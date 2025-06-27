Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
Telecomando puntatore: il tuo biglietto d'ingresso per la 1-Click Experience

L'innovativo telecomando che fa tutto con un gesto e un click. Cosa vuoi di meglio?

Telecomando puntatore con le varie possibilità di interazione

*Alcune funzionalità possono richiedere una connessione a internet.

Logo Magic Remote.

Logo Magic Remote.

Il Telecomando puntatore ti cambia la vita

Lo impugni come una bacchetta magica, lo usi come un mouse: col nostro telecomando puntatore la smart TV diventa ancora più smart! Grazie al sensore di movimento e alla rotella di scorrimento, puoi scegliere le app e navigare fra i contenuti e menu semplicemente puntandolo verso lo schermo e premendo un tasto.

È anche intelligente

Ti serve qualcosa? C'è un tasto dedicato per chiedere all'Intelligenza Artificiale ciò che ti serve!

L’interfaccia LG webOS con l’AI Magic Remote in primo piano. Le anteprime sull’interfaccia di un utente mostrano raccomandazioni di contenuti personalizzati da AI Voice ID.
Primo piano dello schermo di una LG QNED TV che mostra il funzionamento della ricerca con l’IA. Viene aperta una piccola finestra della chat che mostra come l’utente abbia chiesto quali giochi sportivi sono disponibili. La ricerca con l’IA ha risposto tramite chat e mostrando le miniature dei contenuti disponibili. C’è anche un suggerimento per chiedere a Microsoft Copilot.
I contenuti di fantascienza vengono riprodotti sullo schermo di una LG QNED TV. Sullo schermo si trova l’interfaccia dell’AI Chatbot. L’utente ha inviato un messaggio al chatbot dicendo che lo schermo è troppo scuro. Il chatbot ha offerto le soluzioni alla richiesta. Anche l’intera scena è divisa in due. Un lato è più scuro, mentre l’altro è più luminoso e mostra come l’AI Chatbot abbia risolto automaticamente il problema dell’utente.
Una famiglia di quattro persone è riunita davanti a una LG AI TV. Intorno alla persona che tiene il telecomando compare un cerchio che ne indica il nome. Ciò mostra come AI Voice ID riconosce l’impronta vocale di ogni utente. L’interfaccia webOS mostra poi come l’intelligenza artificiale cambi automaticamente l'account e offra raccomandazioni su contenuti personalizzati.
AI Voice ID

L’AI Voice ID LG riconosce l’impronta vocale unica di ogni utente e offre consigli personalizzati nel momento stesso in cui si parla.

AI Search

Chiedi alla TV qualunque cosa. L’IA integrata riconosce la voce dell’utente e offre appositi consigli alle richieste. Inoltre, puoi ottenere ulteriori risultati e soluzioni con Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interagisci con AI Chatbot tramite AI Magic Remote, affronta le difficoltà, configura le impostazioni, risolvi i problemi. L’IA può comprendere le intenzioni dell’utente e fornire soluzioni immediate.

*AI Voice ID potrebbe mostrare contenuti ridotti o limitati a seconda della regione e della connettività di rete. 

*Il supporto Voice ID può variare in base alla regione e al Paese ed è disponibile sulle TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD rilasciate dal 2024 in poi.

*Funziona solo con le app che supportano l’account Voice ID.

*La ricerca con l’IA è disponibile sulle TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD rilasciate dal 2024 in poi. 

*Negli Stati Uniti e in Corea, AI Search utilizza il modello LLM.

*AI Chatbot è disponibile nei Paesi che supportano la NLP (elaborazione del linguaggio naturale) nella lingua madre.

*È possibile collegare l’AI chatbot al servizio clienti.

*Alcune funzionalità possono richiedere una connessione a internet.

LG AI Magic Remote davanti allo schermo di una LG TV. Sullo schermo compare un saluto personalizzato dall’intelligenza artificiale LG con apposite parole chiave basate sulla cronologia di ricerca e visione dell’utente. Sul telecomando sono presenti un’icona e un’etichetta che indicano che la funzionalità AI Concierge è facilmente accessibile premendo brevemente il pulsante AI.
AI Concierge

Premendo brevemente il pulsante AI sul telecomando si apre l’AI Concierge, che ti fornisce delle parole chiave e consigli personalizzati basati a ciò che hai cercato e guardato.  

*I menu e le applicazioni che supportano AI Concierge possono variare a seconda del Paese.

*La visualizzazione del menu AI Concierge potrebbero variare al momento del rilascio.

*Le parole chiave consigliate da AI Concierge possono variare a seconda all’app e all’ora del giorno.

Scopri cosa puoi fare con l'AI del Telecomando puntatore!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot e AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Sei pronto a cambiare TV?

Ecco la gamma di TV dove trovi il Telecomando puntatore con AI! 

TV OLED

I nostri migliori TV che ti danno il nero perfetto e i colori perfetti per un'esperienza visiva superlativa

Scopri i TV OLED

TV QNED

La migliore tecnologia MiniLED per darti colori certificati al 100% e un contrasto elevato

Scopri i TV QNED

TV NanoCell

Gli unici con l'esclusiva tecnologia a Nanoparticelle per purificare i colori e renderli più brillanti

Scopri i TV NanoCell