LG Soundbar S95TR - 9.1.5 Kanal, Dolby Atmos

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG Soundbar S95TR - 9.1.5 Kanal, Dolby Atmos

S95TR

LG Soundbar S95TR - 9.1.5 Kanal, Dolby Atmos

Aşağıdaki genel ürün bilgilerinde kullanılan resimler temsili amaçlıdır. Gerçeğe uygun görüntüler için sayfanın üst kısmındaki resim galerisine bakın.

Siyah fon üzerindeki LG Soundbar üstten başlayıp köşeye doğru ilerleyen tasarımını ortaya koyuyor. Beyaz damlacıklar, soundbar'ın ortasından ve uçlarından bir şelale gibi çıkarak yukarı verilen sesi ifade ediyor.

Sınıfının en iyisi LG OLED’e yakışır, en üst düzey Soundbar

LG TV deneyimini, tasarım ve ses performansı bütünleyen soundbar ile tamamlayın.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Sizi çevreleyen mükemmel akustik

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir orkestra performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden damlacık şeklinde beyaz dalgalar Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Bir oturma odasında LG TV, LG Soundbar, arka hoparlörler ve bir subwoofer bulunuyor. Odanın üzerinde, bir alan taraması gibi ızgara kaplama beliriyor. Damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları Arka Hoparlörler ve Soundbar'ın birlikte uyum içinde çalıştığını gösteriyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Ses panoramasının gerçekliğini hissedin

Yukarı Ateşlemeli Merkezi Kanal

Akustik sizi merkez üssüne yerleştiriyor

Yukarı Ateşlemeli Kanal daha gerçekçi sesler ortaya koyarak seslerin daha net hale getirir ve ekrandaki aksiyon ile sesleri gecikme veya takılma olmadan mükemmel şekide senkronize eder.

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar fırlıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

*Yukarıdakiler, kendi standartlarının incelenmesiyle doğrulanmıştır.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Yeşil ve sarı renkli gradyan desen içerisinde “BÜTÜNLEŞMİŞ DENEYİM” yazısı.

LG Soundbar, LG TV deneyimini tamamlıyor 

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos ile film gecelerinin sesi, sinemadakinden farksız

LG Soundbar ile LG TV’nin Dolby Vision ve Dolby Atmos özellikleri sayesinde mükemmel Dolby deneyiminin içine dalın.

Modern bir apartman dairesine yerleştirilmiş LG OLED TV ve LG Soundbar’da film oynatılıyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz boncuklar Soundbar ve TV’den yukarı ve aşağı yönde fırlayarak alanda bir ses kubbesi meydana getiriyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu

“*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.”

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses

Sanal katman, gerçeğe yakın ses yaratır

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses, etrafınızda daha zengin seslerden oluşan bir ses kubbesi yaratmak için sanal bir katman ekliyor.

LG TV ve LG Soundbar büyük bir şehir apartmanında. Sanal katmanları tasvir eden üç kırmızı bant her seferinde biri olmak üzere görünür ve bir araya gelerek bütün bir ses kubbesi oluşturur.

*Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses CINEMA ve AI Sound Pro modları için kullanılabilir.

**Orta katman Soundbar’ın hoparlör kanalı kullanılarak yaratılır. Ön ve ön üst hoparlörlerin sesi bir ses alanı oluşturacak şekilde sentezlenir. Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan oluşturulamaz.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

****Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan oluşturulamaz.

15 Kanallı Çevreleyici Ses

Her yeri saran büyüleyici ses

810W 15 kanallı çevreleyici ses sistemindeki subwoofer ve 5’li yukarı ses veren hoparlör,

Dolby Atmos ve DTS:X'in sürükleyici mükemmelliği ile LG TV’nize hayat katar.

Bir gökdelenin oturma odasına yerleştirilen LG TV, LG Soundbar, arka hoparlörler ve subwoofer müzik performansını gösteriyor. Damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları Soundbar ve arka hoparlörlerden dışarı çıkarak koltuk ve oturma alanı etrafında yayılıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

****Subwoofer: Soundbar yanında gelen,  sisteminin bir parçası olarak kullanılan, sesin daha dolgun olmasını sağlayan alçak frekanslı bir hoparlördür. 

LG Uzaktan Kumanda altında LG Soundbar bulunan bir LG TV’ye işaret ediyor. LG TV ekranda WOW Arayüzü menüsünü gösteriyor.

WOW Arayüzü

Kolaylık hemen parmaklarınızın ucunda

Ses modlarını değiştirmek, profiller ve diğer kullanışlı özelliklere ulaşmak gibi açık ve basit soundbar kontrolü için WOW Arayüzü’ne LG TV’niz üzerinden ulaşın. 

LG Uzaktan Kumanda altında LG Soundbar bulunan bir LG TV’ye işaret ediyor. LG TV ekranda WOW Arayüzü menüsünü gösteriyor.

WOW Orkestra

LG TV’nizin sesine eşlik eder

LG Soundbar'ınızın ve LG TV'nizin benzersiz ses, aralık ve ton özellikleri, sürükleyici ve etkileyici bir ses deneyimi için uyum içinde bir araya geliyor.

Bir LG TV’nin altında LG Soundbar’ın yakından görünümü. LG Soundbar ve LG TV arasında, WOWCAST’in kablosuz çalışmasını gösteren bağlantı sembolü.

WOWCAST

Televizyonunuzu, görünürde hiç dağınıklık olmadan izleyin

WOWCAST LG Soundbar’I, LG televizyonunuza kablosuz olarak bağlamanızı sağlar ve hiç kayıp olmadan çok kanallı ses desteğinin kilidini açar.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

** LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır. 

***WOW Arayüzü Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir.

****WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir. QNED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 modelleriyle sınırlıdır.

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

******WOW Arayüzü soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Akıllı ses, zevklerinizi bilir

AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro

Hiçbir bozulma olmadan alanınızla uyum içinde

Soundbar, sizi ve arka hoparlörlerinizi bulmak için odayı tarar ve nerede olursa olsun, odanın arkasından yükselen benzersiz bir dinleme deneyimi için ses seviyesi farklarını ve gecikme süresini ayarlar.

*AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, Soundbar'ın ses performansını artıran algoritmalar kullanarak Soundbar'ın yerleştirildiği ortama göre kendini dengeleyen otomatik bir ses ayarlama teknolojisidir.

**Hem dahili (6 kanallı) hem de isteğe bağlı (2 kanallı) arka hoparlörleri destekler ve kalibrasyonda kanal sayısına bağlı olarak fark yoktur (dahili ve isteğe bağlı aynı kazanç seviyesi farkını ve gecikmeyi kalibre eder).

***Arka hoparlörler bağlı değilken eski '23 algoritması ile çalışır.

****Arka hoparlörleri kurarken AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, LG Soundbar uygulaması ile kurulabilir. 

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

******Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Çok Kanallı Ses Deneyimi

Engin ve etkileyici ses harikasını hissedin

LG Soundbar, alanınız boyunca yankılanan daha derin bir ses için 2 kanallı sesi, çok kanallı sese dönüştürür.

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar’dan zeminin alt kısmında süzülen beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu ses dalgaları yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın yanında alttan ses efekti oluşturan bir subwoofer yer alıyor.

2 Kanal

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar’dan zeminin alt kısmında süzülen beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu ses dalgaları yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın üst kısmından beyaz damla şeklinde daha fazla ses dalgası yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın yanında alttan ses efekti oluşturan bir subwoofer yer alıyor. Birlikte odanın içinde bir kubbe efekti yaratıyorlar.

Çok Kanallı

*Akıllı yukarı karıştırma (smart up-mixing) algoritması, AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game ve Sports Modlarında her kanal için ses uygular.

***Çok kanallı ses deneyimi, akıllı bir yukarı karıştırma algoritması aracılığıyla çalışır. Bu algoritma Standart Mod veya Müzik Modunda çalışmaz. Bass Blast akıllı yukarı karıştırma algoritmasını kullanmaz ama 2 kanal bilgileri kopyalayarak tüm kanallara gönderir. 

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

AI Sound Pro

Her ruh haline ve türe uygun

AI Sound Pro farklı sesleri müzik, efekt ve sesler halinde kategorize ederek en ideal ses deneyimini oluşturmak için uygun ayarları uygular.

LG Soundbar üç farklı TV ekranı gösteriyor. Hemen üstteki ekran önce bir kadın şarkıcının şarkı söylediği konseri gösteriyor. Haber yayını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya doğru hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. Ardından, merdivenlerden yukarı koşan bir kadını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. TV ve soundbar arasında, TV diğerine geçtikçe renk değiştiren bir ses dalgası bulunuyor ve türe uyarlanıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Favorilerinizle uyum içinde çalışır

Yoğun Oyun Deneyimi 

Ses her kareyle senkronize olur

Grafik performansından ödün vermeden TV'nizdeki bağlantı noktalarını boşaltın ve konsolları LG Soundbar'ınıza bağlayın. VRR/ALLM (Değişken Yenileme Hızı/Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu) desteği, yırtılmasız ve düşük giriş gecikmeli oyun deneyimi sunar.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV birlikte gösterilir. Ekranda bir yarış arabası görüntüleniyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

*TV, soundbar ve konsolun tamamı VRR/ALLM’yi desteklemelidir.

***VRR geçişi 60Hz içerikle sınırlıdır.

****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir. 

*****HDCP 2.3 4K çözünürlük içeriğini destekler. 4K’ya kadar YCbCr4:2:0’ya kadar, 120Hz desteği cihaza göre değişir.

HD Akış

Büyüleyici HD akış

Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect ve Google Cast için kayıpsız HD desteği sayesinde favori platformlarınızı sıkıştırma olmadan izleyin.

*İçerik ve uygulama ülke veya bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**OTT hizmetleri için ayrı abonelikler gerekmektedir.

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

Uyumluluk

Dilediğiniz platformu kullanın

LG Soundbar’ları artık daha fazla AI (yapay zeka) hizmetiyle uyumlu. LG Soundbar’ı istediğiniz platformla kolaylıkla kontrol edebilirsiniz.

*Bazı özellikler üçüncü taraf aboneliği veya hesabı gerektirir.

* Google, Google LLC'nin ticari markalarıdır.** Google Asistan, belirli dillerde ve ülkelerde kullanılmaz.

*Amazon, Alexa ve diğer ilgili markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

****Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple AirPlay 2, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır. 

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

Temiz bir dünya için temiz ses

İçi Geri Dönüştürülmüştür

Geri dönüştürülmüş plastikten üretilen iç parçalar

LG Soundbar’ları üst ve alt parçalarda geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanır. Soundbar üretiminde daha çevreci bir yaklaşımı benimsediğimizin kanıtı.

Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren "Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik" yazısı.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Dışı Geri Dönüştürülmüş

Plastik şişelerle yapılan jersey kumaş

Tüm LG Soundbar'lar, yüksek oranda geri kazanılmış malzeme kullanıldığından emin olarak özenle tasarlanmıştır. Global Recycled Standard, kullandığımız kumaşın plastik şişelerden yapılmış polyester jarse olduğunu onayladı.

Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren "Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik" yazısı.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Kağıt Hamuru Ambalaj

Geri dönüştürülmüş kağıt hamurundan ambalaj

LG Soundbar'ın iç ambalajı, EPS köpükten (strafor) ve plastik torbalardan, ürünü koruyan çevre dostu bir alternatif olan geri dönüştürülmüş kalıplanmış hamura dönüştürülmüş ve SGS tarafından Eko Ürün olarak onaylanmıştır.

LG Soundbar'ın ambalajı bej renkli bir arka plan üzerinde çizilmiş ağaçlardan oluşuyor. Energy Star logosu SGS Eko Ürün logosu

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Tüm Özellikler

Müşteri Yorumları

