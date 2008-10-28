LG BRINGS NEW MEANING TO PC ENTERTAINMENT

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG launches full HD 22.5" PC monitor in the UK
Berkshire, UK, 28th October, 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announces the launch of its most superior home entertainment monitor in the UK. With a combination of full High Definition (HD) functionality and a 30,000:1 Digital Contrast Ratio (DFC), the W2261V is the perfect option for film and gaming fans.
"The credit crunch is taking full effect on consumer spending and people are choosing to stay at home rather than go out," says Fiona Landsberg, IT marketing manager, LG Electronics. "With more people opting to watch the latest films and play their favourite games from the comfort of their homes, the W2261V offers users the second best thing to a cinema viewing experience with its full HD capability and high DFC."
The W2261V is ideal for users looking for a monitor with sophisticated technology and an elegant design. It is equipped with a high 1920 x 1080 resolution to enhance image clarity and a 2ms response time (grey to grey) that removes virtually all traces of ghosting, blurring or tearing - ideal for action-packed films and games. With its slim and sleek design, glossy black curved frame, dropping dew shaped power button and transparent colour bar it will look great in any room.
The W2261V offers quick and easy viewer control, with only one click of a button. The 4:3 inch wide aspect ratio function allows users to nullify the distortion often caused by viewing a 4:3 image on a widescreen monitor. It also has a photo effect function which provides users with an easy alternative for manipulating video or picture files, such as video cutting and colour effects.
Powered by LG's picture enhancing chipset, F-Engine, it offers users enhanced image definition and colour reproduction. When set to Movie Mode, a pre-configured setting of the F-Engine, the contrast ratio is maxed to 30,000:1, creating life-like images.
Key specifications of the W2261V monitor:
- DFC ratio: 30,000:1
- 2ms response time (grey-to-grey)
- High resolution: 1920 x 1080
- D-sub, DVI-D and HDMI input
- 300 nits brightness
- 170 degree viewing angle
--END--
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in 114 operations including 82 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Gemma Barford / George Griffiths
Firefly Communications
lgitteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0)20 7386 1576
Sarah Brambley
LG Electronics, PR Manager
sarah.brambley@lge.com
+44 (0) 1753 491 628