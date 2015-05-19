INTRODUCING THE G4c, THE NEWEST MEMBER OF LG’S G4 SERIES

London, May19, 2015—LG Electronics (LG) officially announces the G4c – the newest member to the G4 family. The smartphone will begin shipping to retailers around the world from this month. The competitively priced device shares many of the same high-end user experience features found in the LG G4.

As the smaller sibling of the LG G4, the 5.0-inch LG G4c offers many of the G4’s premium features and styling but in a more compact form factor.

The G4c features an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera for high quality photos and portraits. Other popular LG exclusives such as Gesture Shot, Glance View and Knock Code™ make the G4c convenient, secure and fun to use.

“The G4c is a perfect example of what we mean by a premium smartphone experience without a premium price,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We are committed to offering consumers in fast-growing markets LG devices that not only deliver performance, but also look good while doing so. The G4c will surpass customers’ expectations of what an LG phone should be.”

The LG G4c is scheduled to launch in key strategic markets in the weeks to come with the UK

release date in June. Prices and participating carriers will be announced locally at the time of availability.

G4c Key Specifications:

Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core

Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS (294ppi)

Memory: 1GB RAM / 8GM ROM / microSD

Camera: Rear 8MP / Front 5MP

Battery: 2,540mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 5.0 Lollipop

Size: 139.7 x 69.8 x 10.2mm

Weight: 136g

Network: LTE

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC / A-GPS/Glonass / USB 2.0

Other: Gesture Shot / Glance View / Knock Code™

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air condition-ers, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and infor-mation on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com/UK

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with break-through technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. While helping to enhance the mobile user experience by incorporating unique, sophisticated designs and intuitive UX features, LG is also committed to guiding consumers into the era of convergence and Internet of Things, maximizing inter-device connectivity between a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearables, home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/UK/mobile-phones