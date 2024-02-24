Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Öne Çıkanlar

TV deneyiminizi kişiselleştirin

Profilim, AI Resim Sihirbazı, AI Konsiyerj, AI Sohbet Robotu, AI Sihirli Kumanda ve Hızlı Kartlar ile size özel hazırlanmış bir TV deneyimini yaşayın.

*Desteklenen menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeden ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

**Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün vaktine göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***AI Konsiyerj, AI Sohbet Robotu ve AI Ses Tanıma yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır.

****Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Siyah arkaplan üzerinde ortada webOS logosu asılı duruyor ve altındaki boşluk logodaki kırmızı, turuncu ve sarı renklerle aydınlatılıyor. Logonun altında "webOS Yenileme Programı" yazısı yer alıyor.

webOS Yenileme Programı

5 yıl boyunca TV'niz güncellensin

Eklediğimiz yeni özellikler ve kolaylıklar sayesinde daima yeni gibi güncelliğini korur.

Farklı renklerde beş dikdörtgen yukarı doğru kademeli olarak dizilmiştir. Her biri, "webOS 24"ten "webOS 28"e kadar bir yılla etiketlidir. Dikdörtgenler arasında yer alan yukarı yönde oklar "Güncelleme 1"den başlayarak "Güncelleme 4"e kadar etiketlidir.

Müşteriler, webOS Yenileme Programı sayesinde beş yıl boyunca dört güncellemenin keyfini sürebilir ve satın alma anındaki mevcut sürüm de dahil olmak üzere toplamda 5 webOS sürümünden yararlanabilir.

*webOS Yenileme Programı, beş yıl boyunca toplam dört güncellemeyi destekler. Güncelleme eşiği, önceden yüklenmiş webOS sürümüdür. Güncelleme takvimi ay sonundan yıl başlangıcına kadar değişiklik gösterir.

**Güncellemeler ve takvim; bazı özellikler, uygulamalar ve hizmetler için model ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterir.

***2023 için mevcut güncellemeler, UHD ve üzeri modelleri içerir.

Profilim

Size özel bir alan

Profilim özelliği sayesinde, ailenin her bir üyesi için kolayca profil oluşturabilirsiniz. Herkes, kişiye özel içerik önerileri sunan kişisel bir ana sayfaya sahip olur.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Gösterilen içerikler bölgeye ve ağ bağlantısına göre azaltılmış veya sınırlandırılmış olabilir.

***Ana sayfada 10 profil oluşturulup görüntülenebilir.

Hızlı Kartlar

Favorilerinize kısayoldan ulaşın

Tek bir tıkla. Hızlı Kartlar, istediğiniz yere saniyeler içerisinde ulaşmanızı sağlar. Oyun merkezinize, sevdiğiniz oynatma listelerine veya evdeki ofisinize kolayca erişin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Desteklenen özellikler, menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

Bir imleç Takımım üzerine tıklar. Ekran, üzerinde “Martin’in favori takımı/oyuncusu”, “Takımımın canlı/yaklaşan oyunu” ve “Popüler ligin en son oyunu” metinlerinin yer aldığı Takımım sayfasına geçiş yapar. Kullanıcı, Sports VOD içeriği görüntülenecek şekilde sayfayı kaydırır. Ardından, tekrar sayfanın başına kaydırır ve imleç “Martin’in favori takımı/oyuncusu” altındaki artı düğmesini seçer. Ekran, üzerinde “Favori takımlarınızı/oyuncularınızı ekleyebilir veya silebilirsiniz (5/20).” metni yer alan Takımım Ayarlar sayfasına geçiş yapar. FIFA, MLB, NFL, Voleybol, WNBA ve LPGA dahil olmak üzere göz atabileceğiniz çok sayıda lig mevcuttur. İmleç Fifa takımı Vangard üzerine tıklar ve favori takımlarına eklenir.

Spor Portalı

Sporseverlere özel bir alan

Canlı oyunlar, maçların öne çıkanları, puan tabloları ve daha fazlası için sevdiğiniz tüm spor içeriklerinin tek adresi Sports Portal ile aksiyonun içine dalın.

LG TV’de bir film oynatılıyor. En son futbol skorunu canlı izleme seçeneği ile birlikte gösteren bir açılır pencere bildirimi görüntüleniyor. İmleç, Canlı İzle seçeneğine tıklar ve TV, futbol maçında gol atan bir oyuncuyu gösterir.

Spor Alarmı

Golleri asla kaçırmayın

Favori takımlarınız için bir Spor Alarmı oluşturun ve yaklaşan maçlar için hatırlatıcılar, gol uyarıları ve maç sonu skorlarını alın.

Bir imleç Picture Mode üzerine tıklar ve Vivid’den Sports’a geçiş yapar. Ardından, futbol maçı daha akıcı hareketlerle daha parlak ve belirgin hale gelir.

Spor Modu

Goller ve paslar, keskin ve net

Doğru parlaklık, kontrast, akustik ve akıcı hareketlerle spora özel hazırlanmış bir görüntü deneyimi için Spor Modu’a geçin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Desteklenen servis ve lig, bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***İnternet bağlantısı gereklidir.

****Spor Alarmı İşlevi yalnızca Takımım sayfası üzerinden kayıtlı takımlar ve oyuncular için mevcuttur. 

Çoklu Görünüm

Görünümü çoğaltın, eğlenceyi katlayın

Tek bir ekran yetersiz geldiğinde, ekranı 2 - 4 bölmeye ayırın. TV’nizi bilgisayarınız için çift monitör olarak kullanın veya web üzerinde arama yapmak ve PiP ile eşzamanlı izlemek için daha fazla ekran ekleyin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Her iki ekrandaki görüntü ve ses ayarları aynıdır.

***2 ekran / 4 ekran modu desteği modele ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterir. (3 ve 4 ekran modu yalnızca M4 ve G4 serisinde mevcuttur.)

AI Resim Sihirbazı

Zevkinize göre ayarlanan bir resim

En sevdiğiniz görüntüleri seçin ve bırakın AI Resim Sihirbazı 85 milyon olasılık arasından tam zevkinize göre ayarlanmış bir resim oluşturup profilinize kaydetsin.

*AI Resim Sihirbazı özelliği OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 ve 86NANO80 modellerinde mevcuttur.

Her Zaman Hazır

Asistanınız daima hizmete hazır

TV’niz kapalıyken bile saat, hava durumu, spor uyarıları ve Google Takvim güncellemeleri gibi bilgileri isteyin. Asistanınız daima yardıma hazır.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

**Her Zaman Hazır özelliği LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 ve 86NANO80 modellerinde mevcuttur.

Orta dairesel düğmeli bir LG Sihirli Kumanda. Düğmenin etrafından yayılan pembe renkli neon ışıkla vurgulanıyor. Kumandadan pembe bir sinyal çıkıyor ve LG Sihirli Kumanda’un üzerinde pembe bir konuşma balonu yer alıyor.

AI Sihirli Kumanda

Parmaklarınızın ucundaki sihir

Eski tip düğmeli kumandaların kısıtlamalarından özgürleşin. LG Sihirli Kumanda; tıklama, kaydırma ve mikrofona konuşarak kanalı değiştiren veya içerik önerileri sunan AI Ses Tanıma sayesinde LG TV’nizin tüm akıllı işlevlerini erişilebilir kılar.

*Sihirli Kumanda desteği, işlevleri ve özellikleri; aynı model olsa dahi bölgeye ve desteklenen dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**İnternet bağlantısı gereklidir.

***AI Ses Tanıma, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır.

AI Konsiyerj

Favorileriniz hizmetinizde

AI Konsiyerj, arama geçmişiniz aracılığıyla sizi tanır ve “Size Özel”, “Sizin için Önerilenler”, “Şu Anda Trend” ve “İpuçları” gibi içerik ve hazır anahtar sözcük önerilerinde bulunur.

LG TV ekranında geniş bir tarlada bir kadın ve köpek resmi görüntüleniyor. Ekranın alt kısmında pembe-mor renkli dairesel bir grafiğin yanında “Uzaktan kumandanın mikrofon düğmesine her bastığınızda yeni anahtar sözcükler önerir” yazısı görüntüleniyor. Pembe çubuklar aşağıdaki anahtar sözcükleri gösteriyor: Köpekli filmler, Köpek Şovu, Belgesel, Rahatlama, Hayvanlı animasyon. LG TV’nin önünde, TV’ye yönlendirilmiş bir LG Magic Kumanda görüntüsü. Mikrofon düğmesinin etrafında mor renkli neon eşmerkezli daireler yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, düğmeye basan bir parmak grafiği ve “Kısa basın” yazısı görüntüleniyor.

*AI Konsiyerj’in “Size özel” özelliği yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanabilir.

**Anahtar sözcük önerileri arama geçmişine göre şekillenir, ayrıca uygulamaya ve günün vaktine göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Erişilebilirlik

AI Sohbet Robotu ile TV artık daha çoğumuz için erişilebilir

Dahili AI Sohbet Robotunun akıllı yardımı ve TV’nizin erişilebilirlik ayarlarını kolayca kontrol etmenize izin veren hızlı erişim menüleri sayesinde LG TV herkes tarafından kullanılabilir.

LG TV’nin Öncesi ve Sonrası görüntüleri yan yana gösteriliyor. Öncesi ekranında karanlık bir resim ve AI Yardım Masasına ait bir açılır pencere yer alıyor. Kullanıcı sohbete “Ekran karanlık” yazar. Cevap kısmında “Merhaba, ekranla ilgili bir sorun var gibi görünüyor. Hızlı bir şekilde çözeceğim. Ekran ayarlarını optimize ederek daha parlak ve net bir ekranda izleyebilirsiniz.” yazar. Kullanıcı Optimize Et düğmesine tıklar. Sonrası ekranında daha parlak ve net bir resim yer alır. AI Yardım Masası sohbeti açılır penceresinde şöyle yazar: “Ekran Ayarları Optimize Ediliyor. Resim modu = canlı. Enerji tasarrufu = maks. Mavi ışığı azalt = açık. Ayar optimizasyonu tamamlandı.”

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Servis, bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***İnternet bağlantısı gereklidir.

****AI Sohbet Robotu, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır.

Ev Merkezi

Akıllı evinizi tek bir yerden kontrol edin

Ev Merkezi; akıllı aydınlatma, ısıtma, havalandırma ve iklimlendirme gibi mobil, soundbar ve IoT cihazlar dahil akıllı ekosisteminizi TV’niz üzerinden sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol etmenizi sağlar.

*LG “Matter” Wi-Fi cihazlarını destekler. “Matter” destekli hizmetler ve özellikler bağlı cihazlara göre değişiklik gösterebilir. ThinQ ve Matter için ilk bağlantı, ThinQ mobil uygulaması üzerinden yapılmalıdır.

**Uzaktan kumandasız eller serbest ses işlevi yalnızca alfa 9 AI İşlemci ve alfa 11 AI İşlemci ile kullanılabilir. Ürün ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Dahili Chromecast hizmeti, OLED CS4 satın alma anında mevcut olmayabilir ancak webOS yazılım güncellemelerini yükledikten sonra hizmetten faydalanabileceksiniz.

Bir oturma odasında duvara monteli LG TV. Ekranda bir aslan ve aslan yavrusu görüntüleniyor. Görüntünün ön planında, elindeki telefon ekranında aynı aslan görüntüsü bulunan bir adam oturuyor. TV’ye yöneltilen akıllı telefonun hemen üst kısmında kırmızı renkli üç adet neon kavisli çubuk grafiği gösteriliyor.

Mobil Bağlantı

Uygulamalarınızı doğrudan TV’nize yansıtın

Dahili Apple AirPlay ve Chromecast ile iPhone veya Android cihazınızdaki içerikleri zahmetsiz bir şekilde LG TV’nizde görüntüleyin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, AirPlay ve HomeKit; Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

***Dahili AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast desteği bölgeye ve dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***LG, “Matter” Wi-Fi cihazlarını destekler. “Matter” destekli hizmetler ve özellikler bağlı cihazlara göre değişiklik gösterebilir. ThinQ ve Matter için ilk bağlantı, ThinQ mobil uygulaması üzerinden yapılmalıdır. 

*****Dahili Chromecast hizmeti, OLED CS4 satın alma anında mevcut olmayabilir ancak webOS yazılım güncellemelerini yükledikten sonra hizmetten faydalanabileceksiniz. 

Sıralı halde duran LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 ve B4’ün ince renk kıvrımlarına sahip siyah bir zemine karşı görüntüsü. Görüntüde “11 Yıldır Dünyanın 1 Numaralı OLED TV’si” amblemi yer alıyor. Bir sorumluluk reddi ekranda görünür: “Kaynak: Omdia. 2013 - 2023 satış adetleri baz alınmıştır.

YENİ 2024 LG OLED SERİSİ

11 yıllık uzmanlıkla zirvede

11 yıllık uzmanlıkla zirvede Daha fazla bilgi