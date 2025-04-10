We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【通知】 手機軟體服務終止說明
我們對一直以來支持LG電子手機產品的各位顧客表示誠摯的感謝。
在此就LG電子手機軟體升級(FOTA)、更新中心及LG Bridge作出以下終止服務通知。
說明如下：
1. 終止服務 : LG電子手機軟體升級(FOTA)、更新中心(App服務)、LG Bridge服務(PC Tool)
2. 適用產品 : LG電子手機全產品
3. 終止日期 : 2025年6月30日 00:00時[韓國時間，GMT+9]
4. 本服務終止後，將不再提供軟體升級服務。如有需要，請於2025年6月30日服務終止前進行軟體升級。(服務之終止包括服務中心升級在內的所有軟體升級服務)。
5. 由於不再提供APP的更新服務，因此無法下載初始化時刪除的預設APP。
6. 在提供服務過程中收集的個人資料，將在服務終止後立即銷毀。但，根據相關法令的規定及公司內部政策需要保存個人資料時，將依照相關法令的規定及公司內部政策在規定時間內妥善保管個人資料。
樂金感謝您的支持與愛護。
