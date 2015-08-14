LG’S BEAUTIFUL CURVED SOUNDBAR SOUNDS AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS

London, August 12, 2015 — The beautiful Music Flow HS8 Wireless Curved Soundbar from LG Electronics (LG) is the perfect companion to the company’s latest cutting-edge curved TVs. Available to European customers at the beginning of next week, the 360W, 4.1 channel speaker system, does more than just upgrade the home TV viewing experience, it lets users experience audio in a whole new way.

The curved shape of the soundbar is for more than just looks, it contributes to an incredibly immersive experience. The sweet spot has been expanded, as the tweeters are positioned on both sides of the soundbar to expand the range of sound. Design and technology have come together to make one of the best surround sound solutions on the market.

The LG HS8 sets itself apart from the competition with its highly dynamic I.A SOUND Mode. This innovative feature improves the TV experience by adapting its sound settings to match a variety of audio from various types of content. I.A SOUND is able to instantly interpret exactly what the audience is watching and automatically adjusts the audio output to match the content. The addition of LG’s unique, dynamic I.A SOUND system ensures that television, movies and music sound exactly how they are meant to be experienced.

What's more the HS8 Curved Soundbar, which joins the wireless LG Music Flow collection, is also compatible with Google Cast. This incredibly convenient feature allows the HS8 to work flawlessly with most popular streaming music services so that listeners can send music from their smartphone or tablet directly to their soundbar via their home Wi-Fi network. Simply select the music, click the Google Cast icon and the content is instantly sent to the Curved Soundbar.

With full Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the LG HS8 can be used to transmit audio content across multiple rooms simultaneously, linking with LG Music Flow speakers to create the perfect listening experience. When multiple speakers are positioned in the same room, the advanced Home Cinema Mode immerses the viewer in a rich, cinematic experience from the comforts of one’s couch. As such, Multi-room Mode can be programmed to turn the entire home into one large sound system. Users can control the music in each room with a single mobile device, enabling them to select a playlist for the entire house or choose different songs for each room. Another unique feature of the HS8 is its compatibility with TV remotes from eight popular manufacturers.

“As a company that brought to market stunning looking curved TVs, it’s only natural that we also follow up with a curved audio product to match,” said Min Byung-hoon, Senior Vice President of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Consumer Audio Visual Division. “In the digital age, the way consumers listen to music has changed dramatically and LG Music Flow is our response to movie and music lovers’ desire for beautiful devices that perform as well as they look.”

The HS8 will be on display during IFA at LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 4-9 2015.

Key Specifications:

Connectivity:

Auto Music Play: Syncs with user’s mobile devices via Wi-Fi to transfer music automatically to the Soundbar

Smartphone App Controller: Smart UX (Universal Search, Music Curation)

Google Cast: Easy access to internet streaming and radio applications including Google Play™ Music, Pandora, Songza, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Rdio, among others (availability of services differ by country)

Network: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.0

Mood Station: Multi-room Mode / Home Cinema Mode

HomeChat™ (Available in Australia, US, UK, Germany, New Zealand and Korea)

Sound: 4 Tweeters (2 Front, 1 Left, 1 Right) / LG Auto Sound Engine / SFX for Stereo Surround Sound / 24bit/192KHz Sampling / LG Sound Sync

Power: 4.1 Channel Speaker System / 360W

Dimensions (W/D/H): 1200mm x 43mm x 82mm

Wall mountable

Compatible with TV remotes

RRP £699.99 and available in the UK late August/early September

