LG XBOOM XL9T - Karaoke Özellikli Parti Hoparlörü, Piksel Art Ekran, 1000W Güçlü Ses

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Destek

XL9T

Front view

LG XBOOM XL9T çapraz görünümle yere yerleştirilmiştir. Çok renkli açıklandırma açıktır ve ekranda “XBOOM” sözcüğü görüntülenir. Hoparlörün arkasında partinin keyfini çıkaran insanların silüeti yer alır.


Cesur Sesiyle
Eğlencenin Sesini Yükselt

LG XBOOM XL9T, süper bas özelliğinin yanı sıra pek çok eğlenceli özellik sunar. Yapmanız gereken tek şey müziği son ses açmak.

LG XBOOM XL9T sonsuz uzaya yerleştirilmiştir. Duvarda, kare ses grafikleri görüntülenir. Hoparlörün ortasında 1000W büyüleyici sesi vurgulamak için 8 inç dev woofer’lar büyütülmüştür. Woofer’dan ses dalgaları çıkıyor.

Devasa Woofer’lar

İkili woofer güçlü bir bas sunuyor

LG XBOOM XL9T, süper güçlü baslar sunmak için tasarlanmış iki adet 8 inç Devasa Woofer ile donatılmıştır.

Dinamik Bas Optimizasyonu

Düşük Ses Seviyesinde Bile Basları Hissedin

Güçlü basın sesini her an duyun. Dinamik Bas Optimizasyonu, basta bozulma olmadan dengeli sesin keyfini çıkarmanızı sağlar.

*Ses kaynağına göre çıkan ses değişiklik gösterebilir.

3 İnç Tweeter’lar

Daha canlı ve net ses

İster iç mekanda, ister dış mekanda yüksek frekanslı notaları daha net duyun. İki adet 3 inç tweeter ile daha iyi ses sunar.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

Hoparlörün önden görünümü. Işıklandırmanın her bir kısmını belirten bir çizgi yer alır. Üstte pixel art ekranı yer alır ve kaktüs karakter görüntülenir. Ortada, pembe ve camgöbeği gradyan çok renkli halka ışıklandırma açık. Ayrıca, Flaşlı Işıklandırmalar hoparlörün her tarafına yayılıyor.

XBOOM Parti Işıklandırmaları

Partinizi Büyüleyici Hale Getirin

LG XBOOM Parti Işıklandırmaları ile partiyi aydınlatın. Hoparlörünüzün her tarafına yayılan flaşlı ışıklandırma ile bir parti ışık gösterisi oluşturabilir ve misafirlerinizi metin veya animasyonlarla büyüleyebilirsiniz.

Piksel art ekranın yakından görünümü." Dans!" metni ekranda yazılıdır. Aşağıda turuncu çok renkli halka ışıklandırma açık. Hoparlörün arkasında plajda dans eden insanlar gösteriliyor.

Piksel Art Ekran

Coşkunu Göstermenin Metin Hali

LG XBOOM XL9T ile evrimi deneyimleyin. Metin görüntülemeye yarayan bir LED panele sahiptir. XBOOM Uygulaması üzerinden mesajınızı yazın.

*IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin yakınında kullanırken dikkatli olun.

Piksel Art Ekran

Piksel Sanatı, Eğlenceyi Getiriyor

Piksel Art Ekran, animasyon ön ayarları da sunar. LED panel üzerinde renkli desenler, görsel EQ veya karakterler görüntüleyebilirsiniz.

Sadece metin

Çok Renkli Halka Işıklandırma

Halka Işıklandırma ile Daha Fazla Eğlence

LG XBOOM XL9T, ritme göre hareket eden Çok Renkli Halka Işık gösterisi sunar. Müziğinize eşlik eden ışık dansı, partiye dinamik bir enerji katar.

Parti Işıklandırmanızı Özelleştirin

Kendi parti ışıklandırmanızı özelleştirmek için XBOOM Uygulaması üzerinde "Seçimim" (My Pick) bölümünü kullanın. Ayrıca, misafirleriniz için bir animasyon seçerek veya bir mesaj yazarak eğlenceyi ikiye katlayabilirsiniz.

XBOOM Uygulaması’nın ekran görüntüsü. Işıklandırmaları uygulama üzerinden kişiselleştirebilirsiniz.

LG XBOOM XL9T’nin temsili görüntüleri. Üst açıdan insan silüetleri. Teleskopik tutma yeri ve tekerlekler sayesinde hoparlörü kolayca taşıyan bir kadın. Hoparlörün ve teleskopik tutma yerinin üstten görünümü. İnsanlar bir çatı katı partisinin keyfini sürüyor. Arkada ses grafikleriyle birlikte gösterilen iki LG XBOOM XL9T yer alıyor. Hoparlörün arkadan görünümü. Plajda zıplayan insanlar gösteriliyor. Tekerleğin yakından görünümü.

*Gösterilen tüm resimler sadece temsilidir. Gerçek ürün, ürünün geliştirilmesine bağlı olarak değişebilir. 

**IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin yakınında kullanırken dikkatli olun.

Bir kadın şarkı söylüyor.

Mikrofon ve Gitar Girişi

Kendi Konserinizi Düzenleyin

LG XBOOM XL9T ile etkinliğinizi bir karaokeye çevirebilirsiniz. Mikrofonunuzu takın ve gönlünüzce şarkı söyleyin. Ayrıca, gitarınızı bağlayarak kendi akustik konserinizi de verebilirsiniz.

LG XBOOM XL9T ile akustik konserin keyfini süren insanlar gösteriliyor. Görüntünün altında gitar, mikrofon ve bluetooth simgeleri gösteriliyor.

Oturma odasında karaokenin keyfini çıkaran insanlar gösteriliyor.

Karaoke Yıldızı

Şarkınızı yüksek ve net bir sesle söyleyin

Müzik ve mikrofon ses seviyesini ayrı ayrı ayarlayın, Ses Engelleyici (Voice Canceller) ile şarkı vokallerini azaltın ve Ses Perdesi Değiştirme (Key Changer) ile müziği sesinize göre ayarlayın. Hazır olduğunuzda, gönlünüzce şarkınızı söyleyin.

*Mikrofon dahil değildir. 

*Vokal ses, mikrofondan gelen kendi sesinizdir.

Akıllı telefon tutan bir el görüntüsü. Telefon ekranında DJ uygulaması görüntüleniyor.

DJ Sesi

Kendi DJ Mix Müziğinizi Oluşturun

Partiyi dansla renklendirin. Ses efektlerini ister Android ister iOS’ta doğrudan XBOOM Uygulaması üzerinden uygulayın ve partiye hız katın.

*Uygulama güncellemeleri olacaktır.

Dilediğiniz yere götürün,
her zaman keyfini çıkarın.

Müziğinizi paylaşmak istediğiniz her yerde LG XBOOM XL9T size eşlik etsin. Dış mekanda size ayak uyduracak şekilde tasarlandı, sizinle her yere rahatça seyahat eder.

Tut ve Götür

Tutma yeri ve tekerlekleri sayesinde, LG XBOOM XL9T’u taşımak son derece kolay. Ayrıca, geriye doğru eğilme özelliği sayesinde valiz gibi taşıyabilirsiniz.

*LG XL9T’nin içerisinde dahili pil yoktur ve ürünle birlikte gelen güç kablosuyla bir prize bağlanması gerekir.

IPX4 Suya Dayanıklı

LG XBOOM XL9T, IPX4 Suya Dayanıklılık sınıfı derecesini karşılar ve su sıçramalarına karşı dayanıklıdır.

*IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya deniz/okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin yakınında kullanırken dikkatli olun.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    2.2ch (2Way)

  • Çıkış Gücü

    1,000W

EQ

  • Ses Genişletme (Sound Boost)

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

  • Kişisel EQ(App)

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • SBC

    Evet

  • AAC

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.1

GÜÇ KAYNAĞI

  • AC Adaptör Jakı

    Evet

GÜÇ TÜKETIMI

  • Güç açık Modu

    150 W

  • Bekleme Modu

    0.5 W

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Çoklu Noktalama

    Evet

  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı (İkili Mod)

    Evet

  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı (Çoklu Mod)

    Evet

  • Yükseltme Yöneticisi (FOTA)

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Uygulaması (Android/iOS)

    Evet

  • Aydınlatma

    Evet

  • Su / Sıçrama Geçirmez

    IPX4

  • Güvenlik kilidi

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Hoparlör

    404 x 916 x 428 mm

  • Karton Kutu

    987 x 523 x 479 mm

HOPARLÖR

  • Woofer Ünitesi

    8" x 2

  • Tweeter Ünitesi Boyutu

    3" x 2

  • Tweeter Ünite Tipi

    Cone

AĞIRLIK

  • Net Ağırlık

    27,5 kg

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    32,2 kg

AKSESUAR

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

  • AC Adaptör

    Evet

Müşteri Yorumları