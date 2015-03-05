G G3 NAMED BEST SMARTPHONE AND LG URBANE SMART WATCHES TAKE HOME 9 AWARDS AT MWC 2015

London, Mar. 5, 2015—The LGG3 smartphone from LG Electronics (LG) was named Best Smartphone of the Year by the GSMA at the Global Mobile Awards during Mobile World Congress 2015 for its quality, variety of useful features and ease of use. Additionally, the LG Watch Urbane and LG Watch Urbane LTE won nine awards at the show from various top-tier media outlets.

“Since launch, the LG G3 has been critically acclaimed, carried by over 170 partners across the globe and its success has largely contributed to the 16 percent increase in annual global revenue,” said the GSMA in its award announcement. “It delivers an easy-to-use, intuitive user experience with its 5.5-inch Quad HD Display and 13-megapixel OIS+ camera with Laser Auto Focus. It is also packed with innovations such as Smart Keyboard, Gesture for Selfie, Flash for Selfie and Knock Code™ to offer a simply convenient, simply clever and simply safer user experience.”

On the smartwatch front, the LG Watch Urbane and the LG Watch Urbane LTE were both named the best smartwatch of this year’s show by a number of prominent technology media outlets. The LG Watch Urbane was chosen by Android Authority, Android Central, PC Pro and Ubergizmo for its classical and cosmopolitan design with analogue flavour. The world’s first LTE smartwatch, LG Watch Urbane LTE, received best-of-show recognition from Android Central, AndroidPIT, Digital Trends, Expert Reviews and TechnoBuffalo. It was recognised by a number of the awardees for being the first smartwatch to include an NFC-based payment feature and the most powerful battery in the industry.

“We are honoured that so many organisations recognised the effort that went into developing the LG G3 and Urbane smartwatches,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We will continue to innovate and perfect our premium smartphones and wearable devices to improve the lives of our customers.”

The LG Watch Urbane and LG Watch Urbane LTE can be seen first-hand in LG’s booth during MWC 2015, located in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via. For more information on LG’s products at MWC 2015, visit www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2015.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 82,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. While helping to enhance the mobile user experience by incorporating unique, sophisticated designs and intuitive UX features, LG is also committed to guiding consumers into the era of convergence and Internet of Things, maximizing inter-device connectivity between a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearables, home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com/uk.

Media Contacts:

LG-One

Michelle Rainey / Lindsey Rossell

0207 413 3000

Lgukpress@lg-one.com