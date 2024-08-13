Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 10 Kg Kurutma Makinesi | DUAL Inverter Isı Pompalı Kurutucu | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) özellikli | Beyaz Renk
EL_RH10V9AV2W(D)_TK.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG 10 Kg Kurutma Makinesi | DUAL Inverter Isı Pompalı Kurutucu | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) özellikli | Beyaz Renk

EL_RH10V9AV2W(D)_TK.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
RH10V9AV2W

LG 10 Kg Kurutma Makinesi | DUAL Inverter Isı Pompalı Kurutucu | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) özellikli | Beyaz Renk

front view
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Kurutucu

Tutarlı Performans, Sürdürülebilir Bakım İçin

Enerji tasarrufu, rahatlık ve sağlıklı kurutma konusunda yeni bir standartla yaşayın.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Kurutucu logolu ürün resmi

Kurutucuda DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™'ı çalıştırmanın faydaları

Size Tam Güven Veren Bir Dry

ENERGY STAR ödülüne layık görüldü® 2021'in En Verimli Markası. DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ kurutucuyla %65'e varan enerji tasarrufu.

*Intertek tarafından test edilmiştir, Normal Kurutma Modu ile Normal döngü, varsayılan seçenekli geleneksel Normal döngüyle karşılaştırılmıştır (DLHC1455W ve DLEC888W), %57,5 başlangıç nem içerikli DOE yükünün 8,45 lb'si (Ocak 2021).

Bakterilerin %99,9'unu Azaltın

Antibakteriyel döngü, yüksek sıcaklıkta kurutma ile giysilerdeki bakterileri %99,9 oranında azaltır.

Oyuncak ayıyı kurutur ve Alerji Bakımı ile bakterileri ve canlı toz akarlarını �,9 azaltır

*Temmuz 2020'de Intertek tarafından test edilmiştir, Antibakteriyel döngüyle bakterilerin (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa ve K. pneumoniae) %99,9'unu azaltır.

Dışarı çekin ve Çift Filtreyi gösterin

Çift Filtre, İki Kat Temizlik Anlamına Gelir

Çift Filtre ile tüy ve tozu saçın geçemeyeceği noktaya kadar en aza indirin.
Dört elbise yığını

İlk Denemede Optimum Kurutma

Nem sensörünün kuruma süresini otomatik olarak optimize ettiği Sensor Dry ile çamaşırlarınızı ilk seferde iyice kurutun.

*Sonuçlar gerçek çevre durumunuza bağlı olarak değişebilir.

Otomatik Temizlemeli Kondenser

Konforlu Temizliğe Sahip Kondenser

Otomatik Temizlemeli Kondenserin sorunsuz bakımının keyfini çıkarın; kendi kendini temizler, böylece sizin temizlemenize gerek kalmaz.

*Yoğunlaştırıcının temizliği çalışma ortamına bağlı olarak farklılık gösterebilir. *'Kendi kendini temizleyen yoğuşturucu'nun çalışma sıklığı, çamaşırın büyüklüğüne ve başlangıçtaki nem miktarına göre değişebilir.

LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Kurutucu

Kıyafetler Aldığınız Günkü Gibi Çıkıyor

Daha düşük sıcaklıkta kurutma ile favori kıyafetlerinizin çekmesini veya hasar görmesini önleyin.
  • Konvansiyonel Isıtıcı/Gaz Kurutucu
  • LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Kurutucu

*Kıyafetin dokusuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

LG ThinQ®

Akıllı Kontrol, Akıllı Yaşam

Uzaktan kumanda

Çeşitli Döngü

Akıllı Eşleştirme

Her Yerden Kontrol

Kurutma programını başlatmak veya çamaşırlarınız bittiğinde bildirim almak için akıllı telefonunuzdaki LG ThinQ® uygulamasını kullanın.

Tarzınıza Uygun Kurutma Programları

Çeşitli kurutma döngüleriyle kıyafetlerinizi düzgün bir şekilde kurutabilir ve harika görünerek kullanıma hazır hale getirebilirsiniz.

Daha Fazla Zeka için Eşleştirme

LG ThinQ® ile kurutucu, Wi-Fi aracılığıyla LG çamaşır makinesinden veri alarak uygun kurutma döngüsünü otomatik olarak ayarlar.

*Kullanım ortamına bağlı olarak düzgün çalışmayabilir. *LG SmartThinQ® artık LG ThinQ® olarak yeniden adlandırıldı.

LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Kurutucunuzu İstediğiniz Yere Koyun

Havalandırma çıkışlarına ihtiyaç duymaz ve daha dayanıklı ve zarif bir görünüm kazandırır.
  • Kurutucunun temperli cam kapağı
    Temperli Cam
  • Ters Çevrilebilir Kapı - sağa veya sola açılır
    Çevrilebilir Kapı
  • çamaşır makinesini ve kurutucuyu yan yana yerleştirin
    Yıkama ve kurutma
  • Kurutucunun iç kısmındaki Paslanmaz Çelik Tambur
    Çelik Tambur
  • ürünün üstünde su için bir çekmece
    Su Çekmecesi
  • Kaide Kurulumu: Yıkama ve Kurutma Makinesi
    Düzenlemek
Ana Özellikler

  • Gövde Rengi

    Beyaz

  • Maksimum Kuru Kapasite (kg)

    10

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Enerji Verimlilik Sınıfı (Kuru)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter Isı Pompası

    Var

  • Otomatik Temizleme Kondenseri

    Var

  • Isı Kaynağı Tipi

    Elektrikli Isı Pompası

  • Çift Taraflı Kapak

    Yok

  • Akıllı Eşleştirme

    Var

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

Tüm Özellikler

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Ürün Derinliği kapı açıkken 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Ürün Boyutları (G x Y x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Ağırlık (kg)

    56,0

  • Ağırlığa ambalaj dahildir (kg)

    60,0

MALZEME VE YÜZEY

  • Gövde Rengi

    Beyaz

  • Kapı Tipi

    Siyah Renkli Temperli Cam Kapak

KAPASİTE

  • Maksimum Kuru Kapasite (kg)

    10

KUMANDA VE EKRAN

  • Alarmı Erteleyici

    3-19 saat

  • Ekran Tipi

    Düğmeli + Dokunmatik LED

  • Kapı Kilidi Göstergesi

    Var

  • Rakam Göstergesi

    18:88

ÖZELLİKLER

  • 6 Hareketli DD

    Yok

  • AI DD

    Yok

  • Tip

    Kondenser Kurutucu (Havalandırmasız)

  • Otomatik Temizleme Kondenseri

    Var

  • Program Sonu Sinyali

    Var

  • Çift Kurutma (EcoHybrid)

    Var

  • DUAL Inverter Isı Pompası

    Var

  • Çift Tüy Filtresi

    Var

  • Su Boşaltma Göstergesi

    Var

  • Isı Kaynağı Tipi

    Elektrikli Isı Pompası

  • İnvertör Motoru

    Var

  • Otomatik Yeniden Başlatma

    Yok

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yok

  • Çift Taraflı Kapak

    Yok

  • LoadSense

    Yok

  • Kurutma Sensörü

    Var

  • Tambur Işığı

    Var

  • Tesviye Ayakları

    Var

  • Kabartmalı İç Tambur

    Var

ENERJİ

  • Enerji Verimlilik Sınıfı (Kuru)

    A+++

PROGRAMLAR

  • Bebek Giysileri

    Yok

  • Hijyen

    Yok

  • Dış Mekan

    Yok

  • Hızlı 34

    Yok

  • Gömlek 20

    Yok

  • Sentetikler

    Yok

  • Kuruma Süresi

    Yok

  • Yün Yenileme

    Yok

  • AI Kuru

    Yok

  • Alerji Bakımı (kurutma makinesi)

    Var

  • Yatak Takımı Yenileme

    Yok

  • Hacimli Öğe

    Yok

  • Soğuk Hava

    Yok

  • Pamuk

    Var

  • Pamuk +

    Var

  • Hassas

    Var

  • Şişme Ceket Yenileme

    Yok

  • İndirilen Döngü

    Var

  • Yorgan

    Var

  • Ütü İstemeyen

    Var

  • Kot pantolon

    Yok

  • Karışık (Karışık Kumaş)

    Var

  • Hızlı 30

    Var

  • Hızlı Kuruma

    Yok

  • Rafta Kurutma

    Var

  • Yenile

    Yok

  • Cilt Bakımı

    Yok

  • Buhar Hijyeni

    Yok

  • Buharla Yenileme

    Yok

  • Havlular

    Var

  • Sıcak Hava

    Var

  • Yün

    Var

  • Atletik Giyim(Spor Giyim)

    Var

EKSTRA SEÇENEKLER

  • Kırışıklık Önleyici

    Var

  • Kondenser Programı

    Var

  • Tambur Programı

    Var

  • Kurutma Seviyesi

    3 Seviye

  • Favori

    Yok

  • Daha Az Süre

    Var

  • Daha Fazla Süre

    Var

  • Raf Kuruluğu

    Yok

  • Kurutma Süresi

    Var

  • Wi-Fi

    Var

  • Alarm Açık / Kapalı

    Var

  • Çocuk Kilidi

    Var

  • Bitiş Erteleme

    Var

  • Tambur Işığı

    Var

  • Uzaktan Başlatma

    Var

  • Buhar

    Yok

AKILLI TEKNOLOJİ

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Var

  • Akıllı Eşleştirme

    Var

  • Program İndirme

    Var

  • Enerji İzleme

    Var

  • Uzaktan Başlatma ve Program Ekranı

    Var

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Var

SEÇENEKLER / AKSESUARLAR

  • LG TWINWash ile Uyumlu

    Yok

BARKOD

  • Barkod

    8806084650344

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

