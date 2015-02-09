LG APPLIANCES AWARDED ENERGY SAVING TRUST VERIFICATION

UK, 09 February 2015 – LG Electronics (LG) has today announced that the Energy Saving Trust has verified LG’s current premium appliances portfolio as energy efficient. Appliances including LG’s 9Kg 6 Motion Direct Drive A+++ washing machine is shown to save users 35 per cent electricity compared to equivalent models and will now carry the ‘Energy Saving Trust Verified’ logo.

With this latest verification from the Energy Saving Trust – the number one organisation helping householders, governments, businesses and organisations save energy every day - LG will also be able to provide consumers with insight into how appliances impact running costs, emission and energy consumption; offering more information than ever before from which consumers can base their purchasing decisions.

Energy efficiency is a high priority when purchasing new home appliances. According to the UK Pulse, Energy Saving Trust 2014 report73 per cent of householders are worried about their energy bill. The report has also seen an increase in demand from consumers for more information about product energy efficiency, something which LG aims to provide with the information now available through the Energy Saving Trust verifications.

Cost savings for appliances in LG’s home appliance range include:

The LG F14A8TDA 8Kg 6 Motion Direct Drive washing machine could save £120 in electricity costs over its lifetime compared to a similar size A+ model. That's around 28% of the original retail cost.

The LG RC9055AP2Z 9Kg Eco Hybrid dryer with heat pump technology could save you £690 over its lifetime compared to a similar size C rated model. That's around 110% of the original retail cost.

The LG D1484CF A+++ dishwasher can help to reduce carbon emissions and reduce your environmental impact at home. Compared to a similarly sized A+ unit this will save you enough carbon dioxide every year to fill 38,000 cans of coke.

It is estimated that majority of fridge-freezers in UK homes are A-rated. If you compare the A+ LG GSL545PVAmerican style fridge freezer with a typical A-rated unit of the same size, it would use around 45kWh a year less electricity. That's 9% less in terms of running costs.

Elaine Berry, Certification Client Relationship Manager, Energy Saving Trust commented: “The Energy Saving Trust is delighted to verify LG’s hero range of home appliances as energy efficient. EST verification means that LG can now offer customers more information than ever before about the efficiency of the hero range and ensure that energy saving becomes an important part of the consumer buying decision process. Consumers want to be informed about products before they buy them.”

“European consumers are becoming more aware of the efficiency of their products than ever before and it’s now a core factor when choosing home appliances,” said Andy Mackay, UK Commercial Director at LG Electronics. “LG’s latest home appliance products have been engineered with this fact in mind. For example, the integration of LG’s unique 6 Motion Direct Drive technology in the laundry range and LG’s Linear Compressor technology within refrigeration both minimise one’s carbon footprint while maximising performance and user convenience.”

For more information about all of LG’s energy saving home appliances please visit www.LG.com/uk/appliances.

For further information from the Energy Saving Trust on saving energy with electronics in the home see http://www.energysavingtrust.org.uk/domestic/content/home-appliances

The models to receive the Energy Savings Trust verification include:

Fridge freezers

GS9366AEAV

GBB539NSCFE

GSL545PV

GSL545NS

Tumble Dryers

RC9055BP2Z

RC9055AP2Z

Washing machines

F14A7FDSA5

F14A8TDA

F14A8TDA6

F14A7FDSA6

F14A8TDA5

F14A7FDSA6

F1495BDSA

Dishwashers

D1484WF

D1484CF

D1484BF

NB: Savings are based on an average electricity price of 13.49p/kWh, CO2 factor of 0.533kgCO2/kWh and an average water price of £3.029/m2. The number of uses per year is consistent with the EU Energy Label methodology and average lifetimes are consistent with DEFRA’s Powering the Nation 2 report. All savings include the heat replacement effect and are correct as of September 2014.

