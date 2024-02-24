Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Öne Çıkanlar
Okyanusun üzerinde havada duran bir balina ile okyanustaki bir kadın gösteriliyor. Aşağıdan bir ana ekran görünür. Sahne geçişi sırasında, duvarda yer alan büyük LG TV’deki görüntü gösteriliyor. Bitkilerle dolu ve bir gitar bulunan rahat ve nötr renkli bir oturma odasında iki kadın oturuyor. Kadınlardan biri, ana sayfadaki bir dizi uygulama ve önerilen TV programlarını gösteren TV’ye kumanda doğrultuyor.

Sonsuz eğlence sizi bekliyor

En heyecan verici akış hizmetleri ve TV uygulamaları LG TV’nizde bir araya geliyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Akış ana ekranı tüm uygulamaları, kategorileri ve önerilen içerikleri gösterir.

Ana Sayfa

Tüm izlediklerinizi içeren ana sayfa

TV’nizi her açtığınızda, Profilim’a giderek size özel uygulamaları keşfedin, favori dizilerinizle yeniden kavuşun ve daha sonra ne izleyeceğinizle ilgili öneriler alın.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Yayın Hizmeti

Keşfedilmeyi bekleyen sonsuz içerik dünyaları

Hiç olmadığı kadar muhteşem görünen TV programlarını izlemeye doyamayacaksınız. Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video ve Apple TV+ üzerindeki içerik kitaplıklarını kaçırmayın.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ ve ilgili hizmetleri için ayrı üyelik gereklidir.

***Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

****Amazon, Prime Video ve diğer ilgili logolar ve diğer markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

Sıra halinde Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi ve Now logoları görünüyor. Altlarında özel TV dizilerine ve filmlere ait posterler yer alıyor.

Daha Çok Akış Hizmeti

İzlenecek şovlar hiç bitmez

Genişletilmiş akış içerik kitaplıkları ile TV programlarını, filmleri, belgeselleri ve çok daha fazlasını keşfedin.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Ayrı üyelikler ve ilgili varlıklar gerekebilir.

İki kadın rahat bir oturma odasında bir futbol maçı izliyor. Kadınlardan bir tanesi elinde bir futbol topu tutuyor ve her ikisi de sarı ve kırmızı renkli hoparlörlerle takımlarına tezahürat yapıyor. Altta aşağıdaki logolar gösteriliyor. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN ve DAZN.

Spor Portalı

Hiç bir spor oyununu kaçırmayın

Sporseverler, bu tam size göre. Favori takımlarınız ve liglerle kişiselleştirilmiş bir sayfa oluşturun ve puan tablolarını, maçları ve skorları tek bir yerden takip edin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Daha fazla uygulama keşfedin

*Bazı uygulamalar webOS ile aynı zamanda başlatılamayabilir ve kullanılabilirlik bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.