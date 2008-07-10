GET THE MESSAGE WITH LG's NEW KS360

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG brings the QWERTY keypad to young consumers
Berkshire, UK, 09 July, 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announces the UK launch of the KS360, its vibrantly coloured, feature-packed handset specifically designed for messaging on the move.
The KS360's sliding QWERTY keypad and high-spec messaging features mean that users can send SMS, IM, email and have the ability to access social networking sites all from one device. In addition, the KS360 comes with touchscreen dialling, a 2MP camera and MicroSD card slot.
Jeremy Newing, head of LG mobile marketing, LG Electronics says, "We recognise that manufacturers need to develop a variety of handsets that cater for different segments of the market. By offering a whole range of handsets - whether it's premium or prepay, a camera or music device, for example - we're giving consumers the choice to purchase a phone that's right for them."
With the KS360's slider QWERTY keypad, users can write messages quickly and accurately. To make messaging easier, once the full length keypad has been opened, the 2.4" screen automatically rotates 90 degrees using accelerometer technology. At just 16.8mm thin, this handset has been designed to fit easily into a pocket or handbag, a convenient alternative to lugging a laptop around.
"With the popularity of social networking sites and instant messaging amongst younger audiences, the KS360 has been designed so they can access these features when away from their computer. This handset is perfect for this segment of the market. Its vibrant colours, easy-to-use QWERTY keypad and fantastic messaging features offer users a simple and fun device that will enable them to communicate with each other instantly," says Newing.
The KS360 is available in a range of colours* to suit everyone, including:
- Titanium and bright blue
- White and soft pink
- Black and red
- Black and silver
KS360 specifications:
- Network: GSM/GPRS/EDGE
- Band: GMS 900/1800/1900
- Battery: Li-Ion 800mAh
- Dimensions: 101.5x51x16.8mm
- Main screen: 2.4" QVGA (240x320) 262k
- Camera: 2 megapixel
- Camera feature: Fixed focus
- Memory: 15MB/MicroSDTM up to 4GB
- Bluetooth: V2.0
- USB: V2.0, Mass Storage
- Ringtones: 64 polyphonic
- Audio codecs: MP3/AAC/AAC+/eAAC+
- Video codecs: MPEG4/H.263
- Browser: WAP 2.0
- JAVA: MIDP 2.0
- Messaging: SMS, MMS, IM, Email
- Other: Touch Screen Dialling
* Network operator dependent
--END--
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre systems.
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading producer of UMTS (WCDMA), CDMA and GSM handsets. LG draws upon its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities to create a higher quality mobile environment for its customers around the world. With a total range of wired and wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the global mobile industry. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Gemma Barford / Ashley Scott
Firefly Communications
lgmobileteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0) 20 7386 1564
Sarah Brambley
LG Electronics Inc.
sarah.brambley@lge.com
+44 (0)1753 491 628