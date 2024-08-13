Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Taşınabilir Bluetooth hoparlör, Askeri Sınıf, 10 Saatlik Pil Ömrü

LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Taşınabilir Bluetooth hoparlör, Askeri Sınıf, 10 Saatlik Pil Ömrü

XG2TBK

LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Taşınabilir Bluetooth hoparlör, Askeri Sınıf, 10 Saatlik Pil Ömrü

Görüntüde sırt çantasında LG XBOOM Go XG2T asılı yerde oturarak müzik dinleyen bir adam yer alıyor.

Günlük maceralarınızın
kalitesini artırın

Maceranın peşine takılın. Kompakt hoparlörümüzün güçlü sesine kendinizi bırakın.

Askeri Standartlar

Askeri düzeyde sağlam, her koşula dayanıklı

XG2T ile dış mekan maceralarınızın tümünü canlandırın. ABD askeri standartlarına göre test edilip onaylanan XG2T, etkisi kanıtlanmış dayanıklılık ve maksimum performans sağlar.

Darbe, Yüksek Sıcaklık, Suya Daldırma, Toz, Yağmur, Titreşim, Tuz Sisi

IP67

Suyu ve tozu dert etmeyin

IP67 suya dayanıklılık sayesinde hoparlörünüz her türlü macerayla başa çıkabilir. Endişe etmeden müzik dinlemenin keyfini çıkarın.

*IP67 sınıfı, IP6X ve IPX7’nin birleşimidir. IP6X, toz girmemesi için toza dayanıklılık ve temasa karşı tam koruma anlamına gelir. IPX7, en fazla 30 dakika süre boyunca 1 metreye kadar suya batırma test koşullarına göre suya daldırma etkilerine karşı koruma anlamına gelir. Plaj veya havuzda kullanımı tavsiye edilmez.

İp Kılavuzu

Serüvene hazır

Nerede, ne zaman isterseniz müziğiniz yanınızda.

Müziğinizi istediğiniz zaman istediğiniz yere taşıyın.

LG XBOOM Go XG2T’nin yaşam tarzı görüntüleri.

Sound Boost

Mini tasarımın gücü

Sound Boost’un ekstra gücüyle müziklerinizin tadını çıkarın. Kişiselleştirilmiş bir ses deneyimi için ses EQ’sunu özelleştirin.

Sound boost’u göstermek için LG XBOOM Go XG2T’den güçlü ses grafikleri çıkıyor.

Düşük Ses Yükseltme Algoritması

Fısıltı yumuşaklığında ses seviyelerinde bile olağanüstü güçlü bas

Sevdiğiniz şarkıların hiçbir ayrıntısını kaçırmayacaksınız. Düşük ses seviyelerinde bile tutarlı ve zengin bas kalitesi sağlamak için bas algoritmamızı geliştirdik.

Ses dalgaları LG XBOOM Go XG2T’nin düşük ses yükseltme algoritmasını gösteriyor.

Müziğinizi bağlayın.
Hayatınıza renk katın.

  Farklı yaşam tarzlarına göre LG XBOOM Go XG2T'nin nasıl bağlanacağını gösteren görüntüler.
  • Farklı yaşam tarzlarına göre LG XBOOM Go XG2T’nin nasıl bağlanacağını gösteren görüntüler.
  • Farklı yaşam tarzlarına göre LG XBOOM Go XG2T’nin nasıl bağlanacağını gösteren görüntüler.
  • Farklı yaşam tarzlarına göre LG XBOOM Go XG2T’nin nasıl bağlanacağını gösteren görüntüler.
  • Farklı yaşam tarzlarına göre LG XBOOM Go XG2T’nin nasıl bağlanacağını gösteren görüntüler.
  • Farklı yaşam tarzlarına göre LG XBOOM Go XG2T’nin nasıl bağlanacağını gösteren görüntüler.

10 Saat Pil Ömrü

Uzun mesafeler boyunca oynatın

10 saatlik pil ömrü sayesinde, dilediğiniz zaman müziklerinizin keyfini sürebilirsiniz.

*Gerçek pil ömrü, ağ bağlantısına ve aydınlatma kullanımına bağlı olarak değişir.

*LGE kurum için kalite testine göre, hoparlörün pili %50 ses seviyesinde EQ ve LED kapalı halde kullanıldığında 10 saate kadar dayanır.

Hoparlörlü Telefon

Aramaları hareket halindeyken yanıtlayın

Hoparlörü telefon olarak kullanın ve gelen aramaları ellerinizi meşgul etmeden yanıtlayın. XG2T ile aksiyonun zirvesindeyken tek bir aramayı bile kaçırmazsınız.
