Z3 için 5 yıllık garanti logosu. G3 için 5 yıllık garanti logosu.

Birinci Sınıf İşçilik

LG OLED'in birinci sınıf işçiliği sayesinde size 5 yıllık panel garantisi sunuyoruz.

*Garantinin 1. yılında panel, parça ve işçilik masrafları karşılanır. Garantinin 2. ila 5. yılında sadece paneller garanti kapsamına girer ve işçilik ücreti alınır.
**5 yıllık panel garantisi 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 ve 55G3 modellerini kapsar.

Görüntünün sol tarafı, Yer Stantlı LG OLED Z3'nin yandan görünümünü gösterir. Sağ tarafta ise LG OLED G3'nin Gallery Design versiyonu görüntülenir.

En İyi televizyonlarımız için müthiş kapsam.

5 yıllık panel garantisi, 2023 OLED evo G3 TV serilerinin her boyutu için geçerlidir. Garanti, ticari veya anormal kullanımı kapsamaz ve yalnızca yasal olarak satın alındığında ve satın alınan ülkede kullanıldığında ürünün ilk alıcısı tarafından kullanılabilir. Kapsama giren TV modellerinden birini daha önce satın aldıysanız endişelenmeyin. Hala güvence altındasınız. Siz sadece TV'nizin keyfini çıkarın.

**Panel Garantisi 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 ve 55G3 modellerini kapsar.

Daima gelişen mükemmeliyet

LG OLED TV'ler arkaplan ışığı yerine milyonlarca kendi kendini aydınlatan piksellere sahiptir. Bu pikseller ışıklarını kendileri yayar ve mükemmel siyah, sonsuz kontrast ve daha net renk yakalamak için gerektiğinde yanıp söner. Her izlediğinizde baş döndürücü görüntü kalitesi ve detaylarla eşi benzeri olmayan bir izleme deneyimi sunar.

Siyah zemin üzerinde parlak pembe ve mor bir soyut çizimi gösteren LG OLED G3 görüntüsü.