. Anche la certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Nero perfetto offre livelli di nero inferiori o uguali a 0,24 nit fino a 500 lux. Al suo fianco compare un fumetto che riporta il testo seguente: controlla il marchio di certificazione del Nero perfetto.
Pappagallo colorato in altissima definizione su sfondo nero. Gocce d’acqua sono sospese nell’aria tutt’intorno. L’immagine mostra il colore perfetto, in quanto ogni diversa tonalità sul corpo del pappagallo è nitida e vivida. Inoltre, lo sfondo scuro con gli schizzi d’acqua dettagliati mette in evidenza come lo schermo sia privo di riflessi. Sono visibili diverse certificazioni con logo UL e Intertek. Questi si riferiscono alla fedeltà del colore al 100%, al 100% di volume di colore e all’assenza di riflessi. Anche il testo è visibile, verifica il marchio di certificazione dei Colori perfetti.
Schermo della LG TV con un AI Magic Remote in primo piano. Il pulsante AI è messo in evidenza e un fumetto mostra il testo: “Suggerisci un film che mi piace”. Sullo schermo compare l’icona dell’utente E, che indica come AI Voice ID sia riuscito a identificare l’utente in questione e di fornire raccomandazioni personalizzate solo in base alla sua voce.
LG AI Magic Remote con il pulsante AI messo in evidenza. Intorno ci sono le diverse funzionalità a cui l’utente può accedere premendo il pulsante. AI Voice ID, Ricerca con l’IA, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Il testo spiega che LG AI Magic Remote completa l’AI Experience con un pulsante AI dedicato e può essere utilizzato come un mouse. Sarà sufficiente puntare e fare clic.

Funzionalità principali

  • Processore α9 Gen8: le immagini diventano più realistiche e i suoni più immersivi grazie all'Intelligenza Artificiale
  • Nero perfetto: i pixel autoilluminanti regalano neri profondi per un contrasto straordinario e immagini più dettagliate e profonde
  • Colori Perfetti: certificato 100% Fedeltà Cromatica per colori realistici e autentici e 100% Volume Colore per sfumature più ricche e intense
  • Il cinema a casa tua: col Dolby Atmos e Dolby Vision i tuoi film e serie TV diventano ancora più coinvolgenti
  • Telecomando Puntatore con AI: il nuovo tasto AI ti permette di interagire col TV direttamente con i comandi vocali in maniera più intuitiva
  • Gaming di ultima generazione: ben 4 porte HDMI con VRR, G-sync e Freesync per giocare in 4K fino a 144fps con la massima fluidità
Altro
Logo DDAY.it

LG OLED G5 55''

Salto generazionale impressionante. 9.4/10

"Non solo è l'OLED più brillante che abbiamo mai visto fino oggi, ma anche webOS non è mai stato così fluido" - Recensione del 4/04/2025 a cura di Paolo Centofanti

Premio CES Innovation 2025

Best of Innovation - Premio CES Innovation (OLED G5 83")

Video Displays

Logo Best of 2025 CNET

Miglior TV del 2025: Testato dagli esperti CNET (OLED G5)

Premio Tom's Guide 2025 CES Award. Miglior TV, LG OLED G5.

Miglior TV - Premio Tom's Guide CES 2025

"Il G5 è ancora più luminoso e colorato" (01/2025)

Logo TechRadar Editor's choice.

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

“Il nuovo OLED luminoso da battere” (04/2024)

Logo What Hi-Fi?.

Quale Hi-Fi? (OLED G5, 65”)

“Un televisore straordinario e un sorprendente passo avanti per la tecnologia OLED TV.“ (05/2025)

Logo CNET

Recensione LG OLED evo G5 - CNET

"L'LG G5 è il miglior TV che abbia mai testato."

Logo T3 Platinum Award.

T3 - Platinum Award

"Che stia guardando la TV o un film oppure giocando a un videogioco, l'OLED G5 è eccellente senza compromessi." (03/2025)

Logo AVForums Highly Recommended per LG OLED65G5.

AVForums - Highly Recommended

...l'LG G5 apre una master class per la precisione delle immagini...

Logo HDTVTest Highly Recommended.

HDTVTest - Highly Recommended

...precisione dei colori eccezionale, eccellente elaborazione dell'immagine, prestazioni gaming impressionanti…

Premio CES Innovation Awards.

Honoree - Premio CES Innovation (OLED G5 83")

Imaging

Premio CES Innovation 2025.

2025 Honoree - Premio CES Innovation (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice per LG webOS 24 come Best Smart TV 2024/2025.

Miglior sistema Smart TV 2024/25 - AVForums Editor's Choice

“webOS 24 continua a offrire un'esperienza smart elegante, veloce e facile da usare, dall'aspetto piacevole e ordinato.”

*I CES Innovation Awards si basano su materiali descrittivi sottoposti ai giudici. CTA non verifica l’accuratezza di quanto presentato o di eventuali affermazioni e non ha testato l’oggetto a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

Ammira tutti i dettagli, alla luce o al buio

*Fonte: Omdia. Basato sul venduto tra il 2013 e il 2024.

ImmaginiwebOS 25AudioDesignFilm e videogiochi

Alpha 11 AI Gen2: il nostro processore più potente che migliora le immagini pixel per pixel

Lasciati stupire da colori eccezionali e luminosi. Grazie all'AI, il processore α11 AI Gen2 percepisce gli oggetti con una precisione al singolo pixel e migliora la qualità dell’immagine.

Il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 è su uno sfondo scuro. Si accende una luce viola e blu dall’interno, illuminando i circuiti dei microchip che lo circondano. Le statistiche sulle prestazioni sono visibili. Elaborazione neurale dell’IA 6,7 volte superiore, NPU. 2,2 volte più veloce nelle operazioni, CPU. Grafica 3,6 volte migliore, GPU.

*Incremento di prestazioni misurate secondo le specifiche tecniche interne rispetto al processore α7 AI Gen8.

Immagini 3 volte più luminose con Brightness Booster Ultimate

Con il nuovo processore α11 AI Gen2, la nuova struttura di emissione della luce e l’architettura di controllo della luce potrai goderti immagini fino a tre volte più luminose.

Scena del lancio di una navetta spaziale divisa a metà. Una metà della scena è luminosa e vivida grazie agli algoritmi di aumento della luminosità di LG. L’altra metà è scura, sbiadita e grigia.

*La luminosità nominale può variare in base al modello e alle dimensioni dello schermo.

*Test interni comparando la luminosità su una finestra del 10% con il modello LG OLED B5.

Da 12 anni ti diamo il nero perfetto. In qualunque condizione.

Non importa che stia guardando un film al buio o in una stanza luminosa. Le immagini saranno profonde, i dettagli straordinari e il contrasto infinito. E il nero sarà davvero nero, garantito.

Un salotto con un TV LG OLED montato sulla parete. Lo schermo è diviso in due: da una parte l'immagine è più opaca dell'altra. C'è un logo della certificazione Nero perfetto con valori inferiori o uguali a 0,24 nit fino a 500 lux.

*Test per il nero perfetto effettuati da UL secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 per la riflessione della luce.

*Le prestazioni effettive possono variare a seconda dell’illuminazione ambientale e dell’ambiente di visione.

Colori perfetti

I nostri TV OLED sono certificati 100% Volume colore e 100% Fedeltà colore. Perché ci piace darti immagini vivaci ma realistiche, su uno schermo privo di riflessi anche alla luce del sole.

Fuochi d’artificio abbaglianti e dai colori vivaci vengono proiettati su uno schermo televisivo. Si vede il logo della certificazione che attesta la fedeltà colore superiore al 99% fino a 500 lux. Inoltre, sono presenti la certificazione di assenza di riflessi e le altre certificazioni Intertek.

*La certificazione "Reflection Free" è relativa ai modelli OLED G5.

*100% Fedeltà colori e 100% Volume colore nella gamma DCI-P3 sono relativi a tutti i modelli TV OLED del 2025.

*Lo schermo LG OLED è verificato da UL per i colori perfetti misurati secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 di riflessione della luce.

*Il volume della gamma cromatica (CGV) è equivalente o supera il CGV dello spazio colore DCI-P3, secondo la verifica indipendente di Intertek.

*Il pannello LG OLED è certificato da Intertek per la fedeltà del colore al 100%, misurata secondo lo standard CIE DE2000 con 125 modelli di colore.

*La riflettanza del display è definita come il valore della componente speculare inclusa (SCI) a 550 nm, testato in modo indipendente da Intertek.

*Il pannello LG OLED è stato misurato da Intertek al di sotto dell’1% come display privo di riflessi.

Con AI Picture Pro ogni fotogramma prende vita

L'Intelligenza Artificiale profondamente integrata nel processore percepisce i singoli elementi di ogni fotogramma per migliorarne risoluzione, luminosità, profondità e nitidezza.

Le linee si animano su un’immagine molto opaca e quasi grigia di un leopardo in una foresta, come se un supercomputer stesse analizzando gli elementi nell’inquadratura. Un laser traccia il profilo del leopardo il quale migliora e diventa più brillante, più nitido e più colorato. Anche lo sfondo si trasforma da sinistra a destra, con contrasto, profondità e colori migliori.

*AI Picture Pro sfrutta le tecnologie AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer e OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping. AI Picture Pro non funziona sui servizi OTT con contenuti protetti da copyright.

*La qualità dell’immagine ottenuta dall'AI Super Upscaling può variare in base alla risoluzione del video sorgente.

La nuova generazione dei TV LG con AI

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. I contenuti e i menu potrebbero variare rispetto alla reale interfaccia del TV.

*Il Voice ID è disponibile per le app LG, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Musica, Gaming e Pay Per View.

Ti basta chiedere. Al resto ci pensa l'AI.

Quando ti serve qualcosa, puoi chiederlo direttamente all'Intelligenza Artificiale integrata nel TV. Grazie alle ultime tecnologie, è in grado di comprendere le tue richieste e darti consigli personalizzati e ricerche approfondite. E se vuoi di più, puoi anche ottenere ulteriori risultati e soluzioni con Copilot, l'AI generativa di Microsoft.

Schermo di LG OLED TV che mostra il funzionamento della ricerca con l’IA. Viene aperta una piccola finestra della chat che mostra come l’utente abbia chiesto quali giochi sportivi sono disponibili. La ricerca con l’IA ha risposto tramite chat e mostrando le miniature dei diversi contenuti disponibili. Viene anche richiesto di chiedere a Microsoft Copilot.

*La ricerca con AI è disponibile sui TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lanciati dal 2024 in poi. 

*Gli Stati Uniti e la Corea utilizzano il modello LLM, mentre nelle altre nazioni (compresa l'Italia) viene utilizzato il linguaggio naturale NLP.

Hai un problema? Chiedi aiuto all’AI Chatbot!

Se pensi che utilizzare il TV sia diventato troppo difficile, allora l’AI Chatbot è proprio quello che fa per te. Un assistente virtuale che risolve i problemi e ti aiuta attivamente con le tue richieste. Ti basta parlare al televisore e il chatbot analizzerà le tue richieste rispondendoti di conseguenza.

I contenuti di fantascienza vengono riprodotti su uno schermo LG OLED TV. Sul lato sinistro dello schermo si trova l’interfaccia dell’AI Chatbot. L’utente segnala al chatbot che lo schermo è troppo scuro e il chatbot offre soluzioni alla richiesta.

*L'AI Chatbot necessita della connessione a internet.

*L’AI Chatbot può essere collegato al servizio clienti e ai contatti.

Ora il tuo telecomando puntatore ha un tasto dedicato per l'AI

Si usa come una bacchetta magica, è comodo come un mouse. E da quest'anno si è evoluto con l'Intelligenza Artificiale. Il nostro Telecomando puntatore è ancora più intuitivo e comodo da usare.

Immagine che mostra l'uso del Telecomando puntatore AI. L’intero scenario mostra quanto sia semplice e comodo usarlo. L’home page LG webOS è visibile quando appare un cursore e si clicca su una miniatura specifica. Riempie lo schermo. Viene quindi evidenziato il pulsante AI sul telecomando.

Icona del pulsante AI. È il logo unico di LG AI.

Tasto AI

L’Intelligenza Artificiale riconosce la tua voce per soddisfare le tue esigenze

Icona della Guida facile. Il simbolo di uno schermo televisivo con un punto interrogativo al centro.

Guida rapida

Impara come usare il telecomando con la guida interattiva

Icona Home Hub. Il simbolo di una casa in un cerchio con punti che rappresentano le connessioni intelligenti.

Home Hub

Un unico posto da cui controllare la tua casa smart e i dispositivi connessi

Icona dell’Accesso rapido. Il simbolo di un dito indice che tocca un simbolo per rappresentare la comodità e la facilità d’uso.

Scorciatoie

Accedi immediatamente alle tue app, ai canali preferiti e altro ancora con un solo clic

*Il design, la disponibilità e le funzioni del Telecomando puntatore con AI possono variare a seconda della regione e alla lingua supportata, anche per lo stesso modello. Il modello disponibile per il mercato italiano include sempre i tasti numerici.

*Per usare alcune funzioni è necessaria una connessione internet.

webOS Re:New Program - la smart TV si rinnova per 5 anni

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

*I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

*Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

*Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

AI Sound Pro con 11.1.2 canali virtuali

*La funzione AI Sound Pro deve essere attivata dal menu del TV.

*La resa sonora può variare a seconda dell’ambiente di ascolto.

Porta il cinema a casa tua abbinando una Soundbar LG al tuo TV OLED

*Soundbar venduta separatamente. 

*La funzione Soundbar Mode Control può variare a seconda del modello.

*Queste funzionalità potrebbero necessitare un aggiornamento software del prodotto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.  

*L’uso del telecomando dei TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzioni.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface è compatibile con tutti i TV LG OLED del 2025.

Cerchi una soundbar per il tuo TV? Eccola!

One Wall Design - Un TV che sembra un quadro

Ti sembrerà di avere un quadro appeso alla parete grazie all'installazione a filo muro. In confezione trovi già la staffa zero gap, progettata appositamente per scompartire dietro al TV.

*Lo spessore del bordo varia in base alla dimensione del TV.

Gaming di ultima generazione

Se vuoi giocare al top, non c'è niente di meglio. Con 4 HDMI 2.1, VRR fino a 165Hz, compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium e certificazione ClearMR 10000, hai tutto ciò che ti serve.

Due immagini affiancate di un’auto in un videogioco. Una mostra molta sfocatura da movimento. L’altra è nitida e a fuoco e mostra l’alta frequenza dei fotogrammi della LG OLED TV. Sono visibili il logo Nvidia G-Sync, il logo 165Hz e altre certificazioni pertinenti.

*La serie G5 supporta NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC e HGiG.

*La modalità 165Hz si applica ai tagli da 55, 65, 77 e 83" del TV G5 ed è compatibile con i contenuti connessi al PC. I contenuti Dolby Vision sono limitati a 144Hz.

*Il taglio da 97'' supporta il refresh fino a 120Hz.

*HGiG è un gruppo di aziende volontarie del mondo dei videogiochi e degli schermi TV che mira a scrivere e rendere disponibili al pubblico delle linee guida che migliorino l’esperienza di gioco in HDR.

*clearMR è un programma di certificazione ideato da VESA per valutare le prestazioni di nitidezza dei movimenti delle immagini sullo schermo.

Questo sì che è cinema

Non c'è niente da fare: un film deve essere visto al cinema. E quando sei a casa, è importante che il tuo TV ti dia la migliore esperienza cinematografica. Proprio come i nostri TV OLED.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Guarda i film come li ha pensati il regista, grazie alla profondità dei colori del Dolby Vision e alla modalità FILMMAKER che adatta la resa visiva alla luce ambientale.

Dolby Atmos

Immergiti completamente nell'azione con il Dolby Atmos. Sentirai i suoni con una nitidezza cristallina, potrai apprezzare anche i più piccoli dettagli e goderti un'incredibile profondità spaziale.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato di UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Il TV supporta la modalità Ambient FILMMAKER MODE con Dolby Vision.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE si avvia automaticamente su AppleTV+ e sull’app Amazon Prime video.

Un grande spazio bianco pieno di OLED TV che mostra come LG abbia introdotto innovazioni rivoluzionarie per oltre un decennio. È visibile anche l’emblema della OLED TV numero 1 al mondo da 12 anni.

LG OLED

Ammira l’innovazione infinita

Ammira l’innovazione infinita Scopri di più

*Le immagini di questa pagina di dettaglio del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per una rappresentazione più accurata, fare riferimento alle immagini della galleria.

*Tutte le immagini qui sopra sono simulate.

*La disponibilità del servizio varia a seconda della regione e del Paese.

*I servizi personalizzati possono variare a seconda delle politiche dell’applicazione di terze parti.

*Potrebbe essere necessario acquistare separatamente l’AI Magic Remote a seconda delle dimensioni, del modello e della regione della TV.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni soprastanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

*Tutte le immagini riportate in questa pagina sono simulate allo scopo di migliorare la comprensione delle funzioni o delle caratteristiche.

*La disponibilità dei servizi possono variare a seconda della regione e del Paese.

*I servizi personalizzati possono variare a seconda delle politiche delle applicazioni di terze parti.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

Vista dimensionale del LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 42-inch, 932×577×170 mm, panel 41.1 mm, VESA 300x200.

Caratteristiche principali

  • SCHERMO - Tipologia dello schermo

    OLED 4K

  • SCHERMO - Refresh rate

    120Hz nativo (144Hz con VRR)

  • SCHERMO - Gamma colore

    OLED Color

  • IMMAGINE - Processore

    α9 Gen8 4K con AI

  • IMMAGINE - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

  • GAMING - Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • AUDIO - Potenza audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Diffusori

    2.0 canali

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    932 x 540 x 41,1

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Peso senza base (kg)

    9,8

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    932 x 540 x 41,1

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    932 x 577 x 170

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    1.060 x 660 x 152

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    718 x 170

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    9,8

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    10,1

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    12,7

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    300 x 200

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Ingressi HDMI

    4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

  • Ingressi USB

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v 5.3)

  • LAN

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1 (esclusi UK e Irlanda)

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Scala di grigi

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Colori invertiti

IMMAGINE

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

    Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Processore

    α9 Gen8 4K con AI

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

  • Selezione automatica del genere con AI

    Sì (SDR / HDR)

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Tecnologia di dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modalità immagine

    10 preset

  • Calibrazione automatica

  • AI Picture Pro

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • HGiG

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

  • VRR

    Sì (fino a 144Hz)

  • Tempo di risposta

    Meno di 0,1ms

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

AUDIO

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro α9 (Upmix virtuale a 11.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

    Sì (con AI Voice Remastering)

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

  • Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

    Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • WOW Orchestra

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806096360477

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando puntatore (MR25GB)

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (non rimovibile)

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    OLED 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Refresh rate

    120Hz nativo (144Hz con VRR)

  • Gamma colore

    OLED Color

SMART TV

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 25

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Incluso

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

  • Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

  • Browser Internet

  • LG Channels

  • Multi View

  • Always Ready

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • Compatibile con Apple Home

  • Home Hub

  • AI Chatbot

  • Voice ID

  • Google Home / Hub

  • Works with Apple Airplay

  • Google Cast

SINTONIZZATORE

  • Ricevitore TV digitale

    DVB-T2/T (Digitale terrestre), DVB-C (Cavo), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Ricevitore TV analogica

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

