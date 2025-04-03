Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 77 pollici LG OLED AI B4 4K + TV UHD Serie UR78 55'' 4K
OLED77B46LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
55UR78006LK EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
TV TV

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Funzionalità principali

  • [TV 77"] Nero perfetto e contrasto infinito: i pixel autoilluminanti danno ancora più profondità ai tuoi contenuti
  • [TV 77"] Il cinema a casa tua: col Dolby Atmos e Dolby Vision i tuoi film e serie TV diventano ancora più coinvolgenti
  • [TV 77"] Gaming di nuova generazione: ben 4 porte HDMI con VRR, G-sync e Freesync per giocare in 4K fino a 120fps con la massima fluidità
  • [TV UHD] Il processore 4K α5 Gen6 con AI elabora i tuoi contenuti per esaltare i dettagli sullo schermo 4K
  • [TV UHD] Tante piattaforme di streaming integrate, fra cui Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ e gli LG Channels.
  • [TV UHD] App Sports Alert per ricevere le notifiche sui risultati delle tue squadre del cuore anche mentre stai guardando altri programmi TV
Altro

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

 

 

 

 

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED AI così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α8 con AI

Profondamente intelligente

Il processore α8 raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Maggiori informazioni
Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.
1,5x

Prestazioni AI

2,3x

Grafica

1,8x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

 

 

 

Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo
ha una nuova casa

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

L’immagine naturale con le montagne rocciose opposte sopra e sotto mostra il contrasto e i dettagli.

Fin nei minimi dettagli

Col nostro TV 4K con HDR10 Pro avrai immagini dettagliatissime, luminose e con colori profondi.

*HDR10 Pro è il nostro sistema di mappatura dinamica dei toni che viene applicato ai contenuti HDR10, fotogramma per fotogramma.

Processore 4K α5 Gen6 con AI

Migliora la tua esperienza di visione

Il processore α5 Gen6 sfrutta l'Intelligenza Artificiale per ottimizzare i tuoi contenuti e darti un'esperienza più realistica.
Vista della natura, confronto tra la qualità dell’immagine con contenuti non 4K e upscaling 4K.

Trasforma i contenuti in 4K

Quando guardi i contenuti in bassa risoluzione, il TV li converte in 4K ricostruendo i dettagli.

*La qualità dell’immagine ottenuta dall'upscaling 4K intelligente può variare in base alla risoluzione e alla qualità del contenuto sorgente.

AI Brightness

Quando guardi la TV, è importante regolare l'immagine in base alla luce ambientale. Il bello del TV UHD è che, grazie alla funzione AI Brightness, questo procedimento è del tutto automatico. Sfruttando i sensori integrati, infatti, il TV regola automaticamente la luminosità dello schermo in base all'illuminazione dell’ambiente circostante per garantire una visione ottimale in qualsiasi situazione.

Uno schermo che raffigura l’immagine di una foresta con luminosità regolata in base all’ambiente circostante.

La soluzione audio perfetta

Abbina al tuo nuovo TV una delle nostre soundbar per trasformare casa tua in una sala cinema.

Metà inferiore dello schermo e metà soundbar. Il TV mostra cavalli bianchi che corrono sull’acqua.

WOW Interface

Impostazioni dedicate

Collega il tuo TV LG alla nostra soundbar e passa automaticamente alla modalità dedicata: ti aspettano 3 nuove impostazioni per sfruttare al meglio il tuo setup audio.

Sullo schermo del televisore viene visualizzata l'interfaccia per la modifica delle impostazioni.

*Questa funzionalità è supportata solo sui modelli di TV del 2023. Il supporto varia a seconda del modello di TV e di soundbar LG.

Piattaforma webOS 23

Funzioni Smart su misura per te

Prova la semplicità di un TV smart costruito davvero per soddisfare le tue esigenze. Puoi ricevere avvisi personalizzati, suggerimenti su cosa guardare in base ai tuoi gusti e molto altro. Nella nuova schermata principale, inoltre, i contenuti sono organizzati in maniera più semplice e immediata, per farti trovare ciò che ti serve più rapidamente.

*La disponibilità del servizio potrebbe variare in base alla regione o al Paese.
**Sono richiesti abbonamenti separati per i servizi OTT.

Il mio profilo

Ciascun membro della tua famiglia può avere il proprio profilo, in modo da ricevere consigli personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app usate più frequentemente.

*I contenuti visualizzati possono variare in base al Paese e alla connettività di rete.
*È possibile creare un numero illimitato di profili, tuttavia sulla schermata home verranno visualizzati al massimo 10 profili.

Schede rapide

L'interfaccia del TV è ora organizzata in pratiche schede che raccolgono le app in base all'area tematica. Lavoro, gaming, sport, musica e smart home: tutto sarà a portata di mano e facilmente accessibile. Puoi anche modificare le schede rapide in base al tuo profilo utente, in modo da avere sempre a portata di mano ciò che ti serve davvero.

AI Concierge

Acquistando il Telecomando Puntatore (venduto separatamente) puoi ricevere anche dei consigli personalizzati. La funzionalità AI Concierge, infatti, ti suggerisce le parole chiave correlate o di tendenza in base alla cronologia delle ricerche che hai effettuato con il riconoscimento vocale. Così potrai scoprirai più contenuti che ti piacciono.

Viene visualizzato il volto di un uomo sullo schermo del televisore e le parole chiave consigliate vengono visualizzate nelle vicinanze.

*L'utilizzo di questa funzione richiede il Telecomando Puntatore, venduto separatamente.
*La disponibilità del servizio può variare a seconda della regione e della serie.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

UHD 4K

Refresh rate

50Hz nativi

Processore

α5 Gen6 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 235x715x57,5

Peso senza base (kg)

14,0

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

UHD 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Retroilluminazione

Direct LED

Refresh rate

50Hz nativi

IMMAGINE

Processore

α5 Gen6 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Upscaling 4K

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Modalità immagine

9 preset (Vivace, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 23

Sport Alert

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

Predisposto

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Predisposto

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Upmix virtuale a 5.1 canali)

Nitidezza voce

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

20W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Predisposto

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 235x715x57,5

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1 235x780x230

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1 360x810x162

Base del TV (L x P mm)

948x230

Peso senza base (kg)

14,0

Peso con la base (kg)

14,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

18,9

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300x300

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806087094978

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.0)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

3 con supporto di eARC e ALLM come da specifiche HDMI 2.1

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando standard

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AAA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(55UR78006LK)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(55UR78006LK)
estensione
Product information sheet (55UR78006LK)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(55UR78006LK)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α8 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.719 x 989 x 50,9

Peso senza base (kg)

22,9

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α8 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α8 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

20W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.719 x 989 x 50,9

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.719 x 1.057 x 319

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.839 x 1.130 x 200

Base del TV (L x P mm)

1.403 x 319

Peso senza base (kg)

22,9

Peso con la base (kg)

23,5

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

33,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084531100

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 3)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile) 

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED77B46LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77B46LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED77B46LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77B46LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

