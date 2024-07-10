Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Bölüm 1: OLED Sihirli Kumanda

Sesi açabilir misin?

Büyükanne uzaktan kumandadaki düğmeleri görmekte zorlandığında, torununun biraz yardımı ve basit bir sesli komut ile işini halledebileceğini öğreniyor.
Tamamını izleyin!

Başla
< ana Sayfa
Gelecek Bölüm >

Ürünler

LG OLED evo 65 inç CS3 Serisi 4K Smart TV
LG OLED evo 83 inç G3 Serisi 4K Smart TV
LG OLED evo 83 inç C3 Serisi 4K Smart TV
LG Objet Collection – OLED 55 inç Posé 4K Smart TV
LG OLED Flex 42 inç 4K Smart TV
LG Objet Collection – OLED 65 inç Easel 4K Smart TV
LG OLED evo 97 inç G2 Serisi Galeri Tasarımı 4K Smart TV
LG OLED evo 83 inç C2 Serisi 4K Smart TV
