LG KICKS OFF LOOP's NEW FOOTBALL CAMPAIGN

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Berkshire, UK, 4 December, 2008 - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today announces a new football focused campaign as part of its image sharing website, LOOP http://www.lgloop.com.
LG will be staging a special event to launch this campaign on Saturday, 6 December at Craven Cottage, to coincide with the Fulham vs Manchester City game. Before and after the match, 25 LOOP branded referees in and around the stadium will be handing out competition flyers, inviting fans to register on the site. New members will be able to upload their pictures as well as comment and vote on other member's images, with all those who enter as part of this campaign being entered into a draw to win 1,000 pound.
Running alongside this special promo, registered members of LOOP will also have the opportunity to win 1,000 pound every week in a football competition. Each week the 1,000 pound prize will go to the person who takes the most memorable match-day image as voted for before by other users. Whether it's choosing your lucky match-day socks, meeting friends in the pub before the game or the celebrations after a famous victory, there are many special match-day moments that can be captured and shared online with LOOP. To add an extra dimension to the competition, users will be competing against a Pro Sports Photographer as part of LOOP's Pro V Joe challenge, where the public's images are voted on alongside pictures taken by professional photographers. The Pro's shots are submitted anonymously to avoid any favouritism and add excitement to the competition. The winners we be announced at 10am every Friday, starting from Friday, 12 December.
For more information visit http://www.lgloop.com and start uploading images.
--END--
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in 114 operations including 82 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems.
LG Electronics Mobile Communication Company (LG) is a leading producer of mobile handsets. LG creates handsets that provide optimized mobile experience to customers around the world with its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities. With advanced wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share globally. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For further information please contact:
Ashley Scott / Gemma Barford / George Griffiths
Firefly Communications
lgmobileteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0) 20 7386 1564