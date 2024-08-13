Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_1_Victory_D-v1

LG Ile Her Ayrıntıyı Yakala

LG Oyun Monitörleriyle Her Oyun Tarzına Özel Modla Oyunlarda maksimum performansı yakala!

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_2_Victory_D

Bu sayfadaki bazı özellikler tüm modellerde mevcut olmayabilir. Modele göre özelliklerin tam listesi için lütfen TEKNİK ÖZELLİKLER sekmesine bakın.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_02_1_NanoIPS_D

Ultra Resim Kalitesi

Hayal Gücünüzün Ötesindekileri Keşfedin!

Ultra Resim Kalitesi ile erişilemez bir dünyayı görün. Daha geniş renk aralığı ve iyileştirilmiş renk üretimi ile donatılan UltraGear™, hayal gücünün ötesindeki renklerle sanal dünyaya hayat veriyor.

Nano IPS, %100 sRGB’den %35 (Tipik) daha büyük DCI-P3 Renk Gamını kapsar.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_02_3_DisplayHDR_D

Ultra Resim Kalitesi

Dinamik, Gerçekçi Hassasiyet

UltraGear™, yüksek dinamik kontrast ve geniş renk spektrumu ile fanteziyi canlandırır. Parlak, inanılmaz gerçekçi görüntü cezbederken, gerçeğe uygun hassasiyet sizi başka bir dünyaya götürür.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_1_UltraSpeed_D

Ultra Hız

Zafere Giden En Hızlı Yol

Gecikme ve kesinti yaşamadan en önemli anların üstesinden gelin ve zaferi elde edin.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_2_Max240Hz_D

Maksimum 240Hz

Zafer,ekranda ani reaksiyona bağlı olduğundan, UltraGear monitörünün azami 240 Hz’lik yenileme hızı her türlü senaryoya anlık olarak müdahale edebileceğinizi garanti eder.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_3_1msMBR_D

* 1ms Hareket Bulanıklığı Azaltma

Her milisaniye önemliyken hataya yer yoktur. 1ms Hareket Bulanıklığı Azaltma özelliğiyle oyuncuların yüksek seviyede oyun oynamak için gereken doğruluk ve hassasiyetin keyfini çıkarmalarını sağlar.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_04_1_GSyncFreeSync_D

Ultra Gerçeküstü Akıcılık

Kusursuz Hareket ve Görüntüleme

Tek bir kare bile ya kazanmanın anahtarı olabilir ya da oyunun gidişatını ters düz edebilir. Kusursuz hareket ve görüntüleme performansıyla size galibiyet üzerine galibiyet sunar.

G-SYNC ve Radeon FreeSync2 ile donatılan UltraGear™, yırtılma ve takılma olmadan pürüzsüz hareketin yanında hızlı, akıcı HDR görüntüleme için basitleştirilmiş ton eşlemesi sağlar.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_1_ImmersiveGamingField_D

Sürükleyici Oyun Alanı

Etkileyicilik ve Sürükleyicilik için Tasarlandı

21:9 QHD ile baş döndürücü ölçekteki grafiklerin içerisinde kaybolun. Ekrandaki dünya ile gerçek dünyayı zar zor ayırabildiğiniz bir oyunun içine girin. UltraGear™ ile oyununuzu başlatın.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_2_ImmersiveGamingField_D1

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_1_Design&Awards_D

Tasarım ve Ödüller

Geliştirilmiş Oyun Stili

Küre Aydınlatma ve göz alıcı tasarım tüm oyun deneyiminizi geliştirir, şık ve ustaca tasarlanan aydınlatma oyun kurulumunuzu tamamlar ve sizi zafer için destekler.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_2_Design&Awards_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_1_ProductLineup_D1

Zafer için Hazır

Kendiniz için doğru UltraGear™ monitörü seçin ve benzersiz zaferi deneyimleyin.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_2_ProductLineup_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_1_ListTitle_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_2_ListTitle_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_3_ListTitle_D