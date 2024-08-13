Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Çamaşır Makinesi | 9 Kg Yıkama Kapasitesi | 1400 Devir | A Enerji Sınıfı | Beyaz Renk
F4T2VYMEW (TK).PDF
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
LG Çamaşır Makinesi | 9 Kg Yıkama Kapasitesi | 1400 Devir | A Enerji Sınıfı | Beyaz Renk

Kir Çıkarma Özellikli Hijyenik Yıkama

Alerjenleri, akarları ve diğer lekeleri hijyenik olarak temizleyin ve çıkarın.

Alerji Programı

Kumaşlarınızdaki Toz Akarlarının %99,9'unu Çıkarın

Giysilerinizi, toz akarlarının %99,9'unun LG Alerji programı ile temizleneceğini bilmenin verdiği güvenle giyin.

Çamaşır makinesinde çamaşır yıkanır.

*BAF (British Allergy Foundation) onaylı Allergy Care programı, ev tozu mayt alerjenlerini %99,9 oranında azaltır.

Ödüllü ve Kanıtlanmış

Üst Üste 2 Yıldır Dünyanın 1 Numaralı Ev Çamaşır Cihazları Markası (Çin Hariç)
Tüm Özellikler

MALZEME VE YÜZEY

  • Renk

    Beyaz

  • Kapı Tipi

    Siyah Renkli Yuvarlak PC Kapağı

  • Kapı Pervazı (Dış Çerçeve)

    Siyah

  • Kadran Düğmesi Kapağı

    Beyaz

  • Kadran Düğmesi Halkası

    Siyah

KAPASİTE

  • Maks Yıkama Kapasitesi(kg)

    9

KONTROL VE EKRAN

  • Alarmı ertele

    1-23 saat

  • Kapı Kilit Göstergesi

    Var

ÖZELLIKLER

  • Tip

    Önden Yüklemeli Çamaşır Makinesi

  • Buhar

    Var

  • Döngü Sonu Sinyali

    Var

  • Su seviyesi

    Otomatik

  • Tesviye Ayakları

    Var

  • Su beslemesi (Sıcak / Soğuk)

    Sadece Soğuk

  • Davul Kaldırıcı

    Plastik Kaldırıcı

ENERJI

  • Enerji Verimliliği Sınıfı (Yıkama)

    A

PROGRAMLAR

  • Pamuk

    Var

  • Eko 40-60

    Var

  • Yorgan

    Var

  • Alerjik Bakım (yıkayıcı)

    Var

  • Renk Bakımı

    Var

  • Yün (Elde/Yün)

    Var

  • Dış Mekan

    Var

  • Ön Yıkama + Pamuklu

    Var

  • Pamuk 20°C

    Var

  • Hızlı 12

    Var

  • Hızlı 60

    Var

  • Kot / Koyu Renk Yıkama

    Var

  • Elde Yıkama

    Var

  • Durulama

    Var

  • Sıkma+Tahliye

    Var

EKSTRA SEÇENEKLER

  • Sıcaklık

    Soğuk / 20˚C / 30˚C / 40˚C / 60˚C / 90˚C

  • Döndürme

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sıkma yok

  • Ön Yıkama

    Var

  • Çoçuk kilidi

    Var

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Ürün Boyutları (GxYxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 580

  • Arka kapaktan kapıya kadar Ürün Derinliği (D' mm)

    615

  • Ürün Derinliği kapı açıkken 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1.055

  • Kutu Boyutları (GxYxD mm)

    640 x 880 x 640

  • Ağırlık (kg)

    73,5

  • Ambalaj dahil ağırlık (kg)

    74,5

BARKOD

  • Barkod

    8806087968682

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

